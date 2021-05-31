The global Industrial Alcohol market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Industrial Alcohol market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Industrial Alcohol industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Industrial Alcohol Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Industrial Alcohol market covered in Chapter 4:

The Andersons Inc.

Greenfield Specialty Alcohols

Green Plains Inc.

Flint Hills Resources

Grain Processing Corporation

MGP Ingredients

Cristalco

Raízen Energia

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Industrial Alcohol market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Ethyl Alcohol

Methyl Alcohol

Isopropyl Alcohol

Isobutyl Alcohol

Benzyl Alcohol

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Industrial Alcohol market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Personal Care Products

Pharmaceuticals

Fuel

Food Ingredients (Excluding Beverages)

Chemical Intermediates & Solvent

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Industrial Alcohol Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Ethyl Alcohol

1.5.3 Methyl Alcohol

1.5.4 Isopropyl Alcohol

1.5.5 Isobutyl Alcohol

1.5.6 Benzyl Alcohol

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Industrial Alcohol Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Personal Care Products

1.6.3 Pharmaceuticals

1.6.4 Fuel

1.6.5 Food Ingredients (Excluding Beverages)

1.6.6 Chemical Intermediates & Solvent

1.6.7 Others

1.7 Industrial Alcohol Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Industrial Alcohol Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Industrial Alcohol Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Industrial Alcohol Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Industrial Alcohol

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Industrial Alcohol

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Industrial Alcohol Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 The Andersons Inc.

4.1.1 The Andersons Inc. Basic Information

4.1.2 Industrial Alcohol Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 The Andersons Inc. Industrial Alcohol Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 The Andersons Inc. Business Overview

4.2 Greenfield Specialty Alcohols

4.2.1 Greenfield Specialty Alcohols Basic Information

4.2.2 Industrial Alcohol Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Greenfield Specialty Alcohols Industrial Alcohol Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Greenfield Specialty Alcohols Business Overview

4.3 Green Plains Inc.

4.3.1 Green Plains Inc. Basic Information

4.3.2 Industrial Alcohol Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Green Plains Inc. Industrial Alcohol Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Green Plains Inc. Business Overview

4.4 Flint Hills Resources

4.4.1 Flint Hills Resources Basic Information

4.4.2 Industrial Alcohol Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Flint Hills Resources Industrial Alcohol Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Flint Hills Resources Business Overview

4.5 Grain Processing Corporation

4.5.1 Grain Processing Corporation Basic Information

4.5.2 Industrial Alcohol Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Grain Processing Corporation Industrial Alcohol Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Grain Processing Corporation Business Overview

4.6 MGP Ingredients

4.6.1 MGP Ingredients Basic Information

4.6.2 Industrial Alcohol Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 MGP Ingredients Industrial Alcohol Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 MGP Ingredients Business Overview

4.7 Cristalco

4.7.1 Cristalco Basic Information

4.7.2 Industrial Alcohol Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Cristalco Industrial Alcohol Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Cristalco Business Overview

4.8 Raízen Energia

4.8.1 Raízen Energia Basic Information

4.8.2 Industrial Alcohol Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Raízen Energia Industrial Alcohol Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Raízen Energia Business Overview

5 Global Industrial Alcohol Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Industrial Alcohol Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Industrial Alcohol Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Industrial Alcohol Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Industrial Alcohol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Industrial Alcohol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Industrial Alcohol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Industrial Alcohol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Industrial Alcohol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Industrial Alcohol Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Industrial Alcohol Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Industrial Alcohol Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Industrial Alcohol Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Industrial Alcohol Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Industrial Alcohol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Industrial Alcohol Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Industrial Alcohol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Industrial Alcohol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Industrial Alcohol Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Industrial Alcohol Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Industrial Alcohol Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Industrial Alcohol Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Industrial Alcohol Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Industrial Alcohol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Industrial Alcohol Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Industrial Alcohol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Industrial Alcohol Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Industrial Alcohol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Industrial Alcohol Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Industrial Alcohol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Industrial Alcohol Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Industrial Alcohol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Industrial Alcohol Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Industrial Alcohol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Industrial Alcohol Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Industrial Alcohol Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Alcohol Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Alcohol Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Alcohol Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial Alcohol Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Industrial Alcohol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Industrial Alcohol Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Industrial Alcohol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Industrial Alcohol Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Industrial Alcohol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Industrial Alcohol Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Industrial Alcohol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Industrial Alcohol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Industrial Alcohol Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Industrial Alcohol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Industrial Alcohol Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Industrial Alcohol Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Alcohol Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Alcohol Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Alcohol Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Industrial Alcohol Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Industrial Alcohol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Industrial Alcohol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Industrial Alcohol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Industrial Alcohol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Industrial Alcohol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Industrial Alcohol Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Industrial Alcohol Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Industrial Alcohol Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Industrial Alcohol Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Industrial Alcohol Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Industrial Alcohol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Industrial Alcohol Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Industrial Alcohol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Industrial Alcohol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Industrial Alcohol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global Industrial Alcohol Market Segment by Types

11.1 Global Industrial Alcohol Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.1 Global Industrial Alcohol Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.2 Global Industrial Alcohol Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.2 Ethyl Alcohol Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.3 Methyl Alcohol Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.4 Isopropyl Alcohol Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.5 Isobutyl Alcohol Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.6 Benzyl Alcohol Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.7 Others Sales and Price (2015-2020)

12 Global Industrial Alcohol Market Segment by Applications

12.1 Global Industrial Alcohol Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.1 Global Industrial Alcohol Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.2 Global Industrial Alcohol Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.2 Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 Pharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.4 Fuel Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.5 Food Ingredients (Excluding Beverages) Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.6 Chemical Intermediates & Solvent Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.7 Others Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

13 Industrial Alcohol Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.1 Global Industrial Alcohol Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026)

13.2 Industrial Alcohol Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.2.1 North America Industrial Alcohol Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.2 Europe Industrial Alcohol Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial Alcohol Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.4 Middle East and Africa Industrial Alcohol Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.5 South America Industrial Alcohol Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.3 Industrial Alcohol Market Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

13.4 Industrial Alcohol Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)

13.5 Industrial Alcohol Market Forecast Under COVID-19

….continued

