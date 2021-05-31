The global Nmc market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Nmc market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Nmc industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Nmc Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Nmc market covered in Chapter 4:

Xiamen Tungsten

3M

Tianli

AGC SEIMI CHEMICA

Tanaka Chemical

Umicore

CEC

Shanshan Advanced Materials

TODA KOGYO CORP

Easpring Material Technology

L&F

BASF

Jinhe New materials

Kelong NewEnergy

Changyuan Lico

NICHIA CORPORATION

Tianjiao Technology

STL

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Nmc market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

NMC111

NMC532

NMC442

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Nmc market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Notebook

Tablet PC

Portable power

Electric tool

Electric bicycle

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Nmc Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 NMC111

1.5.3 NMC532

1.5.4 NMC442

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Nmc Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Notebook

1.6.3 Tablet PC

1.6.4 Portable power

1.6.5 Electric tool

1.6.6 Electric bicycle

1.7 Nmc Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Nmc Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Nmc Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Nmc Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Nmc

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Nmc

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Nmc Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Xiamen Tungsten

4.1.1 Xiamen Tungsten Basic Information

4.1.2 Nmc Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Xiamen Tungsten Nmc Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Xiamen Tungsten Business Overview

4.2 3M

4.2.1 3M Basic Information

4.2.2 Nmc Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 3M Nmc Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 3M Business Overview

4.3 Tianli

4.3.1 Tianli Basic Information

4.3.2 Nmc Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Tianli Nmc Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Tianli Business Overview

4.4 AGC SEIMI CHEMICA

4.4.1 AGC SEIMI CHEMICA Basic Information

4.4.2 Nmc Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 AGC SEIMI CHEMICA Nmc Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 AGC SEIMI CHEMICA Business Overview

4.5 Tanaka Chemical

4.5.1 Tanaka Chemical Basic Information

4.5.2 Nmc Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Tanaka Chemical Nmc Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Tanaka Chemical Business Overview

4.6 Umicore

4.6.1 Umicore Basic Information

4.6.2 Nmc Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Umicore Nmc Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Umicore Business Overview

4.7 CEC

4.7.1 CEC Basic Information

4.7.2 Nmc Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 CEC Nmc Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 CEC Business Overview

4.8 Shanshan Advanced Materials

4.8.1 Shanshan Advanced Materials Basic Information

4.8.2 Nmc Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Shanshan Advanced Materials Nmc Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Shanshan Advanced Materials Business Overview

4.9 TODA KOGYO CORP

4.9.1 TODA KOGYO CORP Basic Information

4.9.2 Nmc Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 TODA KOGYO CORP Nmc Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 TODA KOGYO CORP Business Overview

4.10 Easpring Material Technology

4.10.1 Easpring Material Technology Basic Information

4.10.2 Nmc Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Easpring Material Technology Nmc Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Easpring Material Technology Business Overview

4.11 L&F

4.11.1 L&F Basic Information

4.11.2 Nmc Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 L&F Nmc Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 L&F Business Overview

4.12 BASF

4.12.1 BASF Basic Information

4.12.2 Nmc Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 BASF Nmc Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 BASF Business Overview

4.13 Jinhe New materials

4.13.1 Jinhe New materials Basic Information

4.13.2 Nmc Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Jinhe New materials Nmc Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Jinhe New materials Business Overview

4.14 Kelong NewEnergy

4.14.1 Kelong NewEnergy Basic Information

4.14.2 Nmc Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Kelong NewEnergy Nmc Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Kelong NewEnergy Business Overview

4.15 Changyuan Lico

4.15.1 Changyuan Lico Basic Information

4.15.2 Nmc Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Changyuan Lico Nmc Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Changyuan Lico Business Overview

4.16 NICHIA CORPORATION

4.16.1 NICHIA CORPORATION Basic Information

4.16.2 Nmc Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 NICHIA CORPORATION Nmc Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 NICHIA CORPORATION Business Overview

