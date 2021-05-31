The global Isoprene Rubber (IR) market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Isoprene Rubber (IR) market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Isoprene Rubber (IR) industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Isoprene Rubber (IR) Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Isoprene Rubber (IR) market covered in Chapter 4:

Yikesi

PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

Karbochem

Kuraray

Tpi New Material

Luhua

Zeon

KauchukSterlitamak

Sibur

JSR

Kraton

Goodyear Chemical

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Isoprene Rubber (IR) market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Medical Grade

Industrial Grade

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Isoprene Rubber (IR) market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Mechanical Rubber Products

Tires and Tire Products

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Medical Grade

1.5.3 Industrial Grade

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Mechanical Rubber Products

1.6.3 Tires and Tire Products

1.6.4 Others

1.7 Isoprene Rubber (IR) Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Isoprene Rubber (IR) Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Isoprene Rubber (IR) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Isoprene Rubber (IR)

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Isoprene Rubber (IR)

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Isoprene Rubber (IR) Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Yikesi

4.1.1 Yikesi Basic Information

4.1.2 Isoprene Rubber (IR) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Yikesi Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Yikesi Business Overview

4.2 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

4.2.1 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim Basic Information

4.2.2 Isoprene Rubber (IR) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim Business Overview

4.3 Karbochem

4.3.1 Karbochem Basic Information

4.3.2 Isoprene Rubber (IR) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Karbochem Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Karbochem Business Overview

4.4 Kuraray

4.4.1 Kuraray Basic Information

4.4.2 Isoprene Rubber (IR) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Kuraray Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Kuraray Business Overview

4.5 Tpi New Material

4.5.1 Tpi New Material Basic Information

4.5.2 Isoprene Rubber (IR) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Tpi New Material Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Tpi New Material Business Overview

4.6 Luhua

4.6.1 Luhua Basic Information

4.6.2 Isoprene Rubber (IR) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Luhua Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Luhua Business Overview

4.7 Zeon

4.7.1 Zeon Basic Information

4.7.2 Isoprene Rubber (IR) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Zeon Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Zeon Business Overview

4.8 KauchukSterlitamak

4.8.1 KauchukSterlitamak Basic Information

4.8.2 Isoprene Rubber (IR) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 KauchukSterlitamak Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 KauchukSterlitamak Business Overview

4.9 Sibur

4.9.1 Sibur Basic Information

4.9.2 Isoprene Rubber (IR) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Sibur Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Sibur Business Overview

4.10 JSR

4.10.1 JSR Basic Information

4.10.2 Isoprene Rubber (IR) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 JSR Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 JSR Business Overview

4.11 Kraton

4.11.1 Kraton Basic Information

4.11.2 Isoprene Rubber (IR) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Kraton Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Kraton Business Overview

4.12 Goodyear Chemical

4.12.1 Goodyear Chemical Basic Information

4.12.2 Isoprene Rubber (IR) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Goodyear Chemical Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Goodyear Chemical Business Overview

5 Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Isoprene Rubber (IR) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Isoprene Rubber (IR) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Isoprene Rubber (IR) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Isoprene Rubber (IR) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Isoprene Rubber (IR) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market Segment by Types

11.1 Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.1 Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.2 Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.2 Medical Grade Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.3 Industrial Grade Sales and Price (2015-2020)

12 Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market Segment by Applications

12.1 Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.1 Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.2 Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.2 Mechanical Rubber Products Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 Tires and Tire Products Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.4 Others Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

13 Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.1 Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026)

13.2 Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.2.1 North America Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.2 Europe Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.3 Asia-Pacific Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.4 Middle East and Africa Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.5 South America Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.3 Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

13.4 Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)

13.5 Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market Forecast Under COVID-19

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Data Source

List of Tables and Figures

Table Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2020-2026)

Figure Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market Share by Type in 2019 & 2026

Figure Medical Grade Features

Figure Industrial Grade Features

Table Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market Size Growth by Application (2020-2026)

Figure Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market Share by Application in 2019 & 2026

Figure Mechanical Rubber Products Description

Figure Tires and Tire Products Description

Figure Others Description

Figure Global COVID-19 Status Overview

Table Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Isoprene Rubber (IR) Industry Development

Table SWOT Analysis

Figure Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market Size and Growth Rate 2015-2026

Table Industry News

Table Industry Policies

Figure Value Chain Status of Isoprene Rubber (IR)

Figure Production Process of Isoprene Rubber (IR)

Figure Manufacturing Cost Structure of Isoprene Rubber (IR)

Figure Major Company Analysis (by Business Distribution Base, by Product Type)

Table Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

Table Yikesi Profile

Table Yikesi Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim Profile

Table PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Karbochem Profile

Table Karbochem Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Kuraray Profile

Table Kuraray Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Tpi New Material Profile

Table Tpi New Material Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Luhua Profile

Table Luhua Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Zeon Profile

Table Zeon Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table KauchukSterlitamak Profile

Table KauchukSterlitamak Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Sibur Profile

Table Sibur Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table JSR Profile

Table JSR Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Kraton Profile

Table Kraton Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Goodyear Chemical Profile

Table Goodyear Chemical Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Figure Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Revenue ($) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Revenue ($) by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Revenue Market Share by Regions in 2015

Table Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Revenue Market Share by Regions in 2019

Figure North America Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Asia-Pacific Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Middle East and Africa Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure South America Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure North America Isoprene Rubber (IR) Revenue ($) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table North America Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

Table North America Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

….continued

