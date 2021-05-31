The global Fluorescent Pigments market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Fluorescent Pigments market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Fluorescent Pigments industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Fluorescent Pigments Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Fluorescent Pigments market covered in Chapter 4:

Radiant Color

Kwality Colours

B.N.Mehra

Rado

Solar Color Dust

Lumino Chem

H.W.Sands

DayGlo

Kolorjet Chem

Smooth-On

Brilliant Fluorescent

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Fluorescent Pigments market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Thermoplastic Fluorescent Pigment Overview and Price

Thermosetting Fluorescent Pigment

Soluble Color Fluorescent Pigment

Water Emulsion Fluorescent Pigment

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Fluorescent Pigments market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Coatings

Plastics

Construction

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Fluorescent Pigments Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Thermoplastic Fluorescent Pigment Overview and Price

1.5.3 Thermosetting Fluorescent Pigment

1.5.4 Soluble Color Fluorescent Pigment

1.5.5 Water Emulsion Fluorescent Pigment

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Fluorescent Pigments Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Coatings

1.6.3 Plastics

1.6.4 Construction

1.6.5 Others

1.7 Fluorescent Pigments Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Fluorescent Pigments Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Fluorescent Pigments Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Fluorescent Pigments Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Fluorescent Pigments

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Fluorescent Pigments

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Fluorescent Pigments Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Radiant Color

4.1.1 Radiant Color Basic Information

4.1.2 Fluorescent Pigments Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Radiant Color Fluorescent Pigments Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Radiant Color Business Overview

4.2 Kwality Colours

4.2.1 Kwality Colours Basic Information

4.2.2 Fluorescent Pigments Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Kwality Colours Fluorescent Pigments Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Kwality Colours Business Overview

4.3 B.N.Mehra

4.3.1 B.N.Mehra Basic Information

4.3.2 Fluorescent Pigments Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 B.N.Mehra Fluorescent Pigments Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 B.N.Mehra Business Overview

4.4 Rado

4.4.1 Rado Basic Information

4.4.2 Fluorescent Pigments Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Rado Fluorescent Pigments Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Rado Business Overview

4.5 Solar Color Dust

4.5.1 Solar Color Dust Basic Information

4.5.2 Fluorescent Pigments Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Solar Color Dust Fluorescent Pigments Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Solar Color Dust Business Overview

4.6 Lumino Chem

4.6.1 Lumino Chem Basic Information

4.6.2 Fluorescent Pigments Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Lumino Chem Fluorescent Pigments Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Lumino Chem Business Overview

4.7 H.W.Sands

4.7.1 H.W.Sands Basic Information

4.7.2 Fluorescent Pigments Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 H.W.Sands Fluorescent Pigments Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 H.W.Sands Business Overview

4.8 DayGlo

4.8.1 DayGlo Basic Information

4.8.2 Fluorescent Pigments Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 DayGlo Fluorescent Pigments Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 DayGlo Business Overview

4.9 Kolorjet Chem

4.9.1 Kolorjet Chem Basic Information

4.9.2 Fluorescent Pigments Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Kolorjet Chem Fluorescent Pigments Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Kolorjet Chem Business Overview

4.10 Smooth-On

4.10.1 Smooth-On Basic Information

4.10.2 Fluorescent Pigments Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Smooth-On Fluorescent Pigments Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Smooth-On Business Overview

4.11 Brilliant Fluorescent

4.11.1 Brilliant Fluorescent Basic Information

4.11.2 Fluorescent Pigments Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Brilliant Fluorescent Fluorescent Pigments Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Brilliant Fluorescent Business Overview

