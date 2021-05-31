Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the DPnP Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global DPnP market covered in Chapter 4:

OXCHEM CORPORATION

Monument Chemical

Henan GP Chemicals

Comet Chemical Company Ltd.

King Scientific

KH Chemicals

3B Scientific（Wuhan）Corp

Pure Chemicals Co.

Dow Chemical

Acros Organics

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the DPnP market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

99%

98%

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the DPnP market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Cleaner

Coating & Paint

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global DPnP Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 99%

1.5.3 98%

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global DPnP Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Cleaner

1.6.3 Coating & Paint

1.6.4 Others

1.7 DPnP Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on DPnP Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of DPnP Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 DPnP Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of DPnP

3.2.3 Labor Cost of DPnP

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of DPnP Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 OXCHEM CORPORATION

4.1.1 OXCHEM CORPORATION Basic Information

4.1.2 DPnP Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 OXCHEM CORPORATION DPnP Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 OXCHEM CORPORATION Business Overview

4.2 Monument Chemical

4.2.1 Monument Chemical Basic Information

4.2.2 DPnP Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Monument Chemical DPnP Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Monument Chemical Business Overview

4.3 Henan GP Chemicals

4.3.1 Henan GP Chemicals Basic Information

4.3.2 DPnP Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Henan GP Chemicals DPnP Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Henan GP Chemicals Business Overview

4.4 Comet Chemical Company Ltd.

4.4.1 Comet Chemical Company Ltd. Basic Information

4.4.2 DPnP Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Comet Chemical Company Ltd. DPnP Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Comet Chemical Company Ltd. Business Overview

4.5 King Scientific

4.5.1 King Scientific Basic Information

4.5.2 DPnP Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 King Scientific DPnP Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 King Scientific Business Overview

4.6 KH Chemicals

4.6.1 KH Chemicals Basic Information

4.6.2 DPnP Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 KH Chemicals DPnP Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 KH Chemicals Business Overview

4.7 3B Scientific（Wuhan）Corp

4.7.1 3B Scientific（Wuhan）Corp Basic Information

4.7.2 DPnP Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 3B Scientific（Wuhan）Corp DPnP Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 3B Scientific（Wuhan）Corp Business Overview

4.8 Pure Chemicals Co.

4.8.1 Pure Chemicals Co. Basic Information

4.8.2 DPnP Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Pure Chemicals Co. DPnP Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Pure Chemicals Co. Business Overview

4.9 Dow Chemical

4.9.1 Dow Chemical Basic Information

4.9.2 DPnP Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Dow Chemical DPnP Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Dow Chemical Business Overview

4.10 Acros Organics

4.10.1 Acros Organics Basic Information

4.10.2 DPnP Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Acros Organics DPnP Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Acros Organics Business Overview

5 Global DPnP Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global DPnP Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global DPnP Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global DPnP Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America DPnP Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe DPnP Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific DPnP Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa DPnP Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America DPnP Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

