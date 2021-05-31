Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the FRP&GRP&GRE Pipe Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global FRP&GRP&GRE Pipe market covered in Chapter 4:

Hengrun Group Co., Ltd.

National Oilwell Varco (Nov)

Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co.

Amiblu Technology(The Hobas Group)

Enduro Composites Inc.

Graphite India Limited.

Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory

Zcl Composites

Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group Co. Ltd.

Future Pipe Industries

Zhenshi Yongchang Composite Materials Co., Ltd.

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the FRP&GRP&GRE Pipe market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

C-glass Veil

Resin

E- glass

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the FRP&GRP&GRE Pipe market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Oil and Gas

Sewage Pipe

Irrigation

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global FRP&GRP&GRE Pipe Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 C-glass Veil

1.5.3 Resin

1.5.4 E- glass

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global FRP&GRP&GRE Pipe Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Oil and Gas

1.6.3 Sewage Pipe

1.6.4 Irrigation

1.6.5 Others

1.7 FRP&GRP&GRE Pipe Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on FRP&GRP&GRE Pipe Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of FRP&GRP&GRE Pipe Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 FRP&GRP&GRE Pipe Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of FRP&GRP&GRE Pipe

3.2.3 Labor Cost of FRP&GRP&GRE Pipe

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of FRP&GRP&GRE Pipe Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Hengrun Group Co., Ltd.

4.1.1 Hengrun Group Co., Ltd. Basic Information

4.1.2 FRP&GRP&GRE Pipe Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Hengrun Group Co., Ltd. FRP&GRP&GRE Pipe Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Hengrun Group Co., Ltd. Business Overview

4.2 National Oilwell Varco (Nov)

4.2.1 National Oilwell Varco (Nov) Basic Information

4.2.2 FRP&GRP&GRE Pipe Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 National Oilwell Varco (Nov) FRP&GRP&GRE Pipe Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 National Oilwell Varco (Nov) Business Overview

4.3 Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co.

4.3.1 Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. Basic Information

4.3.2 FRP&GRP&GRE Pipe Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. FRP&GRP&GRE Pipe Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. Business Overview

4.4 Amiblu Technology(The Hobas Group)

4.4.1 Amiblu Technology(The Hobas Group) Basic Information

4.4.2 FRP&GRP&GRE Pipe Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Amiblu Technology(The Hobas Group) FRP&GRP&GRE Pipe Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Amiblu Technology(The Hobas Group) Business Overview

4.5 Enduro Composites Inc.

4.5.1 Enduro Composites Inc. Basic Information

4.5.2 FRP&GRP&GRE Pipe Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Enduro Composites Inc. FRP&GRP&GRE Pipe Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Enduro Composites Inc. Business Overview

4.6 Graphite India Limited.

4.6.1 Graphite India Limited. Basic Information

4.6.2 FRP&GRP&GRE Pipe Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Graphite India Limited. FRP&GRP&GRE Pipe Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Graphite India Limited. Business Overview

4.7 Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory

4.7.1 Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory Basic Information

4.7.2 FRP&GRP&GRE Pipe Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory FRP&GRP&GRE Pipe Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory Business Overview

4.8 Zcl Composites

4.8.1 Zcl Composites Basic Information

4.8.2 FRP&GRP&GRE Pipe Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Zcl Composites FRP&GRP&GRE Pipe Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Zcl Composites Business Overview

4.9 Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group Co. Ltd.

….continued

