The global Medical Packaging market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Medical Packaging market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Medical Packaging industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Medical Packaging Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Medical Packaging market covered in Chapter 4:

Becton Dickinson and Company

Mondi Group

Sonoco Products Company

Bemis Company，Inc.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Gerresheimer AG

West Rock Company

Bemis Company

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

3M Company

Amcor Limited

Avery Dennison Corporation

Alpha Packaging

CCL Industries, Inc.

Schott AG

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Medical Packaging market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Bags & Pouches

Trays

Boxes

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Medical Packaging market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Medical Equipment & Tools

Medical Devices

Implants

IVDs

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Medical Packaging Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Bags & Pouches

1.5.3 Trays

1.5.4 Boxes

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Medical Packaging Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Medical Equipment & Tools

1.6.3 Medical Devices

1.6.4 Implants

1.6.5 IVDs

1.7 Medical Packaging Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Medical Packaging Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Medical Packaging Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Medical Packaging Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Medical Packaging

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Medical Packaging

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Medical Packaging Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Becton Dickinson and Company

4.1.1 Becton Dickinson and Company Basic Information

4.1.2 Medical Packaging Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Becton Dickinson and Company Medical Packaging Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Becton Dickinson and Company Business Overview

4.2 Mondi Group

4.2.1 Mondi Group Basic Information

4.2.2 Medical Packaging Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Mondi Group Medical Packaging Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Mondi Group Business Overview

4.3 Sonoco Products Company

4.3.1 Sonoco Products Company Basic Information

4.3.2 Medical Packaging Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Sonoco Products Company Medical Packaging Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Sonoco Products Company Business Overview

4.4 Bemis Company，Inc.

4.4.1 Bemis Company，Inc. Basic Information

4.4.2 Medical Packaging Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Bemis Company，Inc. Medical Packaging Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Bemis Company，Inc. Business Overview

4.5 E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

4.5.1 E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company Basic Information

4.5.2 Medical Packaging Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company Medical Packaging Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company Business Overview

4.6 Gerresheimer AG

4.6.1 Gerresheimer AG Basic Information

4.6.2 Medical Packaging Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Gerresheimer AG Medical Packaging Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Gerresheimer AG Business Overview

4.7 West Rock Company

4.7.1 West Rock Company Basic Information

4.7.2 Medical Packaging Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 West Rock Company Medical Packaging Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 West Rock Company Business Overview

4.8 Bemis Company

4.8.1 Bemis Company Basic Information

4.8.2 Medical Packaging Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Bemis Company Medical Packaging Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Bemis Company Business Overview

4.9 Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

4.9.1 Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH Basic Information

4.9.2 Medical Packaging Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH Medical Packaging Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH Business Overview

4.10 3M Company

4.10.1 3M Company Basic Information

4.10.2 Medical Packaging Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 3M Company Medical Packaging Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 3M Company Business Overview

4.11 Amcor Limited

4.11.1 Amcor Limited Basic Information

4.11.2 Medical Packaging Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Amcor Limited Medical Packaging Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Amcor Limited Business Overview

4.12 Avery Dennison Corporation

4.12.1 Avery Dennison Corporation Basic Information

4.12.2 Medical Packaging Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Avery Dennison Corporation Medical Packaging Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Avery Dennison Corporation Business Overview

4.13 Alpha Packaging

4.13.1 Alpha Packaging Basic Information

4.13.2 Medical Packaging Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Alpha Packaging Medical Packaging Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Alpha Packaging Business Overview

4.14 CCL Industries, Inc.

4.14.1 CCL Industries, Inc. Basic Information

4.14.2 Medical Packaging Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 CCL Industries, Inc. Medical Packaging Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 CCL Industries, Inc. Business Overview

4.15 Schott AG

4.15.1 Schott AG Basic Information

4.15.2 Medical Packaging Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Schott AG Medical Packaging Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Schott AG Business Overview

5 Global Medical Packaging Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Medical Packaging Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Medical Packaging Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Medical Packaging Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Medical Packaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Medical Packaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Medical Packaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Medical Packaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Medical Packaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Medical Packaging Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Medical Packaging Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Medical Packaging Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Medical Packaging Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Medical Packaging Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Medical Packaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Medical Packaging Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Medical Packaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Medical Packaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Medical Packaging Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Medical Packaging Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Medical Packaging Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Medical Packaging Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Medical Packaging Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Medical Packaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Medical Packaging Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Medical Packaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Medical Packaging Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Medical Packaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Medical Packaging Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Medical Packaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Medical Packaging Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Medical Packaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Medical Packaging Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Medical Packaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Medical Packaging Market Under COVID-19

…continued

