The global Isopentane market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Isopentane market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Isopentane industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Isopentane Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Isopentane market covered in Chapter 4:

Rizhao Changlian

CNPC

TOP Solvent

Phillips 66

Junyuan Petroleum Group

Shell

Diversified CPC

South Hampton Resources

Aeropres Corporation

ExxonMobil Chemical

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Isopentane market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Pure Gas

Gas Blend

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Isopentane market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

EPS Blowing Agent

Electronic Cleaning

Chemical Solvent

Aerosol Propellant

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Isopentane Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Pure Gas

1.5.3 Gas Blend

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Isopentane Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 EPS Blowing Agent

1.6.3 Electronic Cleaning

1.6.4 Chemical Solvent

1.6.5 Aerosol Propellant

1.6.6 Others

1.7 Isopentane Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Isopentane Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Isopentane Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Isopentane Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Isopentane

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Isopentane

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Isopentane Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Rizhao Changlian

4.1.1 Rizhao Changlian Basic Information

4.1.2 Isopentane Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Rizhao Changlian Isopentane Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Rizhao Changlian Business Overview

4.2 CNPC

4.2.1 CNPC Basic Information

4.2.2 Isopentane Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 CNPC Isopentane Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 CNPC Business Overview

4.3 TOP Solvent

4.3.1 TOP Solvent Basic Information

4.3.2 Isopentane Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 TOP Solvent Isopentane Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 TOP Solvent Business Overview

4.4 Phillips 66

4.4.1 Phillips 66 Basic Information

4.4.2 Isopentane Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Phillips 66 Isopentane Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Phillips 66 Business Overview

4.5 Junyuan Petroleum Group

4.5.1 Junyuan Petroleum Group Basic Information

4.5.2 Isopentane Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Junyuan Petroleum Group Isopentane Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Junyuan Petroleum Group Business Overview

4.6 Shell

4.6.1 Shell Basic Information

4.6.2 Isopentane Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Shell Isopentane Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Shell Business Overview

4.7 Diversified CPC

4.7.1 Diversified CPC Basic Information

4.7.2 Isopentane Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Diversified CPC Isopentane Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Diversified CPC Business Overview

4.8 South Hampton Resources

4.8.1 South Hampton Resources Basic Information

4.8.2 Isopentane Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 South Hampton Resources Isopentane Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 South Hampton Resources Business Overview

4.9 Aeropres Corporation

4.9.1 Aeropres Corporation Basic Information

4.9.2 Isopentane Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Aeropres Corporation Isopentane Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Aeropres Corporation Business Overview

4.10 ExxonMobil Chemical

4.10.1 ExxonMobil Chemical Basic Information

4.10.2 Isopentane Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 ExxonMobil Chemical Isopentane Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 ExxonMobil Chemical Business Overview

5 Global Isopentane Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Isopentane Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Isopentane Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Isopentane Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Isopentane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Isopentane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Isopentane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Isopentane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Isopentane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Isopentane Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Isopentane Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Isopentane Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Isopentane Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Isopentane Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Isopentane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Isopentane Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Isopentane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Isopentane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Isopentane Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Isopentane Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Isopentane Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Isopentane Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Isopentane Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Isopentane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Isopentane Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Isopentane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Isopentane Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Isopentane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Isopentane Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Isopentane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Isopentane Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Isopentane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Isopentane Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Isopentane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Isopentane Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Isopentane Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Isopentane Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Isopentane Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Isopentane Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Isopentane Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Isopentane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Isopentane Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Isopentane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Isopentane Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Isopentane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Isopentane Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Isopentane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Isopentane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Isopentane Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Isopentane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Isopentane Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Isopentane Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Isopentane Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Isopentane Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Isopentane Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Isopentane Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Isopentane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Isopentane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Isopentane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Isopentane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Isopentane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Isopentane Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Isopentane Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Isopentane Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Isopentane Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Isopentane Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Isopentane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Isopentane Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Isopentane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Isopentane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Isopentane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global Isopentane Market Segment by Types

