Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Fermentation Chemicals Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Fermentation Chemicals market covered in Chapter 4:

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

The Dow Chemical Company

DSM

BASF SE

AB Enzymes

Chr. Hansen A/S

Cargill Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Evonik Industries AG

Novozymes A/S

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Fermentation Chemicals market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Alcohols

Enzymes

Organic Acids

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Fermentation Chemicals market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Industrial Applications

Food & Beverages

Nutritional & Pharmaceuticals

Plastics & Fibers

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Fermentation Chemicals Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Alcohols

1.5.3 Enzymes

1.5.4 Organic Acids

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Fermentation Chemicals Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Industrial Applications

1.6.3 Food & Beverages

1.6.4 Nutritional & Pharmaceuticals

1.6.5 Plastics & Fibers

1.6.6 Others

1.7 Fermentation Chemicals Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Fermentation Chemicals Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Fermentation Chemicals Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Fermentation Chemicals Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Fermentation Chemicals

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Fermentation Chemicals

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Fermentation Chemicals Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

4.1.1 Ajinomoto Co. Inc. Basic Information

4.1.2 Fermentation Chemicals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Ajinomoto Co. Inc. Fermentation Chemicals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Ajinomoto Co. Inc. Business Overview

4.2 The Dow Chemical Company

4.2.1 The Dow Chemical Company Basic Information

4.2.2 Fermentation Chemicals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 The Dow Chemical Company Fermentation Chemicals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 The Dow Chemical Company Business Overview

4.3 DSM

4.3.1 DSM Basic Information

4.3.2 Fermentation Chemicals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 DSM Fermentation Chemicals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 DSM Business Overview

4.4 BASF SE

4.4.1 BASF SE Basic Information

4.4.2 Fermentation Chemicals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 BASF SE Fermentation Chemicals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 BASF SE Business Overview

4.5 AB Enzymes

4.5.1 AB Enzymes Basic Information

4.5.2 Fermentation Chemicals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 AB Enzymes Fermentation Chemicals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 AB Enzymes Business Overview

4.6 Chr. Hansen A/S

4.6.1 Chr. Hansen A/S Basic Information

4.6.2 Fermentation Chemicals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Chr. Hansen A/S Fermentation Chemicals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Chr. Hansen A/S Business Overview

4.7 Cargill Inc.

4.7.1 Cargill Inc. Basic Information

4.7.2 Fermentation Chemicals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Cargill Inc. Fermentation Chemicals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Cargill Inc. Business Overview

4.8 Archer Daniels Midland Company

4.8.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company Basic Information

4.8.2 Fermentation Chemicals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Archer Daniels Midland Company Fermentation Chemicals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Archer Daniels Midland Company Business Overview

4.9 Evonik Industries AG

4.9.1 Evonik Industries AG Basic Information

4.9.2 Fermentation Chemicals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Evonik Industries AG Fermentation Chemicals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Evonik Industries AG Business Overview

4.10 Novozymes A/S

4.10.1 Novozymes A/S Basic Information

4.10.2 Fermentation Chemicals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Novozymes A/S Fermentation Chemicals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Novozymes A/S Business Overview

5 Global Fermentation Chemicals Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Fermentation Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Fermentation Chemicals Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Fermentation Chemicals Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Fermentation Chemicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Fermentation Chemicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Fermentation Chemicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Fermentation Chemicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Fermentation Chemicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Fermentation Chemicals Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Fermentation Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Fermentation Chemicals Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Fermentation Chemicals Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Fermentation Chemicals Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Fermentation Chemicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Fermentation Chemicals Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Fermentation Chemicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Fermentation Chemicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Fermentation Chemicals Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Fermentation Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Fermentation Chemicals Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Fermentation Chemicals Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Fermentation Chemicals Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Fermentation Chemicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Fermentation Chemicals Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Fermentation Chemicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Fermentation Chemicals Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Fermentation Chemicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Fermentation Chemicals Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Fermentation Chemicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Fermentation Chemicals Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Fermentation Chemicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Fermentation Chemicals Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Fermentation Chemicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Fermentation Chemicals Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Fermentation Chemicals Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Fermentation Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Fermentation Chemicals Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Fermentation Chemicals Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Fermentation Chemicals Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Fermentation Chemicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Fermentation Chemicals Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Fermentation Chemicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Fermentation Chemicals Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Fermentation Chemicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Fermentation Chemicals Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Fermentation Chemicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Fermentation Chemicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Fermentation Chemicals Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Fermentation Chemicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Fermentation Chemicals Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Fermentation Chemicals Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Fermentation Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Fermentation Chemicals Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Fermentation Chemicals Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Fermentation Chemicals Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Fermentation Chemicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Fermentation Chemicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Fermentation Chemicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Fermentation Chemicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Fermentation Chemicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Fermentation Chemicals Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Fermentation Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Fermentation Chemicals Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Fermentation Chemicals Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Fermentation Chemicals Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Fermentation Chemicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Fermentation Chemicals Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Fermentation Chemicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Fermentation Chemicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Fermentation Chemicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global Fermentation Chemicals Market Segment by Types

11.1 Global Fermentation Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.1 Global Fermentation Chemicals Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.2 Global Fermentation Chemicals Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.2 Alcohols Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.3 Enzymes Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.4 Organic Acids Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.5 Others Sales and Price (2015-2020)

12 Global Fermentation Chemicals Market Segment by Applications

12.1 Global Fermentation Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.1 Global Fermentation Chemicals Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.2 Global Fermentation Chemicals Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.2 Industrial Applications Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 Food & Beverages Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.4 Nutritional & Pharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.5 Plastics & Fibers Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.6 Others Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

13 Fermentation Chemicals Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.1 Global Fermentation Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026)

13.2 Fermentation Chemicals Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.2.1 North America Fermentation Chemicals Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.2 Europe Fermentation Chemicals Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.3 Asia-Pacific Fermentation Chemicals Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.4 Middle East and Africa Fermentation Chemicals Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.5 South America Fermentation Chemicals Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.3 Fermentation Chemicals Market Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

13.4 Fermentation Chemicals Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)

13.5 Fermentation Chemicals Market Forecast Under COVID-19

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Data Source

List of Tables and Figures

Table Global Fermentation Chemicals Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2020-2026)

Figure Global Fermentation Chemicals Market Share by Type in 2019 & 2026

Figure Alcohols Features

Figure Enzymes Features

Figure Organic Acids Features

….….Continued

