Evaporation is a common method of thin-film deposition. The source material is evaporated in a vacuum. The vacuum allows vapor particles to travel directly to the target object (substrate), where they condense back to a solid state. Evaporation is used in microfabrication, and to make macro-scale products such as metallized plastic film.
Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.
In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Evaporation Materials industry.
Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.
In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
The Evaporation Materials market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Key players in the global Evaporation Materials market covered in Chapter 12:
Vacuum Engineering and Materials
Reliable Corporation
Super Conductor Materials (SCM)
Kurt J.Lesker
AJA International
Semiconductor Wafer
Materion
ACI Alloys
Changsha Xinkang Advanced Materials Corporation
Plasmaterials
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Evaporation Materials market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Metal Evaporation Materials
Alloy Evaporation Materials
Compound Evaporation Materials
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Evaporation Materials market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Electronics
Industrial
Energy
Optics
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Evaporation Materials Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Evaporation Materials
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Evaporation Materials industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Evaporation Materials Market Size, 2015 – 2020
2.1.2 Global Evaporation Materials Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020
2.1.3 Global Evaporation Materials Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020
2.1.4 Global Evaporation Materials Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025
2.2 Business Environment Analysis
2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Evaporation Materials Industry Development
3 Industry Chain Analysis
3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Evaporation Materials Analysis
3.2 Major Players of Evaporation Materials
3.3 Evaporation Materials Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.1 Production Process Analysis
3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Evaporation Materials
3.3.3 Labor Cost of Evaporation Materials
3.4 Market Distributors of Evaporation Materials
3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Evaporation Materials Analysis
3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain
3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time
3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally
….. continued
