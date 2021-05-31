Self- leveling concrete is polymer- modifier cement with high compressive strength and flow characteristics and is mainly used to create smooth and flat surfaces.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Self Leveling Concrete industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Self Leveling Concrete market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Self Leveling Concrete market covered in Chapter 12:

Arkema Group

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Fosroc

TCC Materials

Sika AG

Bostik

Quikrete

The W W Henry Company

USG Corporation

Ardex Group

Sakrete

Flowcrete

LafargeHolcim

Mapei S.P.A

CTS Cement

Duraamen Engineered Products

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Self Leveling Concrete market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Underlayments

Toppings

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Self Leveling Concrete market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Table of Contents

1 Self Leveling Concrete Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Self Leveling Concrete

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Self Leveling Concrete industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Self Leveling Concrete Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Self Leveling Concrete Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Self Leveling Concrete Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Self Leveling Concrete Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Self Leveling Concrete Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Self Leveling Concrete Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Self Leveling Concrete

3.3 Self Leveling Concrete Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Self Leveling Concrete

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Self Leveling Concrete

3.4 Market Distributors of Self Leveling Concrete

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Self Leveling Concrete Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Self Leveling Concrete Market, by Type

4.1 Global Self Leveling Concrete Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Self Leveling Concrete Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Self Leveling Concrete Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Self Leveling Concrete Value and Growth Rate of Underlayments

4.3.2 Global Self Leveling Concrete Value and Growth Rate of Toppings

4.4 Global Self Leveling Concrete Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Self Leveling Concrete Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Self Leveling Concrete Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Self Leveling Concrete Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Self Leveling Concrete Consumption and Growth Rate of Residential Building (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Self Leveling Concrete Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial Building (2015-2020)

6 Global Self Leveling Concrete Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Self Leveling Concrete Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Self Leveling Concrete Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Self Leveling Concrete Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Self Leveling Concrete Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Self Leveling Concrete Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Self Leveling Concrete Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Self Leveling Concrete Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Self Leveling Concrete Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

…continued

