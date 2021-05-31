The global Matting Agents market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Matting Agents market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Matting Agents industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Matting Agents Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Matting Agents market covered in Chapter 4:
Luan Jietonda Chemical Co., Ltd.
Huber Engineered Materials
Huntsman International LLC
Baltimore Innovations
PQ Corporation
Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd.
Imerys
Deuteron GmbH
Shouguang Baote Chemical And Industrial Co., Ltd
Evonik Industries
PPG
W. R. Grace & Co.
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Matting Agents market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Organic
Inorganic
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Matting Agents market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Industrial Coatings
Wood Coatings
Leather Coatings
Architectural Coatings
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Matting Agents Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Organic
1.5.3 Inorganic
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Matting Agents Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Industrial Coatings
1.6.3 Wood Coatings
1.6.4 Leather Coatings
1.6.5 Architectural Coatings
1.6.6 Others
1.7 Matting Agents Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Matting Agents Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Matting Agents Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Matting Agents Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Matting Agents
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Matting Agents
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Matting Agents Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Luan Jietonda Chemical Co., Ltd.
4.1.1 Luan Jietonda Chemical Co., Ltd. Basic Information
4.1.2 Matting Agents Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Luan Jietonda Chemical Co., Ltd. Matting Agents Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Luan Jietonda Chemical Co., Ltd. Business Overview
4.2 Huber Engineered Materials
4.2.1 Huber Engineered Materials Basic Information
4.2.2 Matting Agents Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 Huber Engineered Materials Matting Agents Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 Huber Engineered Materials Business Overview
4.3 Huntsman International LLC
4.3.1 Huntsman International LLC Basic Information
4.3.2 Matting Agents Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 Huntsman International LLC Matting Agents Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 Huntsman International LLC Business Overview
4.4 Baltimore Innovations
4.4.1 Baltimore Innovations Basic Information
4.4.2 Matting Agents Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.4.3 Baltimore Innovations Matting Agents Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.4.4 Baltimore Innovations Business Overview
4.5 PQ Corporation
4.5.1 PQ Corporation Basic Information
4.5.2 Matting Agents Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.5.3 PQ Corporation Matting Agents Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.5.4 PQ Corporation Business Overview
4.6 Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd.
4.6.1 Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd. Basic Information
4.6.2 Matting Agents Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.6.3 Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd. Matting Agents Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.6.4 Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd. Business Overview
4.7 Imerys
4.7.1 Imerys Basic Information
4.7.2 Matting Agents Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.7.3 Imerys Matting Agents Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.7.4 Imerys Business Overview
4.8 Deuteron GmbH
4.8.1 Deuteron GmbH Basic Information
4.8.2 Matting Agents Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.8.3 Deuteron GmbH Matting Agents Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.8.4 Deuteron GmbH Business Overview
4.9 Shouguang Baote Chemical And Industrial Co., Ltd
4.9.1 Shouguang Baote Chemical And Industrial Co., Ltd Basic Information
4.9.2 Matting Agents Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.9.3 Shouguang Baote Chemical And Industrial Co., Ltd Matting Agents Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.9.4 Shouguang Baote Chemical And Industrial Co., Ltd Business Overview
4.10 Evonik Industries
4.10.1 Evonik Industries Basic Information
4.10.2 Matting Agents Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.10.3 Evonik Industries Matting Agents Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.10.4 Evonik Industries Business Overview
4.11 PPG
4.11.1 PPG Basic Information
4.11.2 Matting Agents Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.11.3 PPG Matting Agents Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.11.4 PPG Business Overview
4.12 W. R. Grace & Co.
4.12.1 W. R. Grace & Co. Basic Information
4.12.2 Matting Agents Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.12.3 W. R. Grace & Co. Matting Agents Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.12.4 W. R. Grace & Co. Business Overview
5 Global Matting Agents Market Analysis by Regions
5.1 Global Matting Agents Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
5.1.1 Global Matting Agents Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Matting Agents Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Matting Agents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.3 Europe Matting Agents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.4 Asia-Pacific Matting Agents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.5 Middle East and Africa Matting Agents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.6 South America Matting Agents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6 North America Matting Agents Market Analysis by Countries
6.1 North America Matting Agents Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
6.1.1 North America Matting Agents Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
6.1.2 North America Matting Agents Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
6.1.3 North America Matting Agents Market Under COVID-19
6.2 United States Matting Agents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.2.1 United States Matting Agents Market Under COVID-19
6.3 Canada Matting Agents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.4 Mexico Matting Agents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
…continued