4.17 Tianjiao Technology

4.17.1 Tianjiao Technology Basic Information

4.17.2 Nmc Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.17.3 Tianjiao Technology Nmc Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.17.4 Tianjiao Technology Business Overview

4.18 STL

4.18.1 STL Basic Information

4.18.2 Nmc Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.18.3 STL Nmc Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.18.4 STL Business Overview

5 Global Nmc Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Nmc Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Nmc Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Nmc Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Nmc Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Nmc Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Nmc Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Nmc Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Nmc Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Nmc Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Nmc Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Nmc Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Nmc Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Nmc Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Nmc Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Nmc Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Nmc Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Nmc Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Nmc Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Nmc Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Nmc Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Nmc Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Nmc Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Nmc Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Nmc Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Nmc Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Nmc Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Nmc Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Nmc Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Nmc Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Nmc Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Nmc Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Nmc Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Nmc Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Nmc Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Nmc Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Nmc Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Nmc Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Nmc Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Nmc Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Nmc Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Nmc Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Nmc Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Nmc Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Nmc Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Nmc Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Nmc Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Nmc Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Nmc Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Nmc Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Nmc Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Nmc Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Nmc Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Nmc Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Nmc Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Nmc Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Nmc Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Nmc Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Nmc Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Nmc Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Nmc Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Nmc Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Nmc Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Nmc Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Nmc Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Nmc Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Nmc Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Nmc Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Nmc Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Nmc Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Nmc Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global Nmc Market Segment by Types

11.1 Global Nmc Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.1 Global Nmc Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.2 Global Nmc Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.2 NMC111 Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.3 NMC532 Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.4 NMC442 Sales and Price (2015-2020)

12 Global Nmc Market Segment by Applications

12.1 Global Nmc Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.1 Global Nmc Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.2 Global Nmc Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.2 Notebook Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 Tablet PC Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.4 Portable power Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.5 Electric tool Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.6 Electric bicycle Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

13 Nmc Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.1 Global Nmc Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026)

13.2 Nmc Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.2.1 North America Nmc Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.2 Europe Nmc Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.3 Asia-Pacific Nmc Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.4 Middle East and Africa Nmc Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.5 South America Nmc Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.3 Nmc Market Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

13.4 Nmc Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)

13.5 Nmc Market Forecast Under COVID-19

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Data Source

List of Tables and Figures

Table Global Nmc Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2020-2026)

Figure Global Nmc Market Share by Type in 2019 & 2026

Figure NMC111 Features

Figure NMC532 Features

Figure NMC442 Features

Table Global Nmc Market Size Growth by Application (2020-2026)

Figure Global Nmc Market Share by Application in 2019 & 2026

Figure Notebook Description

Figure Tablet PC Description

Figure Portable power Description

Figure Electric tool Description

Figure Electric bicycle Description

Figure Global COVID-19 Status Overview

Table Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Nmc Industry Development

Table SWOT Analysis

Figure Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure Global Nmc Market Size and Growth Rate 2015-2026

Table Industry News

Table Industry Policies

Figure Value Chain Status of Nmc

Figure Production Process of Nmc

Figure Manufacturing Cost Structure of Nmc

Figure Major Company Analysis (by Business Distribution Base, by Product Type)

Table Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

Table Xiamen Tungsten Profile

Table Xiamen Tungsten Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table 3M Profile

Table 3M Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Tianli Profile

Table Tianli Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table AGC SEIMI CHEMICA Profile

Table AGC SEIMI CHEMICA Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Tanaka Chemical Profile

Table Tanaka Chemical Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Umicore Profile

Table Umicore Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table CEC Profile

Table CEC Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Shanshan Advanced Materials Profile

Table Shanshan Advanced Materials Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table TODA KOGYO CORP Profile

Table TODA KOGYO CORP Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Easpring Material Technology Profile

Table Easpring Material Technology Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table L&F Profile

Table L&F Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table BASF Profile

Table BASF Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Jinhe New materials Profile

Table Jinhe New materials Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

….continued