5 Global Fluorescent Pigments Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Fluorescent Pigments Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Fluorescent Pigments Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Fluorescent Pigments Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Fluorescent Pigments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Fluorescent Pigments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Fluorescent Pigments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Fluorescent Pigments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Fluorescent Pigments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Fluorescent Pigments Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Fluorescent Pigments Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Fluorescent Pigments Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Fluorescent Pigments Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Fluorescent Pigments Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Fluorescent Pigments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Fluorescent Pigments Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Fluorescent Pigments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Fluorescent Pigments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Fluorescent Pigments Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Fluorescent Pigments Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Fluorescent Pigments Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Fluorescent Pigments Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Fluorescent Pigments Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Fluorescent Pigments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Fluorescent Pigments Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Fluorescent Pigments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Fluorescent Pigments Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Fluorescent Pigments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Fluorescent Pigments Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Fluorescent Pigments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Fluorescent Pigments Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Fluorescent Pigments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Fluorescent Pigments Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Fluorescent Pigments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Fluorescent Pigments Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Fluorescent Pigments Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Fluorescent Pigments Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Fluorescent Pigments Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Fluorescent Pigments Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Fluorescent Pigments Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Fluorescent Pigments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Fluorescent Pigments Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Fluorescent Pigments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Fluorescent Pigments Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Fluorescent Pigments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Fluorescent Pigments Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Fluorescent Pigments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Fluorescent Pigments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Fluorescent Pigments Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Fluorescent Pigments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Fluorescent Pigments Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Fluorescent Pigments Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Fluorescent Pigments Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Fluorescent Pigments Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Fluorescent Pigments Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Fluorescent Pigments Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Fluorescent Pigments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Fluorescent Pigments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Fluorescent Pigments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Fluorescent Pigments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Fluorescent Pigments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Fluorescent Pigments Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Fluorescent Pigments Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Fluorescent Pigments Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Fluorescent Pigments Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Fluorescent Pigments Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Fluorescent Pigments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Fluorescent Pigments Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Fluorescent Pigments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Fluorescent Pigments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Fluorescent Pigments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global Fluorescent Pigments Market Segment by Types

11.1 Global Fluorescent Pigments Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.1 Global Fluorescent Pigments Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.2 Global Fluorescent Pigments Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.2 Thermoplastic Fluorescent Pigment Overview and Price Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.3 Thermosetting Fluorescent Pigment Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.4 Soluble Color Fluorescent Pigment Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.5 Water Emulsion Fluorescent Pigment Sales and Price (2015-2020)

12 Global Fluorescent Pigments Market Segment by Applications

12.1 Global Fluorescent Pigments Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.1 Global Fluorescent Pigments Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.2 Global Fluorescent Pigments Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.2 Coatings Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 Plastics Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.4 Construction Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.5 Others Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

13 Fluorescent Pigments Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.1 Global Fluorescent Pigments Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026)

13.2 Fluorescent Pigments Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.2.1 North America Fluorescent Pigments Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.2 Europe Fluorescent Pigments Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.3 Asia-Pacific Fluorescent Pigments Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.4 Middle East and Africa Fluorescent Pigments Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.5 South America Fluorescent Pigments Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.3 Fluorescent Pigments Market Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

13.4 Fluorescent Pigments Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)

13.5 Fluorescent Pigments Market Forecast Under COVID-19

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Data Source

List of Tables and Figures

Table Global Fluorescent Pigments Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2020-2026)

Figure Global Fluorescent Pigments Market Share by Type in 2019 & 2026

Figure Thermoplastic Fluorescent Pigment Overview and Price Features

Figure Thermosetting Fluorescent Pigment Features

Figure Soluble Color Fluorescent Pigment Features

Figure Water Emulsion Fluorescent Pigment Features

Table Global Fluorescent Pigments Market Size Growth by Application (2020-2026)

Figure Global Fluorescent Pigments Market Share by Application in 2019 & 2026

Figure Coatings Description

Figure Plastics Description

Figure Construction Description

Figure Others Description

Figure Global COVID-19 Status Overview

Table Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Fluorescent Pigments Industry Development

Table SWOT Analysis

Figure Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure Global Fluorescent Pigments Market Size and Growth Rate 2015-2026

Table Industry News

Table Industry Policies

Figure Value Chain Status of Fluorescent Pigments

Figure Production Process of Fluorescent Pigments

Figure Manufacturing Cost Structure of Fluorescent Pigments

Figure Major Company Analysis (by Business Distribution Base, by Product Type)

Table Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

Table Radiant Color Profile

Table Radiant Color Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Kwality Colours Profile

Table Kwality Colours Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table B.N.Mehra Profile

Table B.N.Mehra Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Rado Profile

Table Rado Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Solar Color Dust Profile

