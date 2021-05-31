Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Hfcs (Hydrofluorocarbons) Refrigerant Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Hfcs (Hydrofluorocarbons) Refrigerant market covered in Chapter 4:

Honeywell International

Zhejiang Weihua Chemical

Sinochem Group

Asahi Glass

Arkema

Shandong Yuean Chemical

The Linde

Zhengjiang Yonghe Refrigerant

The Chemours Company

China Fluoro Technology

Airgas

Bluestar Green Technology

Daikin Industries

SRF Limited

Zhejiang Linhai Liming Chemical

Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V.

Zhejiang Lantian Environmental Protection Hi-Tech

SRF Ltd

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Hfcs (Hydrofluorocarbons) Refrigerant market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

R134a Refrigerant

R404a Refrigerant

R407C Refrigerant

R410a Refrigerant

R-23 Refrigerant

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Hfcs (Hydrofluorocarbons) Refrigerant market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Domestic Refrigeration

Commercial Refrigeration

Industrial Refrigeration

Transportation

Stationary AC

Mobile AC

Chillers

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Hfcs (Hydrofluorocarbons) Refrigerant Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 R134a Refrigerant

1.5.3 R404a Refrigerant

1.5.4 R407C Refrigerant

1.5.5 R410a Refrigerant

1.5.6 R-23 Refrigerant

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Hfcs (Hydrofluorocarbons) Refrigerant Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Domestic Refrigeration

1.6.3 Commercial Refrigeration

1.6.4 Industrial Refrigeration

1.6.5 Transportation

1.6.6 Stationary AC

1.6.7 Mobile AC

1.6.8 Chillers

1.7 Hfcs (Hydrofluorocarbons) Refrigerant Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Hfcs (Hydrofluorocarbons) Refrigerant Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Hfcs (Hydrofluorocarbons) Refrigerant Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Hfcs (Hydrofluorocarbons) Refrigerant Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Hfcs (Hydrofluorocarbons) Refrigerant

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Hfcs (Hydrofluorocarbons) Refrigerant

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Hfcs (Hydrofluorocarbons) Refrigerant Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Honeywell International

4.1.1 Honeywell International Basic Information

4.1.2 Hfcs (Hydrofluorocarbons) Refrigerant Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Honeywell International Hfcs (Hydrofluorocarbons) Refrigerant Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Honeywell International Business Overview

4.2 Zhejiang Weihua Chemical

4.2.1 Zhejiang Weihua Chemical Basic Information

4.2.2 Hfcs (Hydrofluorocarbons) Refrigerant Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Zhejiang Weihua Chemical Hfcs (Hydrofluorocarbons) Refrigerant Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Zhejiang Weihua Chemical Business Overview

4.3 Sinochem Group

4.3.1 Sinochem Group Basic Information

4.3.2 Hfcs (Hydrofluorocarbons) Refrigerant Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Sinochem Group Hfcs (Hydrofluorocarbons) Refrigerant Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Sinochem Group Business Overview

4.4 Asahi Glass

4.4.1 Asahi Glass Basic Information

4.4.2 Hfcs (Hydrofluorocarbons) Refrigerant Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Asahi Glass Hfcs (Hydrofluorocarbons) Refrigerant Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Asahi Glass Business Overview

4.5 Arkema

4.5.1 Arkema Basic Information

4.5.2 Hfcs (Hydrofluorocarbons) Refrigerant Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Arkema Hfcs (Hydrofluorocarbons) Refrigerant Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Arkema Business Overview

4.6 Shandong Yuean Chemical

4.6.1 Shandong Yuean Chemical Basic Information

4.6.2 Hfcs (Hydrofluorocarbons) Refrigerant Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Shandong Yuean Chemical Hfcs (Hydrofluorocarbons) Refrigerant Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Shandong Yuean Chemical Business Overview

4.7 The Linde

4.7.1 The Linde Basic Information

4.7.2 Hfcs (Hydrofluorocarbons) Refrigerant Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 The Linde Hfcs (Hydrofluorocarbons) Refrigerant Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 The Linde Business Overview

4.8 Zhengjiang Yonghe Refrigerant

4.8.1 Zhengjiang Yonghe Refrigerant Basic Information

4.8.2 Hfcs (Hydrofluorocarbons) Refrigerant Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Zhengjiang Yonghe Refrigerant Hfcs (Hydrofluorocarbons) Refrigerant Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Zhengjiang Yonghe Refrigerant Business Overview

4.9 The Chemours Company

4.9.1 The Chemours Company Basic Information

4.9.2 Hfcs (Hydrofluorocarbons) Refrigerant Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 The Chemours Company Hfcs (Hydrofluorocarbons) Refrigerant Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 The Chemours Company Business Overview

4.10 China Fluoro Technology

4.10.1 China Fluoro Technology Basic Information

4.10.2 Hfcs (Hydrofluorocarbons) Refrigerant Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 China Fluoro Technology Hfcs (Hydrofluorocarbons) Refrigerant Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 China Fluoro Technology Business Overview

4.11 Airgas

4.11.1 Airgas Basic Information

4.11.2 Hfcs (Hydrofluorocarbons) Refrigerant Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Airgas Hfcs (Hydrofluorocarbons) Refrigerant Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Airgas Business Overview

4.12 Bluestar Green Technology

4.12.1 Bluestar Green Technology Basic Information

4.12.2 Hfcs (Hydrofluorocarbons) Refrigerant Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Bluestar Green Technology Hfcs (Hydrofluorocarbons) Refrigerant Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Bluestar Green Technology Business Overview

4.13 Daikin Industries

4.13.1 Daikin Industries Basic Information

4.13.2 Hfcs (Hydrofluorocarbons) Refrigerant Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Daikin Industries Hfcs (Hydrofluorocarbons) Refrigerant Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Daikin Industries Business Overview

4.14 SRF Limited

4.14.1 SRF Limited Basic Information

4.14.2 Hfcs (Hydrofluorocarbons) Refrigerant Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 SRF Limited Hfcs (Hydrofluorocarbons) Refrigerant Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 SRF Limited Business Overview

4.15 Zhejiang Linhai Liming Chemical

4.15.1 Zhejiang Linhai Liming Chemical Basic Information

4.15.2 Hfcs (Hydrofluorocarbons) Refrigerant Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Zhejiang Linhai Liming Chemical Hfcs (Hydrofluorocarbons) Refrigerant Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Zhejiang Linhai Liming Chemical Business Overview

4.16 Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V.

4.16.1 Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V. Basic Information

4.16.2 Hfcs (Hydrofluorocarbons) Refrigerant Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V. Hfcs (Hydrofluorocarbons) Refrigerant Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V. Business Overview

4.17 Zhejiang Lantian Environmental Protection Hi-Tech

4.17.1 Zhejiang Lantian Environmental Protection Hi-Tech Basic Information

4.17.2 Hfcs (Hydrofluorocarbons) Refrigerant Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.17.3 Zhejiang Lantian Environmental Protection Hi-Tech Hfcs (Hydrofluorocarbons) Refrigerant Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.17.4 Zhejiang Lantian Environmental Protection Hi-Tech Business Overview

4.18 SRF Ltd

4.18.1 SRF Ltd Basic Information

4.18.2 Hfcs (Hydrofluorocarbons) Refrigerant Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.18.3 SRF Ltd Hfcs (Hydrofluorocarbons) Refrigerant Market Performance (2015-2020)

….….Continued

