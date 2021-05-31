Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Magnesium, Magnesite, and Dolomite industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Magnesium, Magnesite, and Dolomite market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Magnesium, Magnesite, and Dolomite market covered in Chapter 12:

Meridian Technologies

Norsk Hydro

Australian Magnesium

Solikamsk Magnesium Works

Nippon Kinzoku

Magnesium

Israel Chemicals

Avisma-Berezniki

Luxfer Group

Magnesium Elektron North America

Lunt Manufacturing

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Magnesium, Magnesite, and Dolomite market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Magnesium

Magnesite

Dolomite

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Magnesium, Magnesite, and Dolomite market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Die Castings

Permanent Mold Castings

Sand Castings

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Magnesium, Magnesite, and Dolomite Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Magnesium, Magnesite, and Dolomite

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Magnesium, Magnesite, and Dolomite industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Magnesium, Magnesite, and Dolomite Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Magnesium, Magnesite, and Dolomite Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Magnesium, Magnesite, and Dolomite Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Magnesium, Magnesite, and Dolomite Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Magnesium, Magnesite, and Dolomite Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Magnesium, Magnesite, and Dolomite Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Magnesium, Magnesite, and Dolomite

3.3 Magnesium, Magnesite, and Dolomite Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Magnesium, Magnesite, and Dolomite

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Magnesium, Magnesite, and Dolomite

3.4 Market Distributors of Magnesium, Magnesite, and Dolomite

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Magnesium, Magnesite, and Dolomite Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Magnesium, Magnesite, and Dolomite Market, by Type

4.1 Global Magnesium, Magnesite, and Dolomite Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Magnesium, Magnesite, and Dolomite Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Magnesium, Magnesite, and Dolomite Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Magnesium, Magnesite, and Dolomite Value and Growth Rate of Magnesium

4.3.2 Global Magnesium, Magnesite, and Dolomite Value and Growth Rate of Magnesite

4.3.3 Global Magnesium, Magnesite, and Dolomite Value and Growth Rate of Dolomite

4.4 Global Magnesium, Magnesite, and Dolomite Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Magnesium, Magnesite, and Dolomite Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Magnesium, Magnesite, and Dolomite Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Magnesium, Magnesite, and Dolomite Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Magnesium, Magnesite, and Dolomite Consumption and Growth Rate of Die Castings (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Magnesium, Magnesite, and Dolomite Consumption and Growth Rate of Permanent Mold Castings (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Magnesium, Magnesite, and Dolomite Consumption and Growth Rate of Sand Castings (2015-2020)

6 Global Magnesium, Magnesite, and Dolomite Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Magnesium, Magnesite, and Dolomite Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Magnesium, Magnesite, and Dolomite Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Magnesium, Magnesite, and Dolomite Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Magnesium, Magnesite, and Dolomite Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Magnesium, Magnesite, and Dolomite Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Magnesium, Magnesite, and Dolomite Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Magnesium, Magnesite, and Dolomite Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Magnesium, Magnesite, and Dolomite Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Magnesium, Magnesite, and Dolomite Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Magnesium, Magnesite, and Dolomite Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Magnesium, Magnesite, and Dolomite Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Magnesium, Magnesite, and Dolomite Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Magnesium, Magnesite, and Dolomite Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Magnesium, Magnesite, and Dolomite Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Magnesium, Magnesite, and Dolomite Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

…continued

