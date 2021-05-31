Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Methyl Alcohol Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Methyl Alcohol market covered in Chapter 4:

METAFRAX

Atlantic Methanol Production

Shanxi Coal and Chemical Group

Daxinnengyuan

Huating

Celanese

Xinneng Fenghuang

Eastman Chemical

Kaiyue

Shanghai Coal and Chemical

Methanex

BASF

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Methyl Alcohol market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Industrial Methyl Alcohol

Fuel Methyl Alcohol

Other

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Methyl Alcohol market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Chemical Industry

Energy Carrier

Fuel for Vehicles

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Methyl Alcohol Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Industrial Methyl Alcohol

1.5.3 Fuel Methyl Alcohol

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Methyl Alcohol Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Chemical Industry

1.6.3 Energy Carrier

1.6.4 Fuel for Vehicles

1.6.5 Other

1.7 Methyl Alcohol Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Methyl Alcohol Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Methyl Alcohol Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Methyl Alcohol Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Methyl Alcohol

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Methyl Alcohol

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Methyl Alcohol Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 METAFRAX

4.1.1 METAFRAX Basic Information

4.1.2 Methyl Alcohol Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 METAFRAX Methyl Alcohol Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 METAFRAX Business Overview

4.2 Atlantic Methanol Production

4.2.1 Atlantic Methanol Production Basic Information

4.2.2 Methyl Alcohol Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Atlantic Methanol Production Methyl Alcohol Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Atlantic Methanol Production Business Overview

4.3 Shanxi Coal and Chemical Group

4.3.1 Shanxi Coal and Chemical Group Basic Information

4.3.2 Methyl Alcohol Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Shanxi Coal and Chemical Group Methyl Alcohol Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Shanxi Coal and Chemical Group Business Overview

4.4 Daxinnengyuan

4.4.1 Daxinnengyuan Basic Information

4.4.2 Methyl Alcohol Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Daxinnengyuan Methyl Alcohol Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Daxinnengyuan Business Overview

4.5 Huating

4.5.1 Huating Basic Information

4.5.2 Methyl Alcohol Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Huating Methyl Alcohol Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Huating Business Overview

4.6 Celanese

4.6.1 Celanese Basic Information

4.6.2 Methyl Alcohol Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Celanese Methyl Alcohol Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Celanese Business Overview

4.7 Xinneng Fenghuang

4.7.1 Xinneng Fenghuang Basic Information

4.7.2 Methyl Alcohol Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Xinneng Fenghuang Methyl Alcohol Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Xinneng Fenghuang Business Overview

4.8 Eastman Chemical

4.8.1 Eastman Chemical Basic Information

4.8.2 Methyl Alcohol Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Eastman Chemical Methyl Alcohol Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Eastman Chemical Business Overview

4.9 Kaiyue

4.9.1 Kaiyue Basic Information

4.9.2 Methyl Alcohol Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Kaiyue Methyl Alcohol Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Kaiyue Business Overview

4.10 Shanghai Coal and Chemical

4.10.1 Shanghai Coal and Chemical Basic Information

4.10.2 Methyl Alcohol Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Shanghai Coal and Chemical Methyl Alcohol Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Shanghai Coal and Chemical Business Overview

4.11 Methanex

4.11.1 Methanex Basic Information

4.11.2 Methyl Alcohol Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Methanex Methyl Alcohol Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Methanex Business Overview

4.12 BASF

4.12.1 BASF Basic Information

4.12.2 Methyl Alcohol Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 BASF Methyl Alcohol Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 BASF Business Overview

5 Global Methyl Alcohol Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Methyl Alcohol Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Methyl Alcohol Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Methyl Alcohol Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Methyl Alcohol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Methyl Alcohol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Methyl Alcohol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Methyl Alcohol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Methyl Alcohol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

..…continued.

