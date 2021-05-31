Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Epitaxial Silicon Wafer market covered in Chapter 4:

LG Siltron

Simgui

Siltronic

Jingmeng

SST

JRH

MCL

Shenhe FTS

Sumco

Zhonghuan Huanou

SAS

Shin Etsu

Okmetic

GRITEK

MEMC

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Epitaxial Silicon Wafer market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Polished wafer

Epitaxial wafer

Silicon-On-Insulator

Lapping wafer

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Epitaxial Silicon Wafer market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Chemical

Medical devices

Industrial

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Polished wafer

1.5.3 Epitaxial wafer

1.5.4 Silicon-On-Insulator

1.5.5 Lapping wafer

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Chemical

1.6.3 Medical devices

1.6.4 Industrial

1.7 Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Epitaxial Silicon Wafer

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Epitaxial Silicon Wafer

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 LG Siltron

4.1.1 LG Siltron Basic Information

4.1.2 Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 LG Siltron Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 LG Siltron Business Overview

4.2 Simgui

4.2.1 Simgui Basic Information

4.2.2 Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Simgui Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Simgui Business Overview

4.3 Siltronic

4.3.1 Siltronic Basic Information

4.3.2 Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Siltronic Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Siltronic Business Overview

4.4 Jingmeng

4.4.1 Jingmeng Basic Information

4.4.2 Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Jingmeng Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Jingmeng Business Overview

4.5 SST

4.5.1 SST Basic Information

4.5.2 Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 SST Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 SST Business Overview

4.6 JRH

4.6.1 JRH Basic Information

4.6.2 Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 JRH Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 JRH Business Overview

4.7 MCL

4.7.1 MCL Basic Information

4.7.2 Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 MCL Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 MCL Business Overview

4.8 Shenhe FTS

4.8.1 Shenhe FTS Basic Information

4.8.2 Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Shenhe FTS Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Shenhe FTS Business Overview

4.9 Sumco

4.9.1 Sumco Basic Information

4.9.2 Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Sumco Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Sumco Business Overview

4.10 Zhonghuan Huanou

4.10.1 Zhonghuan Huanou Basic Information

4.10.2 Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Zhonghuan Huanou Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Zhonghuan Huanou Business Overview

4.11 SAS

4.11.1 SAS Basic Information

4.11.2 Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 SAS Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 SAS Business Overview

4.12 Shin Etsu

4.12.1 Shin Etsu Basic Information

4.12.2 Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Shin Etsu Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Shin Etsu Business Overview

4.13 Okmetic

4.13.1 Okmetic Basic Information

4.13.2 Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Okmetic Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Okmetic Business Overview

4.14 GRITEK

4.14.1 GRITEK Basic Information

4.14.2 Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 GRITEK Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 GRITEK Business Overview

4.15 MEMC

4.15.1 MEMC Basic Information

4.15.2 Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 MEMC Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 MEMC Business Overview

5 Global Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Epitaxial Silicon Wafer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….….Continued

