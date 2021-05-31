The global Desiccant and Adsorbent market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Desiccant and Adsorbent market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Desiccant and Adsorbent industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Desiccant and Adsorbent Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Desiccant and Adsorbent market covered in Chapter 4:
Almatis
Johnson Matthey
Axen
Calgon Carbon
CECA
Zeochem
BASF
UOP
WR Grace
Linde
Norit
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Desiccant and Adsorbent market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Silica Gel
Activated Alumina
Molecular Sieves
Others
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Desiccant and Adsorbent market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Food Processing
Chemical Industry
Medicine
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Desiccant and Adsorbent Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Silica Gel
1.5.3 Activated Alumina
1.5.4 Molecular Sieves
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Desiccant and Adsorbent Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Food Processing
1.6.3 Chemical Industry
1.6.4 Medicine
1.7 Desiccant and Adsorbent Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Desiccant and Adsorbent Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Desiccant and Adsorbent Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Desiccant and Adsorbent Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Desiccant and Adsorbent
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Desiccant and Adsorbent
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Desiccant and Adsorbent Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Almatis
4.1.1 Almatis Basic Information
4.1.2 Desiccant and Adsorbent Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Almatis Desiccant and Adsorbent Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Almatis Business Overview
4.2 Johnson Matthey
4.2.1 Johnson Matthey Basic Information
4.2.2 Desiccant and Adsorbent Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 Johnson Matthey Desiccant and Adsorbent Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 Johnson Matthey Business Overview
4.3 Axen
4.3.1 Axen Basic Information
4.3.2 Desiccant and Adsorbent Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 Axen Desiccant and Adsorbent Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 Axen Business Overview
4.4 Calgon Carbon
4.4.1 Calgon Carbon Basic Information
4.4.2 Desiccant and Adsorbent Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.4.3 Calgon Carbon Desiccant and Adsorbent Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.4.4 Calgon Carbon Business Overview
4.5 CECA
4.5.1 CECA Basic Information
4.5.2 Desiccant and Adsorbent Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.5.3 CECA Desiccant and Adsorbent Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.5.4 CECA Business Overview
4.6 Zeochem
4.6.1 Zeochem Basic Information
4.6.2 Desiccant and Adsorbent Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.6.3 Zeochem Desiccant and Adsorbent Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.6.4 Zeochem Business Overview
4.7 BASF
4.7.1 BASF Basic Information
4.7.2 Desiccant and Adsorbent Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.7.3 BASF Desiccant and Adsorbent Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.7.4 BASF Business Overview
4.8 UOP
4.8.1 UOP Basic Information
4.8.2 Desiccant and Adsorbent Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.8.3 UOP Desiccant and Adsorbent Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.8.4 UOP Business Overview
4.9 WR Grace
4.9.1 WR Grace Basic Information
4.9.2 Desiccant and Adsorbent Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.9.3 WR Grace Desiccant and Adsorbent Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.9.4 WR Grace Business Overview
4.10 Linde
4.10.1 Linde Basic Information
4.10.2 Desiccant and Adsorbent Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.10.3 Linde Desiccant and Adsorbent Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.10.4 Linde Business Overview
4.11 Norit
4.11.1 Norit Basic Information
4.11.2 Desiccant and Adsorbent Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.11.3 Norit Desiccant and Adsorbent Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.11.4 Norit Business Overview
5 Global Desiccant and Adsorbent Market Analysis by Regions
5.1 Global Desiccant and Adsorbent Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
5.1.1 Global Desiccant and Adsorbent Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Desiccant and Adsorbent Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Desiccant and Adsorbent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.3 Europe Desiccant and Adsorbent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.4 Asia-Pacific Desiccant and Adsorbent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.5 Middle East and Africa Desiccant and Adsorbent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.6 South America Desiccant and Adsorbent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6 North America Desiccant and Adsorbent Market Analysis by Countries
6.1 North America Desiccant and Adsorbent Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
6.1.1 North America Desiccant and Adsorbent Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
6.1.2 North America Desiccant and Adsorbent Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
6.1.3 North America Desiccant and Adsorbent Market Under COVID-19
6.2 United States Desiccant and Adsorbent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.2.1 United States Desiccant and Adsorbent Market Under COVID-19
