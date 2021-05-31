Dicyclohexylamine is a secondary amine with the chemical formula HN(C₆H₁₁)₂. It is a colorless liquid, although commercial samples can appear yellow. It has a fishy odor, typical for amines. It is sparingly soluble in water

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Dicyclohexylamine (DCHA) industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Dicyclohexylamine (DCHA) market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Dicyclohexylamine (DCHA) market covered in Chapter 12:

Evonik

Ruida Bio-Technology

Kenli Gengxin Chemical

Yuneng Chem

Triveni Chemical

Samrat Enterprises

Sinopec Group

Alkyl Amines Chemicals

Golden Time Chemical (Jiangsu)

Shandong Qingyun Xinyuan Chemical

LANXESS

Huian Chemical

BASF

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Dicyclohexylamine (DCHA) market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Dicyclohexylamine ≥98.0%

Dicyclohexylamine ≥99.0%

Dicyclohexylamine ≥99.5%

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Dicyclohexylamine (DCHA) market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Rubber and Plastics

Agrochemicals

Textile Chemicals

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Dicyclohexylamine (DCHA) Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Dicyclohexylamine (DCHA)

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Dicyclohexylamine (DCHA) industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Dicyclohexylamine (DCHA) Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Dicyclohexylamine (DCHA) Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Dicyclohexylamine (DCHA) Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Dicyclohexylamine (DCHA) Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Dicyclohexylamine (DCHA) Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Dicyclohexylamine (DCHA) Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Dicyclohexylamine (DCHA)

3.3 Dicyclohexylamine (DCHA) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Dicyclohexylamine (DCHA)

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Dicyclohexylamine (DCHA)

3.4 Market Distributors of Dicyclohexylamine (DCHA)

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Dicyclohexylamine (DCHA) Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

….. continued

