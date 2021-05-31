Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Pressure Labels industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Pressure Labels market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Pressure Labels market covered in Chapter 12:

H.B Fuller (U.S.)

Mondi Group (South Africa)

Henkel A.G. & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Torraspapel Adestor (Spain)

Coveris Holdings S.A. (U.S.)

Avery Dennison Corporation (U.S.)

CCL Industries Inc. (Canada)

3M (U.S.)

Constantia Flexibles (Austria)

Chicago Tag

UPM (Finland)

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Pressure Labels market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Release Liner

Linerless

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Pressure Labels market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Water-Based

Solvent-Based

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Pressure Labels Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Pressure Labels

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Pressure Labels industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Pressure Labels Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Pressure Labels Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Pressure Labels Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Pressure Labels Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Pressure Labels Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Pressure Labels Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Pressure Labels

3.3 Pressure Labels Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Pressure Labels

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Pressure Labels

3.4 Market Distributors of Pressure Labels

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Pressure Labels Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Pressure Labels Market, by Type

4.1 Global Pressure Labels Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Pressure Labels Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Pressure Labels Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Pressure Labels Value and Growth Rate of Release Liner

4.3.2 Global Pressure Labels Value and Growth Rate of Linerless

4.4 Global Pressure Labels Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Pressure Labels Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Pressure Labels Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Pressure Labels Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Pressure Labels Consumption and Growth Rate of Water-Based (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Pressure Labels Consumption and Growth Rate of Solvent-Based (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Pressure Labels Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Pressure Labels Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Pressure Labels Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Pressure Labels Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Pressure Labels Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Pressure Labels Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Pressure Labels Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Pressure Labels Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Pressure Labels Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Pressure Labels Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Pressure Labels Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Pressure Labels Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Pressure Labels Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Pressure Labels Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Pressure Labels Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Pressure Labels Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Pressure Labels Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

…continued

