Dimer acids, or dimerized fatty acids, are dicarboxylic acids prepared by dimerizing unsaturated fatty acids obtained from tall oil, usually on clay catalysts. The CAS number of the material is [61788-89-4]. Dimer acids are used primarily for synthesis of polyamide resins and polyamide hot melt adhesives.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

ALSO READ:https://markethive.com/dhanashreedaware/blog/workflowmanagementmarkettechnologicaladvancementdevelopmentstatusandstrategicassessment

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Distilled and Hydrogenated Dimer Acid industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Distilled and Hydrogenated Dimer Acid market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Distilled and Hydrogenated Dimer Acid market covered in Chapter 12:

Jarchem

Aturex Group

Oleon (Avril)

Croda

BASF

Vantage Oleochemicals

Baixin Tech

Zeepur Chem

ALSO READ:https://hackmd.io/@MRFR/HJENUIKDu

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Distilled and Hydrogenated Dimer Acid market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Soybean Oil Raw Materials

Cotton Oil Raw Materials

Sunflower Oil Raw Materials

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Distilled and Hydrogenated Dimer Acid market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Polyamide Resin

Synthetic Polymer

Metal Processing

ALSO READ:https://www.techsite.io/p/2145776

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

ALSO READ:https://www.techsite.io/p/2040346/t/fatty-alcohol-alkoxylates-market-share-in-depth-analysis-of-industry-share-size-growth-outlook-up-to-2023

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Distilled and Hydrogenated Dimer Acid Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Distilled and Hydrogenated Dimer Acid

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Distilled and Hydrogenated Dimer Acid industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

ALSO READ:https://teletype.in/@deppgaikwad1/1VZSKW1Be

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Distilled and Hydrogenated Dimer Acid Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Distilled and Hydrogenated Dimer Acid Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Distilled and Hydrogenated Dimer Acid Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Distilled and Hydrogenated Dimer Acid Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Distilled and Hydrogenated Dimer Acid Industry Development

ALSO READ:https://teletype.in/@diksha/yYhhHPY3v

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Distilled and Hydrogenated Dimer Acid Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Distilled and Hydrogenated Dimer Acid

3.3 Distilled and Hydrogenated Dimer Acid Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Distilled and Hydrogenated Dimer Acid

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Distilled and Hydrogenated Dimer Acid

3.4 Market Distributors of Distilled and Hydrogenated Dimer Acid

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Distilled and Hydrogenated Dimer Acid Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105