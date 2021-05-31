Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the MgO Boards Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global MgO Boards market covered in Chapter 4:

Framecad

Onekin Green Building Materials

Yulong Technological Board

Pengfei Fireproof New Materials

TRUSUS

Mago BP

Yunion

Huacheng

Magnum Building Products

Gemtree Board

Magnesium Oxide Board

Magnastruct

Huizhou Meisen Board

Suzhou Kunshi New Building Materials

Beijing Hocreboard Building Materials

Evernice Building

Yongjia Decorative Material

Futai Decorative Board

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the MgO Boards market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Thin (Thickness < 8 mm)

Medium (Thickness 8-15 mm)

Thick (Thickness >15 mm)

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the MgO Boards market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings

Industrial Buildings

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global MgO Boards Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Thin (Thickness < 8 mm)

1.5.3 Medium (Thickness 8-15 mm)

1.5.4 Thick (Thickness >15 mm)

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global MgO Boards Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Residential Buildings

1.6.3 Commercial Buildings

1.6.4 Industrial Buildings

1.7 MgO Boards Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on MgO Boards Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of MgO Boards Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 MgO Boards Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of MgO Boards

3.2.3 Labor Cost of MgO Boards

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of MgO Boards Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Framecad

4.1.1 Framecad Basic Information

4.1.2 MgO Boards Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Framecad MgO Boards Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Framecad Business Overview

4.2 Onekin Green Building Materials

4.2.1 Onekin Green Building Materials Basic Information

4.2.2 MgO Boards Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Onekin Green Building Materials MgO Boards Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Onekin Green Building Materials Business Overview

4.3 Yulong Technological Board

4.3.1 Yulong Technological Board Basic Information

4.3.2 MgO Boards Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Yulong Technological Board MgO Boards Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Yulong Technological Board Business Overview

4.4 Pengfei Fireproof New Materials

4.4.1 Pengfei Fireproof New Materials Basic Information

4.4.2 MgO Boards Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Pengfei Fireproof New Materials MgO Boards Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Pengfei Fireproof New Materials Business Overview

4.5 TRUSUS

4.5.1 TRUSUS Basic Information

4.5.2 MgO Boards Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 TRUSUS MgO Boards Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 TRUSUS Business Overview

4.6 Mago BP

4.6.1 Mago BP Basic Information

4.6.2 MgO Boards Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Mago BP MgO Boards Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Mago BP Business Overview

4.7 Yunion

4.7.1 Yunion Basic Information

4.7.2 MgO Boards Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Yunion MgO Boards Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Yunion Business Overview

….continued

