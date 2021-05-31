Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Defense Aircraft Materials Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Defense Aircraft Materials market covered in Chapter 4:
Toho Tenax Co. Ltd.
Rogers Corporation
Magnesium Elektron
L. Gore & Associates, Inc.
Hexcel Corporation
Toray Composite Materials America, Inc.
Constellium
ATI (Allegheny Technologies Incorporated)
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Defense Aircraft Materials market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Aluminum Alloy
Steel Alloy
Titanium Alloys
Composite Materials
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Defense Aircraft Materials market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Transport Aircraft
Combat Aircraft
Helicopters
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Defense Aircraft Materials Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Aluminum Alloy
1.5.3 Steel Alloy
1.5.4 Titanium Alloys
1.5.5 Composite Materials
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Defense Aircraft Materials Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Transport Aircraft
1.6.3 Combat Aircraft
1.6.4 Helicopters
1.7 Defense Aircraft Materials Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Defense Aircraft Materials Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Defense Aircraft Materials Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Defense Aircraft Materials Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Defense Aircraft Materials
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Defense Aircraft Materials
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Defense Aircraft Materials Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Toho Tenax Co. Ltd.
4.1.1 Toho Tenax Co. Ltd. Basic Information
4.1.2 Defense Aircraft Materials Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Toho Tenax Co. Ltd. Defense Aircraft Materials Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Toho Tenax Co. Ltd. Business Overview
4.2 Rogers Corporation
4.2.1 Rogers Corporation Basic Information
4.2.2 Defense Aircraft Materials Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 Rogers Corporation Defense Aircraft Materials Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 Rogers Corporation Business Overview
4.3 Magnesium Elektron
4.3.1 Magnesium Elektron Basic Information
4.3.2 Defense Aircraft Materials Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 Magnesium Elektron Defense Aircraft Materials Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 Magnesium Elektron Business Overview
4.4 L. Gore & Associates, Inc.
4.4.1 L. Gore & Associates, Inc. Basic Information
4.4.2 Defense Aircraft Materials Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.4.3 L. Gore & Associates, Inc. Defense Aircraft Materials Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.4.4 L. Gore & Associates, Inc. Business Overview
4.5 Hexcel Corporation
4.5.1 Hexcel Corporation Basic Information
4.5.2 Defense Aircraft Materials Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.5.3 Hexcel Corporation Defense Aircraft Materials Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.5.4 Hexcel Corporation Business Overview
4.6 Toray Composite Materials America, Inc.
4.6.1 Toray Composite Materials America, Inc. Basic Information
4.6.2 Defense Aircraft Materials Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.6.3 Toray Composite Materials America, Inc. Defense Aircraft Materials Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.6.4 Toray Composite Materials America, Inc. Business Overview
4.7 Constellium
4.7.1 Constellium Basic Information
4.7.2 Defense Aircraft Materials Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.7.3 Constellium Defense Aircraft Materials Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.7.4 Constellium Business Overview
4.8 ATI (Allegheny Technologies Incorporated)
4.8.1 ATI (Allegheny Technologies Incorporated) Basic Information
4.8.2 Defense Aircraft Materials Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.8.3 ATI (Allegheny Technologies Incorporated) Defense Aircraft Materials Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.8.4 ATI (Allegheny Technologies Incorporated) Business Overview
4.9 AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group
4.9.1 AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Basic Information
4.9.2 Defense Aircraft Materials Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.9.3 AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Defense Aircraft Materials Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.9.4 AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Business Overview
5 Global Defense Aircraft Materials Market Analysis by Regions
5.1 Global Defense Aircraft Materials Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
5.1.1 Global Defense Aircraft Materials Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Defense Aircraft Materials Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Defense Aircraft Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.3 Europe Defense Aircraft Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.4 Asia-Pacific Defense Aircraft Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.5 Middle East and Africa Defense Aircraft Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.6 South America Defense Aircraft Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6 North America Defense Aircraft Materials Market Analysis by Countries
6.1 North America Defense Aircraft Materials Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
6.1.1 North America Defense Aircraft Materials Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
6.1.2 North America Defense Aircraft Materials Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
6.1.3 North America Defense Aircraft Materials Market Under COVID-19
6.2 United States Defense Aircraft Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.2.1 United States Defense Aircraft Materials Market Under COVID-19
6.3 Canada Defense Aircraft Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.4 Mexico Defense Aircraft Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
..…continued.
