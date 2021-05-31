The global Liquid Filtration Media market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Liquid Filtration Media market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Liquid Filtration Media industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Liquid Filtration Media Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Liquid Filtration Media market covered in Chapter 4:

Matala Water Technology Co., Ltd.

K.J. Filtration Technologies Ltd.

TROX GmbH

EHEIM GmbH & Co. KG

ErtelAlsop

Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc

HYDOR

Aquarium

Fluval

Halton

MAHLE Aftermarket Inc.

Aquael

Nalco Pretreatment Solutions (PTS)

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Liquid Filtration Media market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Fiberglass

Microglass

Activated carbon

Fiber

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Liquid Filtration Media market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Chemical

Food & Beverage

Water Treatment

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Liquid Filtration Media Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Fiberglass

1.5.3 Microglass

1.5.4 Activated carbon

1.5.5 Fiber

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Liquid Filtration Media Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Chemical

1.6.3 Food & Beverage

1.6.4 Water Treatment

1.6.5 Other

1.7 Liquid Filtration Media Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Liquid Filtration Media Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Liquid Filtration Media Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Liquid Filtration Media Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Liquid Filtration Media

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Liquid Filtration Media

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Liquid Filtration Media Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Matala Water Technology Co., Ltd.

4.1.1 Matala Water Technology Co., Ltd. Basic Information

4.1.2 Liquid Filtration Media Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Matala Water Technology Co., Ltd. Liquid Filtration Media Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Matala Water Technology Co., Ltd. Business Overview

4.2 K.J. Filtration Technologies Ltd.

4.2.1 K.J. Filtration Technologies Ltd. Basic Information

4.2.2 Liquid Filtration Media Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 K.J. Filtration Technologies Ltd. Liquid Filtration Media Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 K.J. Filtration Technologies Ltd. Business Overview

4.3 TROX GmbH

4.3.1 TROX GmbH Basic Information

4.3.2 Liquid Filtration Media Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 TROX GmbH Liquid Filtration Media Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 TROX GmbH Business Overview

4.4 EHEIM GmbH & Co. KG

4.4.1 EHEIM GmbH & Co. KG Basic Information

4.4.2 Liquid Filtration Media Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 EHEIM GmbH & Co. KG Liquid Filtration Media Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 EHEIM GmbH & Co. KG Business Overview

4.5 ErtelAlsop

4.5.1 ErtelAlsop Basic Information

4.5.2 Liquid Filtration Media Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 ErtelAlsop Liquid Filtration Media Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 ErtelAlsop Business Overview

4.6 Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc

4.6.1 Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc Basic Information

4.6.2 Liquid Filtration Media Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc Liquid Filtration Media Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc Business Overview

4.7 HYDOR

4.7.1 HYDOR Basic Information

4.7.2 Liquid Filtration Media Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 HYDOR Liquid Filtration Media Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 HYDOR Business Overview

4.8 Aquarium

4.8.1 Aquarium Basic Information

4.8.2 Liquid Filtration Media Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Aquarium Liquid Filtration Media Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Aquarium Business Overview

4.9 Fluval

4.9.1 Fluval Basic Information

4.9.2 Liquid Filtration Media Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Fluval Liquid Filtration Media Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Fluval Business Overview

4.10 Halton

4.10.1 Halton Basic Information

4.10.2 Liquid Filtration Media Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Halton Liquid Filtration Media Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Halton Business Overview

4.11 MAHLE Aftermarket Inc.

4.11.1 MAHLE Aftermarket Inc. Basic Information

4.11.2 Liquid Filtration Media Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 MAHLE Aftermarket Inc. Liquid Filtration Media Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 MAHLE Aftermarket Inc. Business Overview

4.12 Aquael

4.12.1 Aquael Basic Information

4.12.2 Liquid Filtration Media Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Aquael Liquid Filtration Media Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Aquael Business Overview

4.13 Nalco Pretreatment Solutions (PTS)

4.13.1 Nalco Pretreatment Solutions (PTS) Basic Information

4.13.2 Liquid Filtration Media Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Nalco Pretreatment Solutions (PTS) Liquid Filtration Media Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Nalco Pretreatment Solutions (PTS) Business Overview

