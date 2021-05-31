Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Fire Retardant Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players..

Key players in the global Fire Retardant market covered in Chapter 4:

Huber Engineered Materials

BASF

Italmatch Chemicals

Clariant International Ltd.

Chemtura

Thor Group Ltd.

Navair International

Albemarle

Medshield India

Sarex Chemicals

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Fire Retardant market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Non Halogenated Fire Retardant

Halogenated Fire Retardant

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Fire Retardant market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Building and Construction

Electronics and Appliances

Wire and Cables

Automotive

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Fire Retardant Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Non Halogenated Fire Retardant

1.5.3 Halogenated Fire Retardant

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Fire Retardant Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Building and Construction

1.6.3 Electronics and Appliances

1.6.4 Wire and Cables

1.6.5 Automotive

1.7 Fire Retardant Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Fire Retardant Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Fire Retardant Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Fire Retardant Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Fire Retardant

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Fire Retardant

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Fire Retardant Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Huber Engineered Materials

4.1.1 Huber Engineered Materials Basic Information

4.1.2 Fire Retardant Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Huber Engineered Materials Fire Retardant Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Huber Engineered Materials Business Overview

4.2 BASF

4.2.1 BASF Basic Information

4.2.2 Fire Retardant Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 BASF Fire Retardant Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 BASF Business Overview

4.3 Italmatch Chemicals

4.3.1 Italmatch Chemicals Basic Information

4.3.2 Fire Retardant Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Italmatch Chemicals Fire Retardant Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Italmatch Chemicals Business Overview

4.4 Clariant International Ltd.

4.4.1 Clariant International Ltd. Basic Information

4.4.2 Fire Retardant Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Clariant International Ltd. Fire Retardant Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Clariant International Ltd. Business Overview

4.5 Chemtura

4.5.1 Chemtura Basic Information

4.5.2 Fire Retardant Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Chemtura Fire Retardant Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Chemtura Business Overview

4.6 Thor Group Ltd.

4.6.1 Thor Group Ltd. Basic Information

4.6.2 Fire Retardant Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Thor Group Ltd. Fire Retardant Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Thor Group Ltd. Business Overview

4.7 Navair International

4.7.1 Navair International Basic Information

4.7.2 Fire Retardant Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Navair International Fire Retardant Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Navair International Business Overview

4.9 Albemarle

4.9.1 Albemarle Basic Information

4.9.2 Fire Retardant Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Albemarle Fire Retardant Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Albemarle Business Overview

4.10 Medshield India

4.10.1 Medshield India Basic Information

4.10.2 Fire Retardant Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Medshield India Fire Retardant Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Medshield India Business Overview

4.11 Sarex Chemicals

4.11.1 Sarex Chemicals Basic Information

4.11.2 Fire Retardant Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Sarex Chemicals Fire Retardant Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Sarex Chemicals Business Overview

5 Global Fire Retardant Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Fire Retardant Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Fire Retardant Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Fire Retardant Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Fire Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Fire Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Fire Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Fire Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Fire Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Fire Retardant Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Fire Retardant Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Fire Retardant Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Fire Retardant Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Fire Retardant Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Fire Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Fire Retardant Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Fire Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Fire Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Fire Retardant Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Fire Retardant Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Fire Retardant Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Fire Retardant Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Fire Retardant Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Fire Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Fire Retardant Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Fire Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Fire Retardant Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Fire Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Fire Retardant Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Fire Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Fire Retardant Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Fire Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Fire Retardant Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Fire Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Fire Retardant Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Fire Retardant Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Fire Retardant Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Fire Retardant Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Fire Retardant Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Fire Retardant Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Fire Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Fire Retardant Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Fire Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Fire Retardant Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Fire Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Fire Retardant Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Fire Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Fire Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Fire Retardant Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Fire Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Fire Retardant Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Fire Retardant Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Fire Retardant Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Fire Retardant Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Fire Retardant Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Fire Retardant Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Fire Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Fire Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Fire Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Fire Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Fire Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Fire Retardant Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Fire Retardant Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Fire Retardant Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Fire Retardant Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Fire Retardant Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Fire Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Fire Retardant Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Fire Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Fire Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Fire Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global Fire Retardant Market Segment by Types

11.1 Global Fire Retardant Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.1 Global Fire Retardant Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.2 Global Fire Retardant Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.2 Non Halogenated Fire Retardant Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.3 Halogenated Fire Retardant Sales and Price (2015-2020)

….….Continued