6.3 Canada Desiccant and Adsorbent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.4 Mexico Desiccant and Adsorbent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7 Europe Desiccant and Adsorbent Market Analysis by Countries
7.1 Europe Desiccant and Adsorbent Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Desiccant and Adsorbent Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Desiccant and Adsorbent Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.3 Europe Desiccant and Adsorbent Market Under COVID-19
7.2 Germany Desiccant and Adsorbent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.2.1 Germany Desiccant and Adsorbent Market Under COVID-19
7.3 UK Desiccant and Adsorbent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.3.1 UK Desiccant and Adsorbent Market Under COVID-19
7.4 France Desiccant and Adsorbent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.4.1 France Desiccant and Adsorbent Market Under COVID-19
7.5 Italy Desiccant and Adsorbent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.5.1 Italy Desiccant and Adsorbent Market Under COVID-19
7.6 Spain Desiccant and Adsorbent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.6.1 Spain Desiccant and Adsorbent Market Under COVID-19
7.7 Russia Desiccant and Adsorbent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.7.1 Russia Desiccant and Adsorbent Market Under COVID-19
8 Asia-Pacific Desiccant and Adsorbent Market Analysis by Countries
8.1 Asia-Pacific Desiccant and Adsorbent Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Desiccant and Adsorbent Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Desiccant and Adsorbent Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Desiccant and Adsorbent Market Under COVID-19
8.2 China Desiccant and Adsorbent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.2.1 China Desiccant and Adsorbent Market Under COVID-19
8.3 Japan Desiccant and Adsorbent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.3.1 Japan Desiccant and Adsorbent Market Under COVID-19
8.4 South Korea Desiccant and Adsorbent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.4.1 South Korea Desiccant and Adsorbent Market Under COVID-19
8.5 Australia Desiccant and Adsorbent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.6 India Desiccant and Adsorbent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.6.1 India Desiccant and Adsorbent Market Under COVID-19
8.7 Southeast Asia Desiccant and Adsorbent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.7.1 Southeast Asia Desiccant and Adsorbent Market Under COVID-19
9 Middle East and Africa Desiccant and Adsorbent Market Analysis by Countries
9.1 Middle East and Africa Desiccant and Adsorbent Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Desiccant and Adsorbent Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Desiccant and Adsorbent Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Desiccant and Adsorbent Market Under COVID-19
9.2 Saudi Arabia Desiccant and Adsorbent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.3 UAE Desiccant and Adsorbent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.4 Egypt Desiccant and Adsorbent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.5 Nigeria Desiccant and Adsorbent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.6 South Africa Desiccant and Adsorbent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10 South America Desiccant and Adsorbent Market Analysis by Countries
10.1 South America Desiccant and Adsorbent Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
10.1.1 South America Desiccant and Adsorbent Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
10.1.2 South America Desiccant and Adsorbent Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
10.1.3 South America Desiccant and Adsorbent Market Under COVID-19
10.2 Brazil Desiccant and Adsorbent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.2.1 Brazil Desiccant and Adsorbent Market Under COVID-19
10.3 Argentina Desiccant and Adsorbent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.4 Columbia Desiccant and Adsorbent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.5 Chile Desiccant and Adsorbent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11 Global Desiccant and Adsorbent Market Segment by Types
11.1 Global Desiccant and Adsorbent Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)
11.1.1 Global Desiccant and Adsorbent Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)
11.1.2 Global Desiccant and Adsorbent Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)
11.2 Silica Gel Sales and Price (2015-2020)
11.3 Activated Alumina Sales and Price (2015-2020)
11.4 Molecular Sieves Sales and Price (2015-2020)
11.5 Others Sales and Price (2015-2020)
12 Global Desiccant and Adsorbent Market Segment by Applications
12.1 Global Desiccant and Adsorbent Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)
12.1.1 Global Desiccant and Adsorbent Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)
12.1.2 Global Desiccant and Adsorbent Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)
12.2 Food Processing Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12.3 Chemical Industry Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12.4 Medicine Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
13 Desiccant and Adsorbent Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)
13.1 Global Desiccant and Adsorbent Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026)
13.2 Desiccant and Adsorbent Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)
13.2.1 North America Desiccant and Adsorbent Market Forecast (2020-2026)
13.2.2 Europe Desiccant and Adsorbent Market Forecast (2020-2026)
