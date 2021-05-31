Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market covered in Chapter 4:

Bekaert

Bautech

Hunan Sunshine

Sika

Wuhan Xintu

FORTA

Huierjie

ABC Polymer Industries

Ganzhou Daye

Junwei Metal Fiber

Owens Corning

GCP Applied Technologies

Fibercon

EPC

Harex

Fabpro Polymers

Propex

Taian Tongban Fiber

Euclid Chemical

Nycon

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Steel Concrete Fiber

Glass Concrete Fiber

Synthetic Concrete Fiber

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Residential & commercial Building

Bridge & Road

Industrial Flooring

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Steel Concrete Fiber

1.5.3 Glass Concrete Fiber

1.5.4 Synthetic Concrete Fiber

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Residential & commercial Building

1.6.3 Bridge & Road

1.6.4 Industrial Flooring

1.6.5 Others

1.7 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC)

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC)

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Bekaert

4.1.1 Bekaert Basic Information

4.1.2 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Bekaert Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Bekaert Business Overview

4.2 Bautech

4.2.1 Bautech Basic Information

4.2.2 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Bautech Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Bautech Business Overview

4.3 Hunan Sunshine

4.3.1 Hunan Sunshine Basic Information

4.3.2 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Hunan Sunshine Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Hunan Sunshine Business Overview

4.4 Sika

4.4.1 Sika Basic Information

4.4.2 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Sika Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Sika Business Overview

4.5 Wuhan Xintu

4.5.1 Wuhan Xintu Basic Information

4.5.2 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Wuhan Xintu Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Wuhan Xintu Business Overview

4.6 FORTA

4.6.1 FORTA Basic Information

4.6.2 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 FORTA Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 FORTA Business Overview

4.7 Huierjie

4.7.1 Huierjie Basic Information

4.7.2 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Huierjie Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Huierjie Business Overview

4.8 ABC Polymer Industries

4.8.1 ABC Polymer Industries Basic Information

4.8.2 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 ABC Polymer Industries Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 ABC Polymer Industries Business Overview

4.9 Ganzhou Daye

4.9.1 Ganzhou Daye Basic Information

4.9.2 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Ganzhou Daye Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Ganzhou Daye Business Overview

4.10 Junwei Metal Fiber

4.10.1 Junwei Metal Fiber Basic Information

4.10.2 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Junwei Metal Fiber Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Junwei Metal Fiber Business Overview

4.11 Owens Corning

4.11.1 Owens Corning Basic Information

4.11.2 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Owens Corning Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Owens Corning Business Overview

4.12 GCP Applied Technologies

4.12.1 GCP Applied Technologies Basic Information

4.12.2 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 GCP Applied Technologies Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 GCP Applied Technologies Business Overview

4.13 Fibercon

4.13.1 Fibercon Basic Information

4.13.2 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Fibercon Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Fibercon Business Overview

4.14 EPC

4.14.1 EPC Basic Information

4.14.2 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 EPC Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 EPC Business Overview

4.15 Harex

4.15.1 Harex Basic Information

4.15.2 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Harex Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Harex Business Overview

4.16 Fabpro Polymers

4.16.1 Fabpro Polymers Basic Information

4.16.2 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 Fabpro Polymers Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 Fabpro Polymers Business Overview

4.17 Propex

4.17.1 Propex Basic Information

4.17.2 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.17.3 Propex Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.17.4 Propex Business Overview

4.18 Taian Tongban Fiber

4.18.1 Taian Tongban Fiber Basic Information

4.18.2 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.18.3 Taian Tongban Fiber Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.18.4 Taian Tongban Fiber Business Overview

4.19 Euclid Chemical

4.19.1 Euclid Chemical Basic Information

4.19.2 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.19.3 Euclid Chemical Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.19.4 Euclid Chemical Business Overview

4.20 Nycon

4.20.1 Nycon Basic Information

4.20.2 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.20.3 Nycon Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.20.4 Nycon Business Overview

….….Continued

