Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Glycolic Acid Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Glycolic Acid market covered in Chapter 4:

CrossChem LP

ChemSolv, Inc

Merck KGaA

BASF

Mehul Dye Chem Industries

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

Phibro chem

Parchem fine & specialty chemicals

DowDuPont

CABB Group

The Chemours Company

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Glycolic Acid market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Crystal

Liquid

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Glycolic Acid market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Personal Care

Household

Industrial

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Glycolic Acid Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Crystal

1.5.3 Liquid

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Glycolic Acid Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Personal Care

1.6.3 Household

1.6.4 Industrial

1.6.5 Others

1.7 Glycolic Acid Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Glycolic Acid Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Glycolic Acid Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Glycolic Acid Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Glycolic Acid

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Glycolic Acid

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Glycolic Acid Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 CrossChem LP

4.1.1 CrossChem LP Basic Information

4.1.2 Glycolic Acid Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 CrossChem LP Glycolic Acid Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 CrossChem LP Business Overview

4.2 ChemSolv, Inc

4.2.1 ChemSolv, Inc Basic Information

4.2.2 Glycolic Acid Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 ChemSolv, Inc Glycolic Acid Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 ChemSolv, Inc Business Overview

4.3 Merck KGaA

4.3.1 Merck KGaA Basic Information

4.3.2 Glycolic Acid Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Merck KGaA Glycolic Acid Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Merck KGaA Business Overview

4.4 BASF

4.4.1 BASF Basic Information

4.4.2 Glycolic Acid Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 BASF Glycolic Acid Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 BASF Business Overview

4.5 Mehul Dye Chem Industries

4.5.1 Mehul Dye Chem Industries Basic Information

4.5.2 Glycolic Acid Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Mehul Dye Chem Industries Glycolic Acid Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Mehul Dye Chem Industries Business Overview

4.6 Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

4.6.1 Sigma-Aldrich Corporation Basic Information

4.6.2 Glycolic Acid Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Sigma-Aldrich Corporation Glycolic Acid Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Sigma-Aldrich Corporation Business Overview

4.7 Phibro chem

4.7.1 Phibro chem Basic Information

4.7.2 Glycolic Acid Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Phibro chem Glycolic Acid Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Phibro chem Business Overview

4.8 Parchem fine & specialty chemicals

4.8.1 Parchem fine & specialty chemicals Basic Information

4.8.2 Glycolic Acid Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Parchem fine & specialty chemicals Glycolic Acid Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Parchem fine & specialty chemicals Business Overview

4.9 DowDuPont

4.9.1 DowDuPont Basic Information

4.9.2 Glycolic Acid Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 DowDuPont Glycolic Acid Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 DowDuPont Business Overview

4.10 CABB Group

4.10.1 CABB Group Basic Information

4.10.2 Glycolic Acid Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 CABB Group Glycolic Acid Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 CABB Group Business Overview

4.11 The Chemours Company

4.11.1 The Chemours Company Basic Information

4.11.2 Glycolic Acid Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 The Chemours Company Glycolic Acid Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 The Chemours Company Business Overview

5 Global Glycolic Acid Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Glycolic Acid Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Glycolic Acid Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Glycolic Acid Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Glycolic Acid Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Glycolic Acid Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Glycolic Acid Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Glycolic Acid Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Glycolic Acid Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

..…continued.