13.2.3 Asia-Pacific Desiccant and Adsorbent Market Forecast (2020-2026)
13.2.4 Middle East and Africa Desiccant and Adsorbent Market Forecast (2020-2026)
13.2.5 South America Desiccant and Adsorbent Market Forecast (2020-2026)
13.3 Desiccant and Adsorbent Market Forecast by Types (2020-2026)
13.4 Desiccant and Adsorbent Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)
13.5 Desiccant and Adsorbent Market Forecast Under COVID-19
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology
14.2 Research Data Source
List of Tables and Figures
Table Global Desiccant and Adsorbent Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2020-2026)
Figure Global Desiccant and Adsorbent Market Share by Type in 2019 & 2026
Figure Silica Gel Features
Figure Activated Alumina Features
Figure Molecular Sieves Features
Figure Others Features
Table Global Desiccant and Adsorbent Market Size Growth by Application (2020-2026)
Figure Global Desiccant and Adsorbent Market Share by Application in 2019 & 2026
Figure Food Processing Description
Figure Chemical Industry Description
Figure Medicine Description
Figure Global COVID-19 Status Overview
Table Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Desiccant and Adsorbent Industry Development
Table SWOT Analysis
Figure Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Figure Global Desiccant and Adsorbent Market Size and Growth Rate 2015-2026
Table Industry News
Table Industry Policies
Figure Value Chain Status of Desiccant and Adsorbent
Figure Production Process of Desiccant and Adsorbent
Figure Manufacturing Cost Structure of Desiccant and Adsorbent
Figure Major Company Analysis (by Business Distribution Base, by Product Type)
Table Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
Table Almatis Profile
Table Almatis Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
Table Johnson Matthey Profile
Table Johnson Matthey Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
Table Axen Profile
Table Axen Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
Table Calgon Carbon Profile
Table Calgon Carbon Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
Table CECA Profile
Table CECA Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
Table Zeochem Profile
Table Zeochem Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
Table BASF Profile
Table BASF Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
Table UOP Profile
Table UOP Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
Table WR Grace Profile
Table WR Grace Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
Table Linde Profile
Table Linde Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
Table Norit Profile
Table Norit Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
Figure Global Desiccant and Adsorbent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Figure Global Desiccant and Adsorbent Revenue ($) and Growth (2015-2020)
Table Global Desiccant and Adsorbent Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
Table Global Desiccant and Adsorbent Sales Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
Table Global Desiccant and Adsorbent Revenue ($) by Regions (2015-2020)
Table Global Desiccant and Adsorbent Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
Table Global Desiccant and Adsorbent Revenue Market Share by Regions in 2015
Table Global Desiccant and Adsorbent Revenue Market Share by Regions in 2019
Figure North America Desiccant and Adsorbent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Figure Europe Desiccant and Adsorbent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Figure Asia-Pacific Desiccant and Adsorbent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Figure Middle East and Africa Desiccant and Adsorbent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Figure South America Desiccant and Adsorbent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Figure North America Desiccant and Adsorbent Revenue ($) and Growth (2015-2020)
Table North America Desiccant and Adsorbent Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
Table North America Desiccant and Adsorbent Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)
Figure North America Desiccant and Adsorbent Sales Market Share by Countries in 2015
Figure North America Desiccant and Adsorbent Sales Market Share by Countries in 2019
Table North America Desiccant and Adsorbent Revenue ($) by Countries (2015-2020)
Table North America Desiccant and Adsorbent Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)
Figure North America Desiccant and Adsorbent Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2015
Figure North America Desiccant and Adsorbent Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2019
Figure United States Desiccant and Adsorbent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Figure Canada Desiccant and Adsorbent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Figure Mexico Desiccant and Adsorbent Sales and Growth (2015-2020)
Figure Europe Desiccant and Adsorbent Revenue ($) Growth (2015-2020)
Table Europe Desiccant and Adsorbent Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
Table Europe Desiccant and Adsorbent Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)
Figure Europe Desiccant and Adsorbent Sales Market Share by Countries in 2015
Figure Europe Desiccant and Adsorbent Sales Market Share by Countries in 2019
Table Europe Desiccant and Adsorbent Revenue ($) by Countries (2015-2020)
Table Europe Desiccant and Adsorbent Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)
Figure Europe Desiccant and Adsorbent Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2015
Figure Europe Desiccant and Adsorbent Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2019
Figure Germany Desiccant and Adsorbent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
….continued
