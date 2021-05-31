Refractory refers to a class of inorganic non-metallic materials with a refractoriness of not less than 1580 ° C. However, the refractory material cannot be fully described by the definition of refractoriness, and 1580 ° C is not absolute.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Refractory industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Refractory market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Refractory market covered in Chapter 12:

Plibrico

Minteq

Alsey Refractories

Resco

Saint-Gobain

VESUVIUS

HWI

RHI AG

Riverside Refractories

United Refractories Company

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Refractory market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Shaped Industrial Refractory Materials

Unshaped Industrial Refractory Materials

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Refractory market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Iron & Steel

Cement/Lime

Nonferrous Metals

Glass

Ceramics

Other Industries

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Refractory Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Refractory

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Refractory industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Refractory Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Refractory Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Refractory Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Refractory Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Refractory Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Refractory Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Refractory

3.3 Refractory Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Refractory

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Refractory

3.4 Market Distributors of Refractory

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Refractory Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Refractory Market, by Type

4.1 Global Refractory Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Refractory Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Refractory Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Refractory Value and Growth Rate of Shaped Industrial Refractory Materials

4.3.2 Global Refractory Value and Growth Rate of Unshaped Industrial Refractory Materials

4.4 Global Refractory Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Refractory Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Refractory Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Refractory Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Refractory Consumption and Growth Rate of Iron & Steel (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Refractory Consumption and Growth Rate of Cement/Lime (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Refractory Consumption and Growth Rate of Nonferrous Metals (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Refractory Consumption and Growth Rate of Glass (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Refractory Consumption and Growth Rate of Ceramics (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Refractory Consumption and Growth Rate of Other Industries (2015-2020)

6 Global Refractory Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Refractory Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Refractory Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Refractory Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Refractory Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Refractory Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Refractory Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Refractory Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Refractory Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Refractory Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Refractory Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Refractory Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Refractory Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Refractory Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Refractory Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Refractory Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Refractory Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Refractory Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Refractory Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Refractory Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Refractory Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Refractory Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Refractory Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Refractory Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Refractory Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Refractory Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Refractory Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Refractory Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Refractory Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Refractory Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Refractory Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Refractory Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Refractory Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Refractory Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Refractory Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Refractory Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

…continued

