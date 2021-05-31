The global Latex Foam Mattress market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Latex Foam Mattress market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Latex Foam Mattress industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Latex Foam Mattress Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Latex Foam Mattress market covered in Chapter 4:

Breckle

Hilding Anders

Magniflex

Ecus

KingKoil

Sealy

Simmons

Recticel

Silentnight

Select Comfort

Veldeman Group

Ekornes

Pikolin

Tempur-Pedic

Auping Group

Ruf-Betten

Serta

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Latex Foam Mattress market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Double Sided Mattress

Single Sided Mattress

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Latex Foam Mattress market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Private Households

Hotels

Hospitals

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Latex Foam Mattress Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Double Sided Mattress

1.5.3 Single Sided Mattress

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Latex Foam Mattress Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Private Households

1.6.3 Hotels

1.6.4 Hospitals

1.6.5 Others

1.7 Latex Foam Mattress Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Latex Foam Mattress Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Latex Foam Mattress Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Latex Foam Mattress Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Latex Foam Mattress

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Latex Foam Mattress

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Latex Foam Mattress Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Breckle

4.1.1 Breckle Basic Information

4.1.2 Latex Foam Mattress Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Breckle Latex Foam Mattress Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Breckle Business Overview

4.2 Hilding Anders

4.2.1 Hilding Anders Basic Information

4.2.2 Latex Foam Mattress Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Hilding Anders Latex Foam Mattress Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Hilding Anders Business Overview

4.3 Magniflex

4.3.1 Magniflex Basic Information

4.3.2 Latex Foam Mattress Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Magniflex Latex Foam Mattress Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Magniflex Business Overview

4.4 Ecus

4.4.1 Ecus Basic Information

4.4.2 Latex Foam Mattress Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Ecus Latex Foam Mattress Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Ecus Business Overview

4.5 KingKoil

4.5.1 KingKoil Basic Information

4.5.2 Latex Foam Mattress Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 KingKoil Latex Foam Mattress Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 KingKoil Business Overview

4.6 Sealy

4.6.1 Sealy Basic Information

4.6.2 Latex Foam Mattress Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Sealy Latex Foam Mattress Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Sealy Business Overview

4.7 Simmons

4.7.1 Simmons Basic Information

4.7.2 Latex Foam Mattress Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Simmons Latex Foam Mattress Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Simmons Business Overview

4.8 Recticel

4.8.1 Recticel Basic Information

4.8.2 Latex Foam Mattress Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Recticel Latex Foam Mattress Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Recticel Business Overview

4.9 Silentnight

4.9.1 Silentnight Basic Information

4.9.2 Latex Foam Mattress Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Silentnight Latex Foam Mattress Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Silentnight Business Overview

4.10 Select Comfort

4.10.1 Select Comfort Basic Information

4.10.2 Latex Foam Mattress Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Select Comfort Latex Foam Mattress Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Select Comfort Business Overview

4.11 Veldeman Group

4.11.1 Veldeman Group Basic Information

4.11.2 Latex Foam Mattress Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Veldeman Group Latex Foam Mattress Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Veldeman Group Business Overview

4.12 Ekornes

4.12.1 Ekornes Basic Information

4.12.2 Latex Foam Mattress Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Ekornes Latex Foam Mattress Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Ekornes Business Overview

4.13 Pikolin

4.13.1 Pikolin Basic Information

4.13.2 Latex Foam Mattress Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Pikolin Latex Foam Mattress Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Pikolin Business Overview

4.14 Tempur-Pedic

4.14.1 Tempur-Pedic Basic Information

4.14.2 Latex Foam Mattress Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Tempur-Pedic Latex Foam Mattress Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Tempur-Pedic Business Overview

4.15 Auping Group

4.15.1 Auping Group Basic Information

4.15.2 Latex Foam Mattress Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Auping Group Latex Foam Mattress Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Auping Group Business Overview

4.16 Ruf-Betten

4.16.1 Ruf-Betten Basic Information

4.16.2 Latex Foam Mattress Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 Ruf-Betten Latex Foam Mattress Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 Ruf-Betten Business Overview

4.17 Serta

4.17.1 Serta Basic Information

4.17.2 Latex Foam Mattress Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.17.3 Serta Latex Foam Mattress Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.17.4 Serta Business Overview

