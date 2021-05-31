Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Emulsion Polymers Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Emulsion Polymers market covered in Chapter 4:

Dow Corning

Financiera Maderera

Celanese Corp.

KCK Emulsion Polymers

3M

Clariant

Eastman Chemical

Arkema

Alberdingk Boley

DIC Corp.

Styron LLC

Hansol Chemical

Asahi Kasei

Mallard Creek Polymers

Berkshire Hathaway

Eni

Omnova Solutions

EOC Group

Dow Chemical Co.

JSR

Akzo Nobel

Nuplex Industries

Dairen Chemical

Momentive Performance Materials Holdings

Asian Paints

AP Resinas

BASF SE

Bayer MaterialScience

Synthomer PLC

Wacker Chemie AG

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Emulsion Polymers market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Acrylics

Vinyl Polymers

SB Latex

ANB

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Emulsion Polymers market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Paints and Coatings

Paper Coatings

Adhesives and Sealants

Non-woven Fabrics

Carpets and Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Emulsion Polymers Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Acrylics

1.5.3 Vinyl Polymers

1.5.4 SB Latex

1.5.5 ANB

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Emulsion Polymers Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Paints and Coatings

1.6.3 Paper Coatings

1.6.4 Adhesives and Sealants

1.6.5 Non-woven Fabrics

1.6.6 Carpets and Others

1.7 Emulsion Polymers Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Emulsion Polymers Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Emulsion Polymers Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Emulsion Polymers Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Emulsion Polymers

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Emulsion Polymers

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Emulsion Polymers Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Dow Corning

4.1.1 Dow Corning Basic Information

4.1.2 Emulsion Polymers Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Dow Corning Emulsion Polymers Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Dow Corning Business Overview

4.2 Financiera Maderera

4.2.1 Financiera Maderera Basic Information

4.2.2 Emulsion Polymers Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Financiera Maderera Emulsion Polymers Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Financiera Maderera Business Overview

4.3 Celanese Corp.

4.3.1 Celanese Corp. Basic Information

4.3.2 Emulsion Polymers Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Celanese Corp. Emulsion Polymers Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Celanese Corp. Business Overview

4.4 KCK Emulsion Polymers

4.4.1 KCK Emulsion Polymers Basic Information

4.4.2 Emulsion Polymers Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 KCK Emulsion Polymers Emulsion Polymers Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 KCK Emulsion Polymers Business Overview

4.5 3M

4.5.1 3M Basic Information

4.5.2 Emulsion Polymers Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 3M Emulsion Polymers Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 3M Business Overview

4.6 Clariant

4.6.1 Clariant Basic Information

4.6.2 Emulsion Polymers Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Clariant Emulsion Polymers Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Clariant Business Overview

4.7 Eastman Chemical

4.7.1 Eastman Chemical Basic Information

4.7.2 Emulsion Polymers Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Eastman Chemical Emulsion Polymers Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Eastman Chemical Business Overview

4.8 Arkema

4.8.1 Arkema Basic Information

4.8.2 Emulsion Polymers Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Arkema Emulsion Polymers Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Arkema Business Overview

4.9 Alberdingk Boley

4.9.1 Alberdingk Boley Basic Information

4.9.2 Emulsion Polymers Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Alberdingk Boley Emulsion Polymers Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Alberdingk Boley Business Overview

4.10 DIC Corp.

4.10.1 DIC Corp. Basic Information

4.10.2 Emulsion Polymers Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 DIC Corp. Emulsion Polymers Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 DIC Corp. Business Overview

4.11 Styron LLC

4.11.1 Styron LLC Basic Information

4.11.2 Emulsion Polymers Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Styron LLC Emulsion Polymers Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Styron LLC Business Overview

4.12 Hansol Chemical

4.12.1 Hansol Chemical Basic Information

4.12.2 Emulsion Polymers Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Hansol Chemical Emulsion Polymers Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Hansol Chemical Business Overview

4.13 Asahi Kasei

4.13.1 Asahi Kasei Basic Information

4.13.2 Emulsion Polymers Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Asahi Kasei Emulsion Polymers Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Asahi Kasei Business Overview

4.14 Mallard Creek Polymers

4.14.1 Mallard Creek Polymers Basic Information

4.14.2 Emulsion Polymers Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Mallard Creek Polymers Emulsion Polymers Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Mallard Creek Polymers Business Overview

4.15 Berkshire Hathaway

4.15.1 Berkshire Hathaway Basic Information

4.15.2 Emulsion Polymers Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Berkshire Hathaway Emulsion Polymers Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Berkshire Hathaway Business Overview

4.16 Eni

4.16.1 Eni Basic Information

4.16.2 Emulsion Polymers Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 Eni Emulsion Polymers Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 Eni Business Overview

4.17 Omnova Solutions

4.17.1 Omnova Solutions Basic Information

4.17.2 Emulsion Polymers Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.17.3 Omnova Solutions Emulsion Polymers Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.17.4 Omnova Solutions Business Overview

4.18 EOC Group

4.18.1 EOC Group Basic Information

4.18.2 Emulsion Polymers Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.18.3 EOC Group Emulsion Polymers Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.18.4 EOC Group Business Overview

4.19 Dow Chemical Co.

4.19.1 Dow Chemical Co. Basic Information

4.19.2 Emulsion Polymers Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.19.3 Dow Chemical Co. Emulsion Polymers Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.19.4 Dow Chemical Co. Business Overview

4.20 JSR

4.20.1 JSR Basic Information

4.20.2 Emulsion Polymers Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.20.3 JSR Emulsion Polymers Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.20.4 JSR Business Overview

..…continued.