11.1 Global Isopentane Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.1 Global Isopentane Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.2 Global Isopentane Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.2 Pure Gas Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.3 Gas Blend Sales and Price (2015-2020)

12 Global Isopentane Market Segment by Applications

12.1 Global Isopentane Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.1 Global Isopentane Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.2 Global Isopentane Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.2 EPS Blowing Agent Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 Electronic Cleaning Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.4 Chemical Solvent Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.5 Aerosol Propellant Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.6 Others Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

13 Isopentane Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.1 Global Isopentane Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026)

13.2 Isopentane Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.2.1 North America Isopentane Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.2 Europe Isopentane Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.3 Asia-Pacific Isopentane Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.4 Middle East and Africa Isopentane Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.5 South America Isopentane Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.3 Isopentane Market Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

13.4 Isopentane Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)

13.5 Isopentane Market Forecast Under COVID-19

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Data Source

List of Tables and Figures

Table Global Isopentane Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2020-2026)

Figure Global Isopentane Market Share by Type in 2019 & 2026

Figure Pure Gas Features

Figure Gas Blend Features

Table Global Isopentane Market Size Growth by Application (2020-2026)

Figure Global Isopentane Market Share by Application in 2019 & 2026

Figure EPS Blowing Agent Description

Figure Electronic Cleaning Description

Figure Chemical Solvent Description

Figure Aerosol Propellant Description

Figure Others Description

Figure Global COVID-19 Status Overview

Table Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Isopentane Industry Development

Table SWOT Analysis

Figure Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure Global Isopentane Market Size and Growth Rate 2015-2026

Table Industry News

Table Industry Policies

Figure Value Chain Status of Isopentane

Figure Production Process of Isopentane

Figure Manufacturing Cost Structure of Isopentane

Figure Major Company Analysis (by Business Distribution Base, by Product Type)

Table Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

Table Rizhao Changlian Profile

Table Rizhao Changlian Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table CNPC Profile

Table CNPC Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table TOP Solvent Profile

Table TOP Solvent Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Phillips 66 Profile

Table Phillips 66 Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Junyuan Petroleum Group Profile

Table Junyuan Petroleum Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Shell Profile

Table Shell Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Diversified CPC Profile

Table Diversified CPC Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table South Hampton Resources Profile

Table South Hampton Resources Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Aeropres Corporation Profile

Table Aeropres Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table ExxonMobil Chemical Profile

Table ExxonMobil Chemical Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Figure Global Isopentane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global Isopentane Revenue ($) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table Global Isopentane Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Isopentane Sales Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Isopentane Revenue ($) by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Isopentane Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Isopentane Revenue Market Share by Regions in 2015

Table Global Isopentane Revenue Market Share by Regions in 2019

Figure North America Isopentane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Isopentane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Asia-Pacific Isopentane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Middle East and Africa Isopentane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure South America Isopentane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure North America Isopentane Revenue ($) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table North America Isopentane Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

Table North America Isopentane Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure North America Isopentane Sales Market Share by Countries in 2015

Figure North America Isopentane Sales Market Share by Countries in 2019

Table North America Isopentane Revenue ($) by Countries (2015-2020)

Table North America Isopentane Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure North America Isopentane Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2015

Figure North America Isopentane Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure United States Isopentane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Canada Isopentane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Mexico Isopentane Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Isopentane Revenue ($) Growth (2015-2020)

Table Europe Isopentane Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Europe Isopentane Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Isopentane Sales Market Share by Countries in 2015

Figure Europe Isopentane Sales Market Share by Countries in 2019

Table Europe Isopentane Revenue ($) by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Europe Isopentane Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Isopentane Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2015

Figure Europe Isopentane Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure Germany Isopentane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure UK Isopentane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure France Isopentane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Italy Isopentane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Spain Isopentane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Russia Isopentane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