5 Global Latex Foam Mattress Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Latex Foam Mattress Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Latex Foam Mattress Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Latex Foam Mattress Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Latex Foam Mattress Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Latex Foam Mattress Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Latex Foam Mattress Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Latex Foam Mattress Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Latex Foam Mattress Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Latex Foam Mattress Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Latex Foam Mattress Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Latex Foam Mattress Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Latex Foam Mattress Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Latex Foam Mattress Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Latex Foam Mattress Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Latex Foam Mattress Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Latex Foam Mattress Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Latex Foam Mattress Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Latex Foam Mattress Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Latex Foam Mattress Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Latex Foam Mattress Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Latex Foam Mattress Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Latex Foam Mattress Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Latex Foam Mattress Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Latex Foam Mattress Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Latex Foam Mattress Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Latex Foam Mattress Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Latex Foam Mattress Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Latex Foam Mattress Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Latex Foam Mattress Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Latex Foam Mattress Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Latex Foam Mattress Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Latex Foam Mattress Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Latex Foam Mattress Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Latex Foam Mattress Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Latex Foam Mattress Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Latex Foam Mattress Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Latex Foam Mattress Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Latex Foam Mattress Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Latex Foam Mattress Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Latex Foam Mattress Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Latex Foam Mattress Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Latex Foam Mattress Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Latex Foam Mattress Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Latex Foam Mattress Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Latex Foam Mattress Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Latex Foam Mattress Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Latex Foam Mattress Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Latex Foam Mattress Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Latex Foam Mattress Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Latex Foam Mattress Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Latex Foam Mattress Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Latex Foam Mattress Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Latex Foam Mattress Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Latex Foam Mattress Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Latex Foam Mattress Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Latex Foam Mattress Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Latex Foam Mattress Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Latex Foam Mattress Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Latex Foam Mattress Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Latex Foam Mattress Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Latex Foam Mattress Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Latex Foam Mattress Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Latex Foam Mattress Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Latex Foam Mattress Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Latex Foam Mattress Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Latex Foam Mattress Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Latex Foam Mattress Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Latex Foam Mattress Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Latex Foam Mattress Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Latex Foam Mattress Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global Latex Foam Mattress Market Segment by Types

11.1 Global Latex Foam Mattress Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.1 Global Latex Foam Mattress Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.2 Global Latex Foam Mattress Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.2 Double Sided Mattress Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.3 Single Sided Mattress Sales and Price (2015-2020)

12 Global Latex Foam Mattress Market Segment by Applications

12.1 Global Latex Foam Mattress Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.1 Global Latex Foam Mattress Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.2 Global Latex Foam Mattress Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.2 Private Households Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 Hotels Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.4 Hospitals Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.5 Others Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

13 Latex Foam Mattress Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.1 Global Latex Foam Mattress Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026)

13.2 Latex Foam Mattress Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.2.1 North America Latex Foam Mattress Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.2 Europe Latex Foam Mattress Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.3 Asia-Pacific Latex Foam Mattress Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.4 Middle East and Africa Latex Foam Mattress Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.5 South America Latex Foam Mattress Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.3 Latex Foam Mattress Market Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

13.4 Latex Foam Mattress Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)

13.5 Latex Foam Mattress Market Forecast Under COVID-19

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Data Source

List of Tables and Figures

Table Global Latex Foam Mattress Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2020-2026)

Figure Global Latex Foam Mattress Market Share by Type in 2019 & 2026

Figure Double Sided Mattress Features

Figure Single Sided Mattress Features

Table Global Latex Foam Mattress Market Size Growth by Application (2020-2026)

Figure Global Latex Foam Mattress Market Share by Application in 2019 & 2026

Figure Private Households Description

Figure Hotels Description

Figure Hospitals Description

Figure Others Description

Figure Global COVID-19 Status Overview

Table Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Latex Foam Mattress Industry Development

Table SWOT Analysis

Figure Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure Global Latex Foam Mattress Market Size and Growth Rate 2015-2026

Table Industry News

Table Industry Policies

Figure Value Chain Status of Latex Foam Mattress

Figure Production Process of Latex Foam Mattress

Figure Manufacturing Cost Structure of Latex Foam Mattress

Figure Major Company Analysis (by Business Distribution Base, by Product Type)

Table Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

Table Breckle Profile

Table Breckle Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Hilding Anders Profile

Table Hilding Anders Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Magniflex Profile

Table Magniflex Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Ecus Profile

Table Ecus Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table KingKoil Profile

Table KingKoil Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Sealy Profile

Table Sealy Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Simmons Profile

Table Simmons Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Recticel Profile

Table Recticel Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Silentnight Profile

Table Silentnight Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Select Comfort Profile

Table Select Comfort Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Veldeman Group Profile

Table Veldeman Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Ekornes Profile

Table Ekornes Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Pikolin Profile

