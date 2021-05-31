Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0) industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0) market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0) market covered in Chapter 12:

Reliance Industries Limited

Eastman

BP p.l.c.

SABIC

Mitsui Chemicals

Petkim Petrokimya Holding

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

Pentair

DuPont

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0) market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Amoco Process

Cooxidation

Multistage Oxidation

Henkel Process

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0) market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Cyclohexanedimethanol Production

Plasticisers

Liquid Crystal Polymers

Textiles

Bottling & Packaging

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0) Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0)

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0) industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0) Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0) Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0) Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0) Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0) Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0) Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0)

3.3 Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0)

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0)

3.4 Market Distributors of Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0)

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0) Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0) Market, by Type

4.1 Global Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0) Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0) Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0) Value and Growth Rate of Amoco Process

4.3.2 Global Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0) Value and Growth Rate of Cooxidation

4.3.3 Global Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0) Value and Growth Rate of Multistage Oxidation

4.3.4 Global Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0) Value and Growth Rate of Henkel Process

4.4 Global Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0) Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0) Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0) Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0) Consumption and Growth Rate of Cyclohexanedimethanol Production (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0) Consumption and Growth Rate of Plasticisers (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0) Consumption and Growth Rate of Liquid Crystal Polymers (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0) Consumption and Growth Rate of Textiles (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0) Consumption and Growth Rate of Bottling & Packaging (2015-2020)

6 Global Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0) Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0) Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0) Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0) Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0) Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Terephthalic Acid (Tpa) (Cas 100-21-0) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

…continued

