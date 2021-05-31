Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Electrical Contacts Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Electrical Contacts market covered in Chapter 4:

Shanghai Renmin

Wenzhou Hongfeng

Nippon Tungsten

Tanaka

Foshan Tongbao

Zhejiang Metallurgical

Metalor

DODUCO

Anping Feichang

MITSUBISHI

Umicore

Zhejiang Leyin

Longsun

Toshiba

MATERION

Fuda

Heesung

Brainin

Chugai Electric

Shanghai Xiaojing

Guilin Coninst

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Electrical Contacts market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Low-Voltage Electrical Contacts

Medium and High Voltage Electrical Contacts

Light Load Electrical Contacts

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Electrical Contacts market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Relays

Breaker

Contacts

Industrial Controls

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Electrical Contacts Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Low-Voltage Electrical Contacts

1.5.3 Medium and High Voltage Electrical Contacts

1.5.4 Light Load Electrical Contacts

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Electrical Contacts Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Relays

1.6.3 Breaker

1.6.4 Contacts

1.6.5 Industrial Controls

1.6.6 Other

1.7 Electrical Contacts Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Electrical Contacts Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Electrical Contacts Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Electrical Contacts Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Electrical Contacts

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Electrical Contacts

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Electrical Contacts Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Shanghai Renmin

4.1.1 Shanghai Renmin Basic Information

4.1.2 Electrical Contacts Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Shanghai Renmin Electrical Contacts Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Shanghai Renmin Business Overview

4.2 Wenzhou Hongfeng

4.2.1 Wenzhou Hongfeng Basic Information

4.2.2 Electrical Contacts Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Wenzhou Hongfeng Electrical Contacts Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Wenzhou Hongfeng Business Overview

4.3 Nippon Tungsten

4.3.1 Nippon Tungsten Basic Information

4.3.2 Electrical Contacts Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Nippon Tungsten Electrical Contacts Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Nippon Tungsten Business Overview

4.4 Tanaka

4.4.1 Tanaka Basic Information

4.4.2 Electrical Contacts Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Tanaka Electrical Contacts Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Tanaka Business Overview

4.5 Foshan Tongbao

4.5.1 Foshan Tongbao Basic Information

4.5.2 Electrical Contacts Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Foshan Tongbao Electrical Contacts Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Foshan Tongbao Business Overview

4.6 Zhejiang Metallurgical

4.6.1 Zhejiang Metallurgical Basic Information

4.6.2 Electrical Contacts Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Zhejiang Metallurgical Electrical Contacts Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Zhejiang Metallurgical Business Overview

4.7 Metalor

4.7.1 Metalor Basic Information

4.7.2 Electrical Contacts Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Metalor Electrical Contacts Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Metalor Business Overview

4.8 DODUCO

4.8.1 DODUCO Basic Information

4.8.2 Electrical Contacts Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 DODUCO Electrical Contacts Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 DODUCO Business Overview

4.9 Anping Feichang

4.9.1 Anping Feichang Basic Information

4.9.2 Electrical Contacts Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Anping Feichang Electrical Contacts Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Anping Feichang Business Overview

4.10 MITSUBISHI

4.10.1 MITSUBISHI Basic Information

4.10.2 Electrical Contacts Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 MITSUBISHI Electrical Contacts Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 MITSUBISHI Business Overview

4.11 Umicore

4.11.1 Umicore Basic Information

4.11.2 Electrical Contacts Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Umicore Electrical Contacts Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Umicore Business Overview

4.12 Zhejiang Leyin

4.12.1 Zhejiang Leyin Basic Information

4.12.2 Electrical Contacts Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Zhejiang Leyin Electrical Contacts Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Zhejiang Leyin Business Overview

4.13 Longsun

4.13.1 Longsun Basic Information

4.13.2 Electrical Contacts Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Longsun Electrical Contacts Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Longsun Business Overview

4.14 Toshiba

4.14.1 Toshiba Basic Information

4.14.2 Electrical Contacts Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Toshiba Electrical Contacts Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Toshiba Business Overview

4.15 MATERION

4.15.1 MATERION Basic Information

4.15.2 Electrical Contacts Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 MATERION Electrical Contacts Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 MATERION Business Overview

4.16 Fuda

4.16.1 Fuda Basic Information

4.16.2 Electrical Contacts Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 Fuda Electrical Contacts Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 Fuda Business Overview

4.17 Heesung

4.17.1 Heesung Basic Information

4.17.2 Electrical Contacts Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.17.3 Heesung Electrical Contacts Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.17.4 Heesung Business Overview

4.18 Brainin

4.18.1 Brainin Basic Information

4.18.2 Electrical Contacts Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.18.3 Brainin Electrical Contacts Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.18.4 Brainin Business Overview

4.19 Chugai Electric

4.19.1 Chugai Electric Basic Information

4.19.2 Electrical Contacts Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.19.3 Chugai Electric Electrical Contacts Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.19.4 Chugai Electric Business Overview

4.20 Shanghai Xiaojing

4.20.1 Shanghai Xiaojing Basic Information

4.20.2 Electrical Contacts Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.20.3 Shanghai Xiaojing Electrical Contacts Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.20.4 Shanghai Xiaojing Business Overview

4.21 Guilin Coninst

4.21.1 Guilin Coninst Basic Information

4.21.2 Electrical Contacts Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.21.3 Guilin Coninst Electrical Contacts Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.21.4 Guilin Coninst Business Overview

….….Continued

