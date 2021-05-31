Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Flavors and Fragrances Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Flavors and Fragrances market covered in Chapter 4:

International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. (IFF)

Takasago

Bell Flavors＆Fragrances

JĀSÖN

Frutarom

Avalon Organics

Robertet SA

Melvita

MANE

Firmenich

Symrise AG

Givaudan SA

Annemarie Borlind

T. Hasegawa

Sensient

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Flavors and Fragrances market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Natural

Synthesis

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Flavors and Fragrances market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Personal care

Home care

Automotive

Pharmaceutical

Hospitality

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Flavors and Fragrances Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Natural

1.5.3 Synthesis

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Flavors and Fragrances Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Personal care

1.6.3 Home care

1.6.4 Automotive

1.6.5 Pharmaceutical

1.6.6 Hospitality

1.7 Flavors and Fragrances Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Flavors and Fragrances Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Flavors and Fragrances Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Flavors and Fragrances Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Flavors and Fragrances

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Flavors and Fragrances

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Flavors and Fragrances Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. (IFF)

4.1.1 International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. (IFF) Basic Information

4.1.2 Flavors and Fragrances Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. (IFF) Flavors and Fragrances Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. (IFF) Business Overview

4.2 Takasago

4.2.1 Takasago Basic Information

4.2.2 Flavors and Fragrances Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Takasago Flavors and Fragrances Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Takasago Business Overview

4.3 Bell Flavors＆Fragrances

4.3.1 Bell Flavors＆Fragrances Basic Information

4.3.2 Flavors and Fragrances Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Bell Flavors＆Fragrances Flavors and Fragrances Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Bell Flavors＆Fragrances Business Overview

4.4 JĀSÖN

4.4.1 JĀSÖN Basic Information

4.4.2 Flavors and Fragrances Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 JĀSÖN Flavors and Fragrances Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 JĀSÖN Business Overview

4.5 Frutarom

4.5.1 Frutarom Basic Information

4.5.2 Flavors and Fragrances Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Frutarom Flavors and Fragrances Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Frutarom Business Overview

4.6 Avalon Organics

4.6.1 Avalon Organics Basic Information

4.6.2 Flavors and Fragrances Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Avalon Organics Flavors and Fragrances Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Avalon Organics Business Overview

4.7 Robertet SA

4.7.1 Robertet SA Basic Information

4.7.2 Flavors and Fragrances Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Robertet SA Flavors and Fragrances Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Robertet SA Business Overview

4.8 Melvita

4.8.1 Melvita Basic Information

4.8.2 Flavors and Fragrances Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Melvita Flavors and Fragrances Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Melvita Business Overview

4.9 MANE

4.9.1 MANE Basic Information

4.9.2 Flavors and Fragrances Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 MANE Flavors and Fragrances Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 MANE Business Overview

4.10 IFF

4.10.1 IFF Basic Information

4.10.2 Flavors and Fragrances Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 IFF Flavors and Fragrances Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 IFF Business Overview

4.11 Firmenich

4.11.1 Firmenich Basic Information

4.11.2 Flavors and Fragrances Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Firmenich Flavors and Fragrances Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Firmenich Business Overview

4.12 Symrise AG

4.12.1 Symrise AG Basic Information

4.12.2 Flavors and Fragrances Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Symrise AG Flavors and Fragrances Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Symrise AG Business Overview

4.13 Givaudan SA

4.13.1 Givaudan SA Basic Information

4.13.2 Flavors and Fragrances Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Givaudan SA Flavors and Fragrances Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Givaudan SA Business Overview

4.14 Annemarie Borlind

4.14.1 Annemarie Borlind Basic Information

4.14.2 Flavors and Fragrances Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Annemarie Borlind Flavors and Fragrances Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Annemarie Borlind Business Overview

4.15 T. Hasegawa

4.15.1 T. Hasegawa Basic Information

4.15.2 Flavors and Fragrances Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 T. Hasegawa Flavors and Fragrances Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 T. Hasegawa Business Overview

4.16 Sensient

4.16.1 Sensient Basic Information

4.16.2 Flavors and Fragrances Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 Sensient Flavors and Fragrances Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 Sensient Business Overview

..…continued.

