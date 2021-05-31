Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.
In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Natural Fibers industry.
Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.
In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
The Natural Fibers market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Key players in the global Natural Fibers market covered in Chapter 12:
Advanced Environment Recycling Technologies, Inc.
UPM Biocomposites
Barnhardt Natural Fibers
BComp Ltd.
The Natural Fiber Company
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Natural Fibers market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Banana Fibers
Cotton Fibers
Wool Fibers
Other Fibers
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Natural Fibers market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Building & Construction
Automotive
Electronics & Electricals
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Natural Fibers Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Natural Fibers
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Natural Fibers industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Natural Fibers Market Size, 2015 – 2020
2.1.2 Global Natural Fibers Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020
2.1.3 Global Natural Fibers Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020
2.1.4 Global Natural Fibers Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025
2.2 Business Environment Analysis
2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Natural Fibers Industry Development
3 Industry Chain Analysis
3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Natural Fibers Analysis
3.2 Major Players of Natural Fibers
3.3 Natural Fibers Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.1 Production Process Analysis
3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Natural Fibers
3.3.3 Labor Cost of Natural Fibers
3.4 Market Distributors of Natural Fibers
3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Natural Fibers Analysis
3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain
3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time
3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally
