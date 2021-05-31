Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin market covered in Chapter 4:

Poliya

China Shangdong Jinan Yisheng Resin

Swancor

AOC

Interplastic Corporation

SHOWA DENKO

Shanghai Fuchem

Tianhe Resin

SINO Polymer

Ashland

Nuplex Industries

Eternal Corporation

Polynt

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Bisphenol-A Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin

Brominated Fire Retardent Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin

Novolac Based Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin

Elastomer Modified Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin

Lower Styrene Content Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Corrosion-resistant material

Electronics material

Chemical

Civil engineering

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Bisphenol-A Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin

1.5.3 Brominated Fire Retardent Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin

1.5.4 Novolac Based Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin

1.5.5 Elastomer Modified Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin

1.5.6 Lower Styrene Content Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Corrosion-resistant material

1.6.3 Electronics material

1.6.4 Chemical

1.6.5 Civil engineering

1.6.6 Others

1.7 Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Poliya

4.1.1 Poliya Basic Information

4.1.2 Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Poliya Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Poliya Business Overview

4.2 China Shangdong Jinan Yisheng Resin

4.2.1 China Shangdong Jinan Yisheng Resin Basic Information

4.2.2 Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 China Shangdong Jinan Yisheng Resin Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 China Shangdong Jinan Yisheng Resin Business Overview

4.3 Swancor

4.3.1 Swancor Basic Information

4.3.2 Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Swancor Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Swancor Business Overview

4.4 AOC

4.4.1 AOC Basic Information

4.4.2 Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 AOC Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 AOC Business Overview

4.5 Interplastic Corporation

4.5.1 Interplastic Corporation Basic Information

4.5.2 Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Interplastic Corporation Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Interplastic Corporation Business Overview

4.6 SHOWA DENKO

4.6.1 SHOWA DENKO Basic Information

4.6.2 Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 SHOWA DENKO Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 SHOWA DENKO Business Overview

4.7 Shanghai Fuchem

4.7.1 Shanghai Fuchem Basic Information

4.7.2 Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Shanghai Fuchem Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Shanghai Fuchem Business Overview

4.8 Tianhe Resin

4.8.1 Tianhe Resin Basic Information

4.8.2 Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Tianhe Resin Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Tianhe Resin Business Overview

4.9 SINO Polymer

4.9.1 SINO Polymer Basic Information

4.9.2 Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 SINO Polymer Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 SINO Polymer Business Overview

4.10 Ashland

4.10.1 Ashland Basic Information

4.10.2 Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Ashland Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Ashland Business Overview

4.11 Nuplex Industries

4.11.1 Nuplex Industries Basic Information

4.11.2 Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Nuplex Industries Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Nuplex Industries Business Overview

4.12 Eternal Corporation

4.12.1 Eternal Corporation Basic Information

4.12.2 Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Eternal Corporation Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Eternal Corporation Business Overview

4.13 Polynt

4.13.1 Polynt Basic Information

4.13.2 Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Polynt Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Polynt Business Overview

5 Global Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

….continued

