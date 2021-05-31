Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the p-Toluenesulfonyl Isocyanate industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The p-Toluenesulfonyl Isocyanate market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global p-Toluenesulfonyl Isocyanate market covered in Chapter 12:

Jiaxing Anrui Material Technology

Atul Ltd

VanDeMark Chemical, Inc.

SPECTROCHEM

Hefei TNJ Chemical

Dezhou Lvbang Chemical Co.,

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the p-Toluenesulfonyl Isocyanate market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the p-Toluenesulfonyl Isocyanate market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Pharmaceutical

Agriculture

Coating

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 p-Toluenesulfonyl Isocyanate Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of p-Toluenesulfonyl Isocyanate

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the p-Toluenesulfonyl Isocyanate industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global p-Toluenesulfonyl Isocyanate Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global p-Toluenesulfonyl Isocyanate Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global p-Toluenesulfonyl Isocyanate Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global p-Toluenesulfonyl Isocyanate Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on p-Toluenesulfonyl Isocyanate Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of p-Toluenesulfonyl Isocyanate Analysis

3.2 Major Players of p-Toluenesulfonyl Isocyanate

3.3 p-Toluenesulfonyl Isocyanate Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of p-Toluenesulfonyl Isocyanate

3.3.3 Labor Cost of p-Toluenesulfonyl Isocyanate

3.4 Market Distributors of p-Toluenesulfonyl Isocyanate

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of p-Toluenesulfonyl Isocyanate Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global p-Toluenesulfonyl Isocyanate Market, by Type

4.1 Global p-Toluenesulfonyl Isocyanate Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global p-Toluenesulfonyl Isocyanate Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global p-Toluenesulfonyl Isocyanate Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global p-Toluenesulfonyl Isocyanate Value and Growth Rate of Industrial Grade

4.3.2 Global p-Toluenesulfonyl Isocyanate Value and Growth Rate of Pharmaceutical Grade

4.4 Global p-Toluenesulfonyl Isocyanate Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 p-Toluenesulfonyl Isocyanate Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global p-Toluenesulfonyl Isocyanate Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global p-Toluenesulfonyl Isocyanate Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global p-Toluenesulfonyl Isocyanate Consumption and Growth Rate of Pharmaceutical (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global p-Toluenesulfonyl Isocyanate Consumption and Growth Rate of Agriculture (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global p-Toluenesulfonyl Isocyanate Consumption and Growth Rate of Coating (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global p-Toluenesulfonyl Isocyanate Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global p-Toluenesulfonyl Isocyanate Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global p-Toluenesulfonyl Isocyanate Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global p-Toluenesulfonyl Isocyanate Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global p-Toluenesulfonyl Isocyanate Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America p-Toluenesulfonyl Isocyanate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe p-Toluenesulfonyl Isocyanate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific p-Toluenesulfonyl Isocyanate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa p-Toluenesulfonyl Isocyanate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America p-Toluenesulfonyl Isocyanate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

…continued

