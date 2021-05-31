Wafer Foundry is a procedure composed of many repeated sequential processes to produce complete electrical or photonic circuits. Examples include production of radio frequency (RF) amplifiers, LEDs, optical computer components, and CPUs for computers. Wafer fabrication is used to build components with the necessary electrical structures.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Wafer Foundry industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Wafer Foundry market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Wafer Foundry market covered in Chapter 12:

Fujitsu

Kyma Technologies

Analog Devices

Infineon

Lite-On Semiconductor

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Renesas Electronics

LAPIS Semiconductor

Maxim

Toshiba

New Japan Radio

Merck

STMicroelectronics

Global Communication Semiconductors

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Wafer Foundry market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

LiTaO3

Quartz

LiNbO3

Bonded

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Wafer Foundry market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Mobile Phone

LED Light

Digital Cameras

Industrial

Automobile

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Wafer Foundry Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Wafer Foundry

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Wafer Foundry industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Wafer Foundry Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Wafer Foundry Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Wafer Foundry Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Wafer Foundry Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Wafer Foundry Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Wafer Foundry Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Wafer Foundry

3.3 Wafer Foundry Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Wafer Foundry

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Wafer Foundry

3.4 Market Distributors of Wafer Foundry

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Wafer Foundry Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Wafer Foundry Market, by Type

4.1 Global Wafer Foundry Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Wafer Foundry Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Wafer Foundry Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Wafer Foundry Value and Growth Rate of LiTaO3

4.3.2 Global Wafer Foundry Value and Growth Rate of Quartz

4.3.3 Global Wafer Foundry Value and Growth Rate of LiNbO3

4.3.4 Global Wafer Foundry Value and Growth Rate of Bonded

4.4 Global Wafer Foundry Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Wafer Foundry Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Wafer Foundry Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Wafer Foundry Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Wafer Foundry Consumption and Growth Rate of Mobile Phone (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Wafer Foundry Consumption and Growth Rate of LED Light (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Wafer Foundry Consumption and Growth Rate of Digital Cameras (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Wafer Foundry Consumption and Growth Rate of Industrial (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Wafer Foundry Consumption and Growth Rate of Automobile (2015-2020)

6 Global Wafer Foundry Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Wafer Foundry Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Wafer Foundry Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Wafer Foundry Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Wafer Foundry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Wafer Foundry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Wafer Foundry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Wafer Foundry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Wafer Foundry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Wafer Foundry Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Wafer Foundry Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Wafer Foundry Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Wafer Foundry Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Wafer Foundry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Wafer Foundry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Wafer Foundry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

…continued

