The global Fibre market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Fibre market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Fibre industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Fibre Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Fibre market covered in Chapter 4:

BASF SE

Lanxess

Clariant Corporation

Unitika

Shaw Industries

UBE

Royal DSM N.V

DCM

Honeywell

Asia Fiber Public

Anjani Fabrics

Firestone Textiles Company

DOMO Chemicals

Banswara Syntex Limited

Chargeurs SA

Formosa

Jiangsu Haiyang Chemical Fiber

Toray

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Fibre market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Natural Fiber

Chemical Fiber

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Fibre market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Textile

Environmental Protection

Military

Medical

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Fibre Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Natural Fiber

1.5.3 Chemical Fiber

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Fibre Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Textile

1.6.3 Environmental Protection

1.6.4 Military

1.6.5 Medical

1.6.6 Others

1.7 Fibre Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Fibre Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Fibre Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Fibre Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Fibre

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Fibre

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Fibre Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 BASF SE

4.1.1 BASF SE Basic Information

4.1.2 Fibre Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 BASF SE Fibre Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 BASF SE Business Overview

4.2 Lanxess

4.2.1 Lanxess Basic Information

4.2.2 Fibre Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Lanxess Fibre Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Lanxess Business Overview

4.3 Clariant Corporation

4.3.1 Clariant Corporation Basic Information

4.3.2 Fibre Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Clariant Corporation Fibre Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Clariant Corporation Business Overview

4.4 Unitika

4.4.1 Unitika Basic Information

4.4.2 Fibre Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Unitika Fibre Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Unitika Business Overview

4.5 Shaw Industries

4.5.1 Shaw Industries Basic Information

4.5.2 Fibre Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Shaw Industries Fibre Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Shaw Industries Business Overview

4.6 UBE

4.6.1 UBE Basic Information

4.6.2 Fibre Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 UBE Fibre Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 UBE Business Overview

4.7 Royal DSM N.V

4.7.1 Royal DSM N.V Basic Information

4.7.2 Fibre Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Royal DSM N.V Fibre Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Royal DSM N.V Business Overview

4.8 DCM

4.8.1 DCM Basic Information

4.8.2 Fibre Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 DCM Fibre Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 DCM Business Overview

4.9 Honeywell

4.9.1 Honeywell Basic Information

4.9.2 Fibre Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Honeywell Fibre Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Honeywell Business Overview

4.10 Asia Fiber Public

4.10.1 Asia Fiber Public Basic Information

4.10.2 Fibre Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Asia Fiber Public Fibre Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Asia Fiber Public Business Overview

4.11 Anjani Fabrics

4.11.1 Anjani Fabrics Basic Information

4.11.2 Fibre Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Anjani Fabrics Fibre Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Anjani Fabrics Business Overview

4.12 Firestone Textiles Company

4.12.1 Firestone Textiles Company Basic Information

4.12.2 Fibre Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Firestone Textiles Company Fibre Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Firestone Textiles Company Business Overview

4.13 DOMO Chemicals

4.13.1 DOMO Chemicals Basic Information

4.13.2 Fibre Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 DOMO Chemicals Fibre Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 DOMO Chemicals Business Overview

4.14 Banswara Syntex Limited

4.14.1 Banswara Syntex Limited Basic Information

4.14.2 Fibre Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Banswara Syntex Limited Fibre Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Banswara Syntex Limited Business Overview

4.15 Chargeurs SA

4.15.1 Chargeurs SA Basic Information

4.15.2 Fibre Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Chargeurs SA Fibre Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Chargeurs SA Business Overview

4.16 Formosa

4.16.1 Formosa Basic Information

4.16.2 Fibre Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 Formosa Fibre Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 Formosa Business Overview

4.17 Jiangsu Haiyang Chemical Fiber

4.17.1 Jiangsu Haiyang Chemical Fiber Basic Information

4.17.2 Fibre Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.17.3 Jiangsu Haiyang Chemical Fiber Fibre Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.17.4 Jiangsu Haiyang Chemical Fiber Business Overview

4.18 Toray

4.18.1 Toray Basic Information

4.18.2 Fibre Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.18.3 Toray Fibre Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.18.4 Toray Business Overview

5 Global Fibre Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Fibre Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Fibre Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Fibre Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Fibre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Fibre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Fibre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Fibre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Fibre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Fibre Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Fibre Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Fibre Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Fibre Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Fibre Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Fibre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Fibre Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Fibre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Fibre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Fibre Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Fibre Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Fibre Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Fibre Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Fibre Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Fibre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Fibre Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Fibre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Fibre Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Fibre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Fibre Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Fibre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Fibre Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Fibre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Fibre Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Fibre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Fibre Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Fibre Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Fibre Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Fibre Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Fibre Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Fibre Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Fibre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Fibre Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Fibre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Fibre Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Fibre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Fibre Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Fibre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Fibre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Fibre Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Fibre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Fibre Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Fibre Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Fibre Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Fibre Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Fibre Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Fibre Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Fibre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Fibre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Fibre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Fibre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Fibre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

…continued

