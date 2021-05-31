Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board market covered in Chapter 4:

DENKA

Farnell

Henkel Adhesives

Würth Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG

Laird Technologies

PTTC

Ziitek

Polytronics

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Direct Bonded Copper Substrate

Active Metal Brazed Substrate

Insulated Metal Substrate

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Printed Circuit Boards

Semiconductor and IC

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Direct Bonded Copper Substrate

1.5.3 Active Metal Brazed Substrate

1.5.4 Insulated Metal Substrate

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Printed Circuit Boards

1.6.3 Semiconductor and IC

1.7 Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 DENKA

4.1.1 DENKA Basic Information

4.1.2 Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 DENKA Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 DENKA Business Overview

4.2 Farnell

4.2.1 Farnell Basic Information

4.2.2 Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Farnell Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Farnell Business Overview

4.3 Henkel Adhesives

4.3.1 Henkel Adhesives Basic Information

4.3.2 Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Henkel Adhesives Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Henkel Adhesives Business Overview

4.4 Würth Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG

4.4.1 Würth Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG Basic Information

4.4.2 Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Würth Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Würth Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG Business Overview

4.5 Laird Technologies

4.5.1 Laird Technologies Basic Information

4.5.2 Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Laird Technologies Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Laird Technologies Business Overview

4.6 PTTC

4.6.1 PTTC Basic Information

4.6.2 Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 PTTC Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 PTTC Business Overview

4.7 Ziitek

4.7.1 Ziitek Basic Information

4.7.2 Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Ziitek Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Ziitek Business Overview

4.8 Polytronics

4.8.1 Polytronics Basic Information

4.8.2 Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Polytronics Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Polytronics Business Overview

5 Global Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Market Segment by Types

11.1 Global Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.1 Global Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.2 Global Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS) or Thermally Conductive Board Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.2 Direct Bonded Copper Substrate Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.3 Active Metal Brazed Substrate Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.4 Insulated Metal Substrate Sales and Price (2015-2020)

….….Continued

