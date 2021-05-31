Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Panels industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Panels market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Panels market covered in Chapter 12:

¢ VRG DongwhaMDF, Vietnam

¢ M/S Robin Resources (Malaysia) SdnBhd., Malaysia

Panel Plus Thailand

¢ Mission Wood Furniture, Vietnam

Guangdong Weihua

Advance Fiber Co. Ltd.

¢ M/s VRG Donghwa MDF Joint Stock Company, Vietnam

¢ Guangzhou Huafangzhou Wood Co., Ltd.

Magna Foremost

¢ WISEWOODS

¢ PT. MasariDwisepakatFiber, Indonesia

¢ M/S DongwhaMDF (M) Sdn. Bhd., Malaysia

¢ DAIKEN Group

¢ M/S MerbokMDF Lanka (Private) Limited, Sri Lanka

¢ M/S DongwhaGlobal Sales Sdn. Bhd., Malaysia

Dare Panel

MDF Co. Ltd.

¢ Yonglin Group

¢ Yunfu Zhenying Wood Co.,Ltd.

S.P.B.P. Panel Industries Co. Ltd.

Vanachai Group Public Company Limited, Thailand

Sagamat Panel Board SDH BHD

Green Panel Products

¢ MDF VRG QuangTri Wood, Vietnam

¢ PT Sumatera Prima Fiberboard, Indonesia

¢ M/S Kim Tin MDF Joint Stock Company, Vietnam

Metro MDF Co. Ltd.

S. Kijchai Enterprises Co. Ltd.

¢ M/S Kim Tin Trading Co. Ltd., Vietnam

¢ M/S PT HijauLestari Raya Fibreboard, Indonesia

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Panels market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Fire-retardant MDF

Moisture Resistant MDF

General MDF

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Panels market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Furniture Industry

Building Materials

Interior Decoration

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Panels Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Panels

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Panels industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Panels Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Panels Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Panels Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Panels Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Panels Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Panels Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Panels

3.3 Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Panels Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Panels

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Panels

3.4 Market Distributors of Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Panels

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Panels Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Panels Market, by Type

4.1 Global Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Panels Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Panels Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Panels Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Panels Value and Growth Rate of Fire-retardant MDF

4.3.2 Global Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Panels Value and Growth Rate of Moisture Resistant MDF

4.3.3 Global Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Panels Value and Growth Rate of General MDF

4.4 Global Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Panels Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Panels Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Panels Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Panels Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Panels Consumption and Growth Rate of Furniture Industry (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Panels Consumption and Growth Rate of Building Materials (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Panels Consumption and Growth Rate of Interior Decoration (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Panels Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

…continued