5 Global Liquid Filtration Media Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Liquid Filtration Media Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Liquid Filtration Media Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Liquid Filtration Media Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Liquid Filtration Media Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Liquid Filtration Media Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Liquid Filtration Media Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Liquid Filtration Media Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Liquid Filtration Media Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Liquid Filtration Media Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Liquid Filtration Media Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Liquid Filtration Media Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Liquid Filtration Media Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Liquid Filtration Media Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Liquid Filtration Media Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Liquid Filtration Media Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Liquid Filtration Media Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Liquid Filtration Media Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Liquid Filtration Media Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Liquid Filtration Media Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Liquid Filtration Media Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Liquid Filtration Media Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Liquid Filtration Media Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Liquid Filtration Media Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Liquid Filtration Media Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Liquid Filtration Media Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Liquid Filtration Media Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Liquid Filtration Media Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Liquid Filtration Media Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Liquid Filtration Media Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Liquid Filtration Media Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Liquid Filtration Media Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Liquid Filtration Media Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Liquid Filtration Media Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Liquid Filtration Media Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Liquid Filtration Media Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Liquid Filtration Media Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Liquid Filtration Media Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Liquid Filtration Media Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Liquid Filtration Media Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Liquid Filtration Media Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Liquid Filtration Media Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Liquid Filtration Media Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Liquid Filtration Media Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Liquid Filtration Media Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Liquid Filtration Media Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Liquid Filtration Media Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Liquid Filtration Media Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Liquid Filtration Media Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Liquid Filtration Media Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Liquid Filtration Media Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Liquid Filtration Media Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Liquid Filtration Media Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Liquid Filtration Media Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Liquid Filtration Media Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Liquid Filtration Media Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Liquid Filtration Media Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Liquid Filtration Media Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Liquid Filtration Media Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Liquid Filtration Media Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Liquid Filtration Media Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Liquid Filtration Media Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Liquid Filtration Media Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Liquid Filtration Media Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Liquid Filtration Media Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Liquid Filtration Media Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Liquid Filtration Media Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Liquid Filtration Media Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Liquid Filtration Media Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Liquid Filtration Media Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Liquid Filtration Media Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global Liquid Filtration Media Market Segment by Types

11.1 Global Liquid Filtration Media Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.1 Global Liquid Filtration Media Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.2 Global Liquid Filtration Media Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.2 Fiberglass Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.3 Microglass Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.4 Activated carbon Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.5 Fiber Sales and Price (2015-2020)

12 Global Liquid Filtration Media Market Segment by Applications

12.1 Global Liquid Filtration Media Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.1 Global Liquid Filtration Media Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.2 Global Liquid Filtration Media Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.2 Chemical Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 Food & Beverage Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.4 Water Treatment Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.5 Other Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

13 Liquid Filtration Media Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.1 Global Liquid Filtration Media Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026)

13.2 Liquid Filtration Media Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.2.1 North America Liquid Filtration Media Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.2 Europe Liquid Filtration Media Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.3 Asia-Pacific Liquid Filtration Media Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.4 Middle East and Africa Liquid Filtration Media Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.5 South America Liquid Filtration Media Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.3 Liquid Filtration Media Market Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

13.4 Liquid Filtration Media Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)

13.5 Liquid Filtration Media Market Forecast Under COVID-19

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Data Source

List of Tables and Figures

Table Global Liquid Filtration Media Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2020-2026)

Figure Global Liquid Filtration Media Market Share by Type in 2019 & 2026

Figure Fiberglass Features

Figure Microglass Features

Figure Activated carbon Features

Figure Fiber Features

Table Global Liquid Filtration Media Market Size Growth by Application (2020-2026)

Figure Global Liquid Filtration Media Market Share by Application in 2019 & 2026

Figure Chemical Description

Figure Food & Beverage Description

Figure Water Treatment Description

Figure Other Description

Figure Global COVID-19 Status Overview

Table Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Liquid Filtration Media Industry Development

Table SWOT Analysis

Figure Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure Global Liquid Filtration Media Market Size and Growth Rate 2015-2026

Table Industry News

Table Industry Policies

Figure Value Chain Status of Liquid Filtration Media

Figure Production Process of Liquid Filtration Media

Figure Manufacturing Cost Structure of Liquid Filtration Media

Figure Major Company Analysis (by Business Distribution Base, by Product Type)

Table Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

Table Matala Water Technology Co., Ltd. Profile

Table Matala Water Technology Co., Ltd. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table K.J. Filtration Technologies Ltd. Profile

Table K.J. Filtration Technologies Ltd. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table TROX GmbH Profile

Table TROX GmbH Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table EHEIM GmbH & Co. KG Profile

Table EHEIM GmbH & Co. KG Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table ErtelAlsop Profile

Table ErtelAlsop Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc Profile

Table Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table HYDOR Profile

Table HYDOR Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Aquarium Profile

Table Aquarium Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Fluval Profile

Table Fluval Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Halton Profile

Table Halton Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table MAHLE Aftermarket Inc. Profile

Table MAHLE Aftermarket Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Aquael Profile

Table Aquael Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Nalco Pretreatment Solutions (PTS) Profile

….continued

