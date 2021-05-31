Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Organic Pesticides Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Organic Pesticides market covered in Chapter 4:

Arysta LifeScience

Nufarm

Bayer Cropscience

Andermatt Biocontrol Ag

Futureco Bioscience

Mark Organics

Bioworks

Valent BioSciences

Sikko Industries

DuPont

ADAMA

Parry America

Koppert

Stoller

Dow AgroSciences

Monsanto

BASF

Syngenta

Certis USA

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Organic Pesticides market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Natural

Synthetic

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Organic Pesticides market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Seed Treatment

On Farm

After Harvest

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT:

.

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Organic Pesticides Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Natural

1.5.3 Synthetic

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Organic Pesticides Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Seed Treatment

1.6.3 On Farm

1.6.4 After Harvest

1.7 Organic Pesticides Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Organic Pesticides Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Organic Pesticides Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Organic Pesticides Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Organic Pesticides

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Organic Pesticides

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Organic Pesticides Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Arysta LifeScience

4.1.1 Arysta LifeScience Basic Information

4.1.2 Organic Pesticides Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Arysta LifeScience Organic Pesticides Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Arysta LifeScience Business Overview

4.2 Nufarm

4.2.1 Nufarm Basic Information

4.2.2 Organic Pesticides Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Nufarm Organic Pesticides Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Nufarm Business Overview

4.3 Bayer Cropscience

4.3.1 Bayer Cropscience Basic Information

4.3.2 Organic Pesticides Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Bayer Cropscience Organic Pesticides Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Bayer Cropscience Business Overview

4.4 Andermatt Biocontrol Ag

4.4.1 Andermatt Biocontrol Ag Basic Information

4.4.2 Organic Pesticides Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Andermatt Biocontrol Ag Organic Pesticides Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Andermatt Biocontrol Ag Business Overview

4.5 Futureco Bioscience

4.5.1 Futureco Bioscience Basic Information

4.5.2 Organic Pesticides Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Futureco Bioscience Organic Pesticides Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Futureco Bioscience Business Overview

4.6 Mark Organics

4.6.1 Mark Organics Basic Information

4.6.2 Organic Pesticides Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Mark Organics Organic Pesticides Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Mark Organics Business Overview

4.7 Bioworks

4.7.1 Bioworks Basic Information

4.7.2 Organic Pesticides Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Bioworks Organic Pesticides Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Bioworks Business Overview

4.8 Valent BioSciences

4.8.1 Valent BioSciences Basic Information

4.8.2 Organic Pesticides Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Valent BioSciences Organic Pesticides Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Valent BioSciences Business Overview

4.9 Sikko Industries

4.9.1 Sikko Industries Basic Information

4.9.2 Organic Pesticides Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Sikko Industries Organic Pesticides Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Sikko Industries Business Overview

4.10 DuPont

4.10.1 DuPont Basic Information

4.10.2 Organic Pesticides Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 DuPont Organic Pesticides Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 DuPont Business Overview

4.11 ADAMA

4.11.1 ADAMA Basic Information

4.11.2 Organic Pesticides Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 ADAMA Organic Pesticides Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 ADAMA Business Overview

4.12 Parry America

4.12.1 Parry America Basic Information

4.12.2 Organic Pesticides Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Parry America Organic Pesticides Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Parry America Business Overview

4.13 Koppert

….….Continued

