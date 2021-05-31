Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Impact Modifier Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Impact Modifier market covered in Chapter 4:

The DOW Chemical Company

Lanxess AG

BASF SE

LG Chem

Arkema

Ruifengchemical

Addivant

Akdeniz Kimya

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Kaneka

Chemtura

Evonik Industries AG

SAFIC-ALCAN

Dupont

Clariant AG

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Impact Modifier market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

ABS

MBS

AIM

ASA

EPDM

TPE

CPE

Other

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Impact Modifier market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

PVC

Nylon

PTB

Engineering Plastics

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Impact Modifier Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 ABS

1.5.3 MBS

1.5.4 AIM

1.5.5 ASA

1.5.6 EPDM

1.5.7 TPE

1.5.8 CPE

1.5.9 Other

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Impact Modifier Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 PVC

1.6.3 Nylon

1.6.4 PTB

1.6.5 Engineering Plastics

1.6.6 Others

1.7 Impact Modifier Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Impact Modifier Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Impact Modifier Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Impact Modifier Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Impact Modifier

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Impact Modifier

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Impact Modifier Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 The DOW Chemical Company

4.1.1 The DOW Chemical Company Basic Information

4.1.2 Impact Modifier Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 The DOW Chemical Company Impact Modifier Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 The DOW Chemical Company Business Overview

4.2 Lanxess AG

4.2.1 Lanxess AG Basic Information

4.2.2 Impact Modifier Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Lanxess AG Impact Modifier Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Lanxess AG Business Overview

4.3 BASF SE

4.3.1 BASF SE Basic Information

4.3.2 Impact Modifier Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 BASF SE Impact Modifier Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 BASF SE Business Overview

4.4 LG Chem

4.4.1 LG Chem Basic Information

4.4.2 Impact Modifier Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 LG Chem Impact Modifier Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 LG Chem Business Overview

4.5 Arkema

4.5.1 Arkema Basic Information

4.5.2 Impact Modifier Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Arkema Impact Modifier Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Arkema Business Overview

4.6 Ruifengchemical

4.6.1 Ruifengchemical Basic Information

4.6.2 Impact Modifier Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Ruifengchemical Impact Modifier Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Ruifengchemical Business Overview

4.7 Addivant

4.7.1 Addivant Basic Information

4.7.2 Impact Modifier Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Addivant Impact Modifier Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Addivant Business Overview

4.8 Akdeniz Kimya

4.8.1 Akdeniz Kimya Basic Information

4.8.2 Impact Modifier Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Akdeniz Kimya Impact Modifier Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Akdeniz Kimya Business Overview

4.9 Akzo Nobel N.V.

4.9.1 Akzo Nobel N.V. Basic Information

4.9.2 Impact Modifier Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Akzo Nobel N.V. Impact Modifier Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Akzo Nobel N.V. Business Overview

4.10 Kaneka

4.10.1 Kaneka Basic Information

4.10.2 Impact Modifier Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Kaneka Impact Modifier Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Kaneka Business Overview

4.11 Chemtura

4.11.1 Chemtura Basic Information

4.11.2 Impact Modifier Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Chemtura Impact Modifier Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Chemtura Business Overview

4.12 Evonik Industries AG

4.12.1 Evonik Industries AG Basic Information

4.12.2 Impact Modifier Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Evonik Industries AG Impact Modifier Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Evonik Industries AG Business Overview

4.13 SAFIC-ALCAN

4.13.1 SAFIC-ALCAN Basic Information

4.13.2 Impact Modifier Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 SAFIC-ALCAN Impact Modifier Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 SAFIC-ALCAN Business Overview

4.14 Dupont

4.14.1 Dupont Basic Information

4.14.2 Impact Modifier Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Dupont Impact Modifier Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Dupont Business Overview

4.15 Clariant AG

4.15.1 Clariant AG Basic Information

4.15.2 Impact Modifier Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Clariant AG Impact Modifier Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Clariant AG Business Overview

5 Global Impact Modifier Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Impact Modifier Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Impact Modifier Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Impact Modifier Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Impact Modifier Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Impact Modifier Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Impact Modifier Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Impact Modifier Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Impact Modifier Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

..…continued.

