The global Extruded Polystyrene Boards market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Extruded Polystyrene Boards market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Extruded Polystyrene Boards industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Extruded Polystyrene Boards Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Extruded Polystyrene Boards market covered in Chapter 4:

ACH Foam Technologies

Ursa

Knauf

Owens Corning

The Dow Chemical

BASF

Kingspan Insulation US

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Extruded Polystyrene Boards market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Conventional Type

High Insulation Type

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Extruded Polystyrene Boards market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Wall Heat Preservation

Roof Heat Preservation

Ground Insulation

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Conventional Type

1.5.3 High Insulation Type

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Wall Heat Preservation

1.6.3 Roof Heat Preservation

1.6.4 Ground Insulation

1.7 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Extruded Polystyrene Boards Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Extruded Polystyrene Boards

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Extruded Polystyrene Boards

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Extruded Polystyrene Boards Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 ACH Foam Technologies

4.1.1 ACH Foam Technologies Basic Information

4.1.2 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 ACH Foam Technologies Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 ACH Foam Technologies Business Overview

4.2 Ursa

4.2.1 Ursa Basic Information

4.2.2 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Ursa Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Ursa Business Overview

4.3 Knauf

4.3.1 Knauf Basic Information

4.3.2 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Knauf Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Knauf Business Overview

4.4 Owens Corning

4.4.1 Owens Corning Basic Information

4.4.2 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Owens Corning Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Owens Corning Business Overview

4.5 The Dow Chemical

4.5.1 The Dow Chemical Basic Information

4.5.2 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 The Dow Chemical Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 The Dow Chemical Business Overview

4.6 BASF

4.6.1 BASF Basic Information

4.6.2 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 BASF Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 BASF Business Overview

4.7 Kingspan Insulation US

4.7.1 Kingspan Insulation US Basic Information

4.7.2 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Kingspan Insulation US Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Kingspan Insulation US Business Overview

5 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Segment by Types

11.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.2 Conventional Type Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.3 High Insulation Type Sales and Price (2015-2020)

12 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Segment by Applications

12.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.2 Wall Heat Preservation Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 Roof Heat Preservation Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.4 Ground Insulation Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

13 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026)

13.2 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.2.1 North America Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.2 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.3 Asia-Pacific Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.4 Middle East and Africa Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.5 South America Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.3 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

13.4 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)

13.5 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Forecast Under COVID-19

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Data Source

List of Tables and Figures

Table Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2020-2026)

Figure Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Share by Type in 2019 & 2026

Figure Conventional Type Features

Figure High Insulation Type Features

Table Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size Growth by Application (2020-2026)

Figure Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Share by Application in 2019 & 2026

Figure Wall Heat Preservation Description

Figure Roof Heat Preservation Description

Figure Ground Insulation Description

Figure Global COVID-19 Status Overview

Table Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Extruded Polystyrene Boards Industry Development

Table SWOT Analysis

Figure Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size and Growth Rate 2015-2026

Table Industry News

Table Industry Policies

Figure Value Chain Status of Extruded Polystyrene Boards

Figure Production Process of Extruded Polystyrene Boards

Figure Manufacturing Cost Structure of Extruded Polystyrene Boards

Figure Major Company Analysis (by Business Distribution Base, by Product Type)

Table Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

Table ACH Foam Technologies Profile

Table ACH Foam Technologies Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Ursa Profile

Table Ursa Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Knauf Profile

Table Knauf Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Owens Corning Profile

Table Owens Corning Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table The Dow Chemical Profile

Table The Dow Chemical Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table BASF Profile

Table BASF Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Kingspan Insulation US Profile

Table Kingspan Insulation US Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Figure Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue ($) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue ($) by Regions (2015-2020)

….continued

