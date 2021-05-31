Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Methyl Methacrylate Monomer market covered in Chapter 4:

Longxin Chemical

Shandong Hongxu

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

Jilin Petrochemical

Evonik

Mitsubishi Rayon

Arkema

Dow

Sumitomo Chemical

Formosa Plastics

LG MMA

Kuraray

Asahi Kasei

BASF

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Methyl Methacrylate Monomer market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

ACH Method

Isobutylene Method

Ethylene Method

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Methyl Methacrylate Monomer market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Polymethyl Methacrylate

Plastic Additive

Surface Coating

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 ACH Method

1.5.3 Isobutylene Method

1.5.4 Ethylene Method

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Polymethyl Methacrylate

1.6.3 Plastic Additive

1.6.4 Surface Coating

1.6.5 Others

1.7 Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Methyl Methacrylate Monomer

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Methyl Methacrylate Monomer

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Longxin Chemical

4.1.1 Longxin Chemical Basic Information

4.1.2 Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Longxin Chemical Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Longxin Chemical Business Overview

4.2 Shandong Hongxu

4.2.1 Shandong Hongxu Basic Information

4.2.2 Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Shandong Hongxu Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Shandong Hongxu Business Overview

4.3 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

4.3.1 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Basic Information

4.3.2 Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Business Overview

4.4 Jilin Petrochemical

4.4.1 Jilin Petrochemical Basic Information

4.4.2 Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Jilin Petrochemical Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Jilin Petrochemical Business Overview

4.5 Evonik

4.5.1 Evonik Basic Information

4.5.2 Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Evonik Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Evonik Business Overview

4.6 Mitsubishi Rayon

4.6.1 Mitsubishi Rayon Basic Information

4.6.2 Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Mitsubishi Rayon Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Mitsubishi Rayon Business Overview

4.7 Arkema

4.7.1 Arkema Basic Information

4.7.2 Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Arkema Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Arkema Business Overview

4.8 Dow

4.8.1 Dow Basic Information

4.8.2 Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Dow Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Dow Business Overview

4.9 Sumitomo Chemical

4.9.1 Sumitomo Chemical Basic Information

4.9.2 Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Sumitomo Chemical Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Sumitomo Chemical Business Overview

4.10 Formosa Plastics

4.10.1 Formosa Plastics Basic Information

4.10.2 Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Formosa Plastics Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Formosa Plastics Business Overview

4.11 LG MMA

4.11.1 LG MMA Basic Information

4.11.2 Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 LG MMA Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 LG MMA Business Overview

4.12 Kuraray

4.12.1 Kuraray Basic Information

4.12.2 Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Kuraray Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Kuraray Business Overview

4.13 Asahi Kasei

4.13.1 Asahi Kasei Basic Information

4.13.2 Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Asahi Kasei Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Asahi Kasei Business Overview

4.14 BASF

4.14.1 BASF Basic Information

4.14.2 Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 BASF Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 BASF Business Overview

5 Global Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….….Continued

