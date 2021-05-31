Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Procedural Masks industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Procedural Masks market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Procedural Masks market covered in Chapter 12:

3M Company

Cardinal Health Inc

Ansell Ltd

Smith and Nephew

Key Surgical

Medline Industries

Honeywell International

Johnson and Johnson

CM

Molnlycke Healthcare

DUKAL Corporation

Investor AB

Dynarex Corp

DYNAREX

ZHONGT

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Procedural Masks market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

ASTM Level 1 Procedure Mask

ASTM Level 3 Procedure Mask

Specialty Procedure Mask

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Procedural Masks market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Hospital

Clinic

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Procedural Masks Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Procedural Masks

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Procedural Masks industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Procedural Masks Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Procedural Masks Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Procedural Masks Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Procedural Masks Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Procedural Masks Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Procedural Masks Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Procedural Masks

3.3 Procedural Masks Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Procedural Masks

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Procedural Masks

3.4 Market Distributors of Procedural Masks

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Procedural Masks Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Procedural Masks Market, by Type

4.1 Global Procedural Masks Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Procedural Masks Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Procedural Masks Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Procedural Masks Value and Growth Rate of ASTM Level 1 Procedure Mask

4.3.2 Global Procedural Masks Value and Growth Rate of ASTM Level 3 Procedure Mask

4.3.3 Global Procedural Masks Value and Growth Rate of Specialty Procedure Mask

4.4 Global Procedural Masks Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Procedural Masks Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Procedural Masks Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Procedural Masks Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Procedural Masks Consumption and Growth Rate of Hospital (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Procedural Masks Consumption and Growth Rate of Clinic (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Procedural Masks Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Procedural Masks Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Procedural Masks Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Procedural Masks Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Procedural Masks Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Procedural Masks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Procedural Masks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Procedural Masks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Procedural Masks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Procedural Masks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

