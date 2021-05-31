Nanotechnology is science, engineering, and technology conducted at the nanoscale, which is about 1 to 100 nanometers. Nanoscience and nanotechnology are the study and application of extremely small things and can be used across all the other science fields, such as chemistry, biology, physics, materials science, and engineering.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Nanotechnology industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Nanotechnology market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Nanotechnology market covered in Chapter 12:

Nanophase Technologies

Kumho Petrochemical

Thomas Swan

Cnano Technology

Applied Materials

DuPont

Ocsial

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Hitachi

BASF

Showa Denko

3M

Sakai Chemical

Unitika

Evonik

Mitsubishi Chemical

Minerals Technologies

Toray

Nanometrics Incorporated

Shenzhen Dynanonic

Arkema

Clariant

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Nanotechnology market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Nanomaterials

Nanotools

Nanodevices

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Nanotechnology market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Biomedical

Electronics

Energy

Environmental

Manufacturing

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Table of Contents

1 Nanotechnology Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Nanotechnology

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Nanotechnology industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Nanotechnology Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Nanotechnology Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Nanotechnology Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Nanotechnology Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Nanotechnology Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Nanotechnology Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Nanotechnology

3.3 Nanotechnology Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Nanotechnology

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Nanotechnology

3.4 Market Distributors of Nanotechnology

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Nanotechnology Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Nanotechnology Market, by Type

4.1 Global Nanotechnology Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Nanotechnology Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Nanotechnology Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Nanotechnology Value and Growth Rate of Nanomaterials

4.3.2 Global Nanotechnology Value and Growth Rate of Nanotools

4.3.3 Global Nanotechnology Value and Growth Rate of Nanodevices

4.4 Global Nanotechnology Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Nanotechnology Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Nanotechnology Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Nanotechnology Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Nanotechnology Consumption and Growth Rate of Biomedical (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Nanotechnology Consumption and Growth Rate of Electronics (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Nanotechnology Consumption and Growth Rate of Energy (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Nanotechnology Consumption and Growth Rate of Environmental (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Nanotechnology Consumption and Growth Rate of Manufacturing (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Nanotechnology Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Nanotechnology Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Nanotechnology Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Nanotechnology Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Nanotechnology Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Nanotechnology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Nanotechnology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Nanotechnology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Nanotechnology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Nanotechnology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Nanotechnology Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Nanotechnology Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Nanotechnology Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Nanotechnology Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Nanotechnology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Nanotechnology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Nanotechnology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

…continued

