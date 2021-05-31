Liquefied petroleum gas or liquid petroleum gas (LPG or LP gas), also referred to as simply propane or butane, are flammable mixtures of hydrocarbon gases used as fuel in heating appliances, cooking equipment, and vehicles. Liquefied natural gas (LNG) is natural gas (predominantly methane, CH4, with some mixture of ethane C2H6) that has been cooled down to liquid form for ease and safety of non-pressurized storage or transport.

LPG consists of propane and butane while LNG is mostly methane. LPG is produced during the oil refining process or is extracted during the natural gas production process.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

ALSO READ:https://anonfiles.com/lfXajby6u8/White_Box_Server_Market_New_Vijith_Mix_-converted_pdf

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) market covered in Chapter 12:

Chevron

Royal Dutch Shell

RIL

BP

CNPC

Valero

PDVSA

Philips 66

Sinopec

ExxonMobil

ALSO READ:https://yarabook.com/read-blog/271390_nutricosmetics-market-covid-19-outbreak-production-functions-trends-regional-ana.html

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

LNG

LPG

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Cooking

Rural Heating

Motor Fuel

Conversion to Gasoline

Refrigeneration

ALSO READ:https://healthcareblogger.site123.me/blog/blood-plasma-derivatives-market-growth-demand-and-key-players-2027

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

ALSO READ:https://www.techsite.io/p/1943108/t/global-cinnamic-aldehyde-market-industry-analysis-by-application-food-beverages-cosmetics-personal-care-healthcare-and-region-competitive-market-share-trends-and-forecast-2018-2023

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas)

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

ALSO READ:https://deppresearch1.wordpress.com/2021/01/27/whipples-disease-market-2020-by-identifying-the-key-market-segments-and-key-players-holding-market-share/

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) Industry Development

ALSO READ:https://teletype.in/@diksha/h6wq4Pgn2

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) Analysis

3.2 Major Players of LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas)

3.3 LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas)

3.3.3 Labor Cost of LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas)

3.4 Market Distributors of LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas)

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105