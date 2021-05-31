Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Industrial Floor Coating Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Industrial Floor Coating market covered in Chapter 4:

The Sherwin-Williams Company

The Lubrizol Corporation

Asian Paints PPG Pvt. Limited

PPG Industries Inc.

The Dow Chemical Company

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

BASF SE

Akzo Nobel N.V.

3M Company

RPM International Inc.

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Industrial Floor Coating market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Epoxy

Polyaspartic

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Industrial Floor Coating market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Manufacturing

Aviation & Transportation

Food Processing

Science & Technology

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Industrial Floor Coating Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Epoxy

1.5.3 Polyaspartic

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Industrial Floor Coating Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Manufacturing

1.6.3 Aviation & Transportation

1.6.4 Food Processing

1.6.5 Science & Technology

1.6.6 Others

1.7 Industrial Floor Coating Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Industrial Floor Coating Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Industrial Floor Coating Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Industrial Floor Coating Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Industrial Floor Coating

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Industrial Floor Coating

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Industrial Floor Coating Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 The Sherwin-Williams Company

4.1.1 The Sherwin-Williams Company Basic Information

4.1.2 Industrial Floor Coating Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 The Sherwin-Williams Company Industrial Floor Coating Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 The Sherwin-Williams Company Business Overview

4.2 The Lubrizol Corporation

4.2.1 The Lubrizol Corporation Basic Information

4.2.2 Industrial Floor Coating Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 The Lubrizol Corporation Industrial Floor Coating Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 The Lubrizol Corporation Business Overview

4.3 Asian Paints PPG Pvt. Limited

4.3.1 Asian Paints PPG Pvt. Limited Basic Information

4.3.2 Industrial Floor Coating Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Asian Paints PPG Pvt. Limited Industrial Floor Coating Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Asian Paints PPG Pvt. Limited Business Overview

4.4 PPG Industries Inc.

4.4.1 PPG Industries Inc. Basic Information

4.4.2 Industrial Floor Coating Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 PPG Industries Inc. Industrial Floor Coating Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 PPG Industries Inc. Business Overview

4.5 The Dow Chemical Company

4.5.1 The Dow Chemical Company Basic Information

4.5.2 Industrial Floor Coating Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 The Dow Chemical Company Industrial Floor Coating Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 The Dow Chemical Company Business Overview

4.6 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

4.6.1 Koninklijke DSM N.V. Basic Information

4.6.2 Industrial Floor Coating Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Koninklijke DSM N.V. Industrial Floor Coating Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Koninklijke DSM N.V. Business Overview

4.7 BASF SE

4.7.1 BASF SE Basic Information

4.7.2 Industrial Floor Coating Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 BASF SE Industrial Floor Coating Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 BASF SE Business Overview

4.8 Akzo Nobel N.V.

4.8.1 Akzo Nobel N.V. Basic Information

4.8.2 Industrial Floor Coating Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Akzo Nobel N.V. Industrial Floor Coating Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Akzo Nobel N.V. Business Overview

4.9 3M Company

4.9.1 3M Company Basic Information

4.9.2 Industrial Floor Coating Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 3M Company Industrial Floor Coating Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 3M Company Business Overview

4.10 RPM International Inc.

4.10.1 RPM International Inc. Basic Information

4.10.2 Industrial Floor Coating Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 RPM International Inc. Industrial Floor Coating Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 RPM International Inc. Business Overview

5 Global Industrial Floor Coating Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Industrial Floor Coating Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Industrial Floor Coating Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Industrial Floor Coating Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Industrial Floor Coating Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Industrial Floor Coating Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Industrial Floor Coating Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Industrial Floor Coating Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Industrial Floor Coating Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Industrial Floor Coating Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Industrial Floor Coating Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Industrial Floor Coating Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Industrial Floor Coating Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Industrial Floor Coating Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Industrial Floor Coating Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Industrial Floor Coating Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Industrial Floor Coating Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Industrial Floor Coating Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Industrial Floor Coating Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Industrial Floor Coating Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Industrial Floor Coating Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Industrial Floor Coating Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Industrial Floor Coating Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Industrial Floor Coating Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Industrial Floor Coating Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Industrial Floor Coating Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Industrial Floor Coating Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Industrial Floor Coating Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Industrial Floor Coating Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Industrial Floor Coating Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Industrial Floor Coating Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Industrial Floor Coating Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Industrial Floor Coating Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Industrial Floor Coating Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Industrial Floor Coating Market Under COVID-19

….….Continued

