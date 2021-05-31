Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the High Purity Isobutylene (HPIB) Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global High Purity Isobutylene (HPIB) market covered in Chapter 4:

Sumitomo Chemical

TPC Group

Beijing Yanshan Petrochemical

Jinzhou Petrochemical

Songwon

Zhejiang Shunda New Material

Lyondell Basell

Honeywell

Evonik

TASCO

ExxonMobil Chemical

NKNK

Shangdong Chambroad Petrochemical

Qixiang Tengda Chemical

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the High Purity Isobutylene (HPIB) market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

MTBE Decomposition Method

C4 Fraction Separation Method

Isobutane Dehydrogenation Method

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the High Purity Isobutylene (HPIB) market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Butyl Rubber

Polyisobutylene

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global High Purity Isobutylene (HPIB) Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 MTBE Decomposition Method

1.5.3 C4 Fraction Separation Method

1.5.4 Isobutane Dehydrogenation Method

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global High Purity Isobutylene (HPIB) Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Butyl Rubber

1.6.3 Polyisobutylene

1.6.4 Others

1.7 High Purity Isobutylene (HPIB) Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on High Purity Isobutylene (HPIB) Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of High Purity Isobutylene (HPIB) Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 High Purity Isobutylene (HPIB) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of High Purity Isobutylene (HPIB)

3.2.3 Labor Cost of High Purity Isobutylene (HPIB)

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of High Purity Isobutylene (HPIB) Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Sumitomo Chemical

4.1.1 Sumitomo Chemical Basic Information

4.1.2 High Purity Isobutylene (HPIB) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Sumitomo Chemical High Purity Isobutylene (HPIB) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Sumitomo Chemical Business Overview

4.2 TPC Group

4.2.1 TPC Group Basic Information

4.2.2 High Purity Isobutylene (HPIB) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 TPC Group High Purity Isobutylene (HPIB) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 TPC Group Business Overview

4.3 Beijing Yanshan Petrochemical

4.3.1 Beijing Yanshan Petrochemical Basic Information

4.3.2 High Purity Isobutylene (HPIB) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Beijing Yanshan Petrochemical High Purity Isobutylene (HPIB) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Beijing Yanshan Petrochemical Business Overview

4.4 Jinzhou Petrochemical

4.4.1 Jinzhou Petrochemical Basic Information

4.4.2 High Purity Isobutylene (HPIB) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Jinzhou Petrochemical High Purity Isobutylene (HPIB) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Jinzhou Petrochemical Business Overview

4.5 Songwon

4.5.1 Songwon Basic Information

4.5.2 High Purity Isobutylene (HPIB) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Songwon High Purity Isobutylene (HPIB) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Songwon Business Overview

4.6 Zhejiang Shunda New Material

4.6.1 Zhejiang Shunda New Material Basic Information

4.6.2 High Purity Isobutylene (HPIB) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Zhejiang Shunda New Material High Purity Isobutylene (HPIB) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Zhejiang Shunda New Material Business Overview

4.7 Lyondell Basell

4.7.1 Lyondell Basell Basic Information

4.7.2 High Purity Isobutylene (HPIB) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Lyondell Basell High Purity Isobutylene (HPIB) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Lyondell Basell Business Overview

4.8 Honeywell

4.8.1 Honeywell Basic Information

4.8.2 High Purity Isobutylene (HPIB) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Honeywell High Purity Isobutylene (HPIB) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Honeywell Business Overview

4.9 Evonik

4.9.1 Evonik Basic Information

4.9.2 High Purity Isobutylene (HPIB) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Evonik High Purity Isobutylene (HPIB) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Evonik Business Overview

4.10 TASCO

4.10.1 TASCO Basic Information

4.10.2 High Purity Isobutylene (HPIB) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 TASCO High Purity Isobutylene (HPIB) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 TASCO Business Overview

4.11 ExxonMobil Chemical

4.11.1 ExxonMobil Chemical Basic Information

4.11.2 High Purity Isobutylene (HPIB) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 ExxonMobil Chemical High Purity Isobutylene (HPIB) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 ExxonMobil Chemical Business Overview

4.12 NKNK

4.12.1 NKNK Basic Information

4.12.2 High Purity Isobutylene (HPIB) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 NKNK High Purity Isobutylene (HPIB) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 NKNK Business Overview

4.13 Shangdong Chambroad Petrochemical

4.13.1 Shangdong Chambroad Petrochemical Basic Information

4.13.2 High Purity Isobutylene (HPIB) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Shangdong Chambroad Petrochemical High Purity Isobutylene (HPIB) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Shangdong Chambroad Petrochemical Business Overview

4.14 Qixiang Tengda Chemical

4.14.1 Qixiang Tengda Chemical Basic Information

4.14.2 High Purity Isobutylene (HPIB) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Qixiang Tengda Chemical High Purity Isobutylene (HPIB) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Qixiang Tengda Chemical Business Overview

5 Global High Purity Isobutylene (HPIB) Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global High Purity Isobutylene (HPIB) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global High Purity Isobutylene (HPIB) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global High Purity Isobutylene (HPIB) Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America High Purity Isobutylene (HPIB) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe High Purity Isobutylene (HPIB) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific High Purity Isobutylene (HPIB) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa High Purity Isobutylene (HPIB) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America High Purity Isobutylene (HPIB) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America High Purity Isobutylene (HPIB) Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America High Purity Isobutylene (HPIB) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America High Purity Isobutylene (HPIB) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America High Purity Isobutylene (HPIB) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America High Purity Isobutylene (HPIB) Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States High Purity Isobutylene (HPIB) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States High Purity Isobutylene (HPIB) Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada High Purity Isobutylene (HPIB) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico High Purity Isobutylene (HPIB) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….….Continued