Table Solar Color Dust Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Lumino Chem Profile

Table Lumino Chem Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table H.W.Sands Profile

Table H.W.Sands Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table DayGlo Profile

Table DayGlo Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Kolorjet Chem Profile

Table Kolorjet Chem Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Smooth-On Profile

Table Smooth-On Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Brilliant Fluorescent Profile

Table Brilliant Fluorescent Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Figure Global Fluorescent Pigments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global Fluorescent Pigments Revenue ($) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table Global Fluorescent Pigments Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Fluorescent Pigments Sales Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Fluorescent Pigments Revenue ($) by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Fluorescent Pigments Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Fluorescent Pigments Revenue Market Share by Regions in 2015

Table Global Fluorescent Pigments Revenue Market Share by Regions in 2019

Figure North America Fluorescent Pigments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Fluorescent Pigments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Asia-Pacific Fluorescent Pigments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Middle East and Africa Fluorescent Pigments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure South America Fluorescent Pigments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure North America Fluorescent Pigments Revenue ($) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table North America Fluorescent Pigments Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

Table North America Fluorescent Pigments Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure North America Fluorescent Pigments Sales Market Share by Countries in 2015

Figure North America Fluorescent Pigments Sales Market Share by Countries in 2019

Table North America Fluorescent Pigments Revenue ($) by Countries (2015-2020)

Table North America Fluorescent Pigments Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure North America Fluorescent Pigments Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2015

Figure North America Fluorescent Pigments Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure United States Fluorescent Pigments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Canada Fluorescent Pigments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Mexico Fluorescent Pigments Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Fluorescent Pigments Revenue ($) Growth (2015-2020)

Table Europe Fluorescent Pigments Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Europe Fluorescent Pigments Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Fluorescent Pigments Sales Market Share by Countries in 2015

Figure Europe Fluorescent Pigments Sales Market Share by Countries in 2019

Table Europe Fluorescent Pigments Revenue ($) by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Europe Fluorescent Pigments Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Fluorescent Pigments Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2015

Figure Europe Fluorescent Pigments Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure Germany Fluorescent Pigments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure UK Fluorescent Pigments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure France Fluorescent Pigments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Italy Fluorescent Pigments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Spain Fluorescent Pigments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Russia Fluorescent Pigments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Asia-Pacific Fluorescent Pigments Revenue ($) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table Asia-Pacific Fluorescent Pigments Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Asia-Pacific Fluorescent Pigments Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure Asia-Pacific Fluorescent Pigments Sales Market Share by Countries in 2015

Figure Asia-Pacific Fluorescent Pigments Sales Market Share by Countries in 2019

Table Asia-Pacific Fluorescent Pigments Revenue ($) by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Asia-Pacific Fluorescent Pigments Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure Asia-Pacific Fluorescent Pigments Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2015

Figure Asia-Pacific Fluorescent Pigments Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure China Fluorescent Pigments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Japan Fluorescent Pigments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure South Korea Fluorescent Pigments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Australia Fluorescent Pigments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure India Fluorescent Pigments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Southeast Asia Fluorescent Pigments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Middle East and Africa Fluorescent Pigments Revenue ($) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table Middle East and Africa Fluorescent Pigments Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Middle East and Africa Fluorescent Pigments Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Middle East and Africa Fluorescent Pigments Revenue ($) by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Middle East and Africa Fluorescent Pigments Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure Middle East and Africa Fluorescent Pigments Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2015

Figure Middle East and Africa Fluorescent Pigments Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure Saudi Arabia Fluorescent Pigments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure UAE Fluorescent Pigments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Egypt Fluorescent Pigments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Nigeria Fluorescent Pigments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure South Africa Fluorescent Pigments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure South America Fluorescent Pigments Revenue ($) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table South America Fluorescent Pigments Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

Table South America Fluorescent Pigments Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table South America Fluorescent Pigments Revenue ($) by Countries (2015-2020)

Table South America Fluorescent Pigments Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure South America Fluorescent Pigments Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2015

Figure South America Fluorescent Pigments Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure Brazil Fluorescent Pigments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

