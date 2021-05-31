Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Hot Rolled Coil Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Hot Rolled Coil market covered in Chapter 4:

Hebei Iron and Steel

SSAB

Ansteel

Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC)

AK Steel

POSCO

Krakatau Steel

Jindal Steel and Power

Tata Steel

Shou Gang

New Zealand Steel

Baosteel

NIPPON Steel and Sumitomo Metal

BlueScope

Gunung Steel

Erdemir

Republic Steel

Wuhan Iron and Steel

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Hot Rolled Coil market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Carbon Steel

Stainless Steel

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Hot Rolled Coil market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Construction

Machine Industry

Car Manufacturing

Pipes

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Hot Rolled Coil Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Carbon Steel

1.5.3 Stainless Steel

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Hot Rolled Coil Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Construction

1.6.3 Machine Industry

1.6.4 Car Manufacturing

1.6.5 Pipes

1.6.6 Others

1.7 Hot Rolled Coil Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Hot Rolled Coil Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Hot Rolled Coil Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Hot Rolled Coil Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Hot Rolled Coil

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Hot Rolled Coil

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Hot Rolled Coil Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Hebei Iron and Steel

4.1.1 Hebei Iron and Steel Basic Information

4.1.2 Hot Rolled Coil Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Hebei Iron and Steel Hot Rolled Coil Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Hebei Iron and Steel Business Overview

4.2 SSAB

4.2.1 SSAB Basic Information

4.2.2 Hot Rolled Coil Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 SSAB Hot Rolled Coil Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 SSAB Business Overview

4.3 Ansteel

4.3.1 Ansteel Basic Information

4.3.2 Hot Rolled Coil Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Ansteel Hot Rolled Coil Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Ansteel Business Overview

4.4 Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC)

4.4.1 Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) Basic Information

4.4.2 Hot Rolled Coil Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) Hot Rolled Coil Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) Business Overview

4.5 AK Steel

4.5.1 AK Steel Basic Information

4.5.2 Hot Rolled Coil Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 AK Steel Hot Rolled Coil Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 AK Steel Business Overview

4.6 POSCO

4.6.1 POSCO Basic Information

4.6.2 Hot Rolled Coil Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 POSCO Hot Rolled Coil Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 POSCO Business Overview

4.7 Krakatau Steel

4.7.1 Krakatau Steel Basic Information

4.7.2 Hot Rolled Coil Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Krakatau Steel Hot Rolled Coil Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Krakatau Steel Business Overview

4.8 Jindal Steel and Power

4.8.1 Jindal Steel and Power Basic Information

4.8.2 Hot Rolled Coil Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Jindal Steel and Power Hot Rolled Coil Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Jindal Steel and Power Business Overview

4.9 Tata Steel

4.9.1 Tata Steel Basic Information

4.9.2 Hot Rolled Coil Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Tata Steel Hot Rolled Coil Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Tata Steel Business Overview

4.10 Shou Gang

4.10.1 Shou Gang Basic Information

4.10.2 Hot Rolled Coil Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Shou Gang Hot Rolled Coil Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Shou Gang Business Overview

4.11 New Zealand Steel

4.11.1 New Zealand Steel Basic Information

4.11.2 Hot Rolled Coil Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 New Zealand Steel Hot Rolled Coil Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 New Zealand Steel Business Overview

4.12 Baosteel

4.12.1 Baosteel Basic Information

4.12.2 Hot Rolled Coil Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Baosteel Hot Rolled Coil Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Baosteel Business Overview

4.13 NIPPON Steel and Sumitomo Metal

4.13.1 NIPPON Steel and Sumitomo Metal Basic Information

4.13.2 Hot Rolled Coil Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 NIPPON Steel and Sumitomo Metal Hot Rolled Coil Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 NIPPON Steel and Sumitomo Metal Business Overview

4.14 BlueScope

4.14.1 BlueScope Basic Information

4.14.2 Hot Rolled Coil Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 BlueScope Hot Rolled Coil Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 BlueScope Business Overview

4.15 Gunung Steel

4.15.1 Gunung Steel Basic Information

4.15.2 Hot Rolled Coil Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Gunung Steel Hot Rolled Coil Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Gunung Steel Business Overview

4.16 Erdemir

4.16.1 Erdemir Basic Information

4.16.2 Hot Rolled Coil Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 Erdemir Hot Rolled Coil Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 Erdemir Business Overview

4.17 Republic Steel

4.17.1 Republic Steel Basic Information

4.17.2 Hot Rolled Coil Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.17.3 Republic Steel Hot Rolled Coil Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.17.4 Republic Steel Business Overview

4.18 Wuhan Iron and Steel

4.18.1 Wuhan Iron and Steel Basic Information

4.18.2 Hot Rolled Coil Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.18.3 Wuhan Iron and Steel Hot Rolled Coil Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.18.4 Wuhan Iron and Steel Business Overview

5 Global Hot Rolled Coil Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Hot Rolled Coil Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Hot Rolled Coil Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Hot Rolled Coil Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Hot Rolled Coil Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Hot Rolled Coil Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Hot Rolled Coil Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Hot Rolled Coil Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Hot Rolled Coil Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Hot Rolled Coil Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Hot Rolled Coil Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Hot Rolled Coil Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Hot Rolled Coil Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Hot Rolled Coil Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Hot Rolled Coil Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Hot Rolled Coil Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Hot Rolled Coil Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Hot Rolled Coil Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Hot Rolled Coil Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Hot Rolled Coil Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Hot Rolled Coil Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Hot Rolled Coil Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Hot Rolled Coil Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Hot Rolled Coil Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Hot Rolled Coil Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Hot Rolled Coil Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Hot Rolled Coil Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Hot Rolled Coil Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Hot Rolled Coil Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Hot Rolled Coil Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Hot Rolled Coil Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Hot Rolled Coil Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Hot Rolled Coil Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Hot Rolled Coil Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Hot Rolled Coil Market Under COVID-19

….….Continued

