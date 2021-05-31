Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.
In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Stevia Extracts industry.
Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.
In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
The Stevia Extracts market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Key players in the global Stevia Extracts market covered in Chapter 12:
Cargill Inc.
Tate & Lyle
Hunan NutraMax Inc.
PureCircle Ltd.
Layn
Tereos & PureCircle
GLG Life Tech Corp
Tianjin Jianfeng
Evolva Holding S.A.
HuZhou LiuYin Biological
Biolotus Technology
Ingredion Inc
Stevia Corp.
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Stevia Extracts market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Dried
Leaves
Powder
Liquid
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Stevia Extracts market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Pharmaceutical
Food and Beverage
Bakery
Confectionary
Dairy Products
Table Top Sweeteners
Snacks and Packaged Food
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
Table of Contents
1 Stevia Extracts Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Stevia Extracts
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Stevia Extracts industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Stevia Extracts Market Size, 2015 – 2020
2.1.2 Global Stevia Extracts Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020
2.1.3 Global Stevia Extracts Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020
2.1.4 Global Stevia Extracts Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025
2.2 Business Environment Analysis
2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Stevia Extracts Industry Development
3 Industry Chain Analysis
3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Stevia Extracts Analysis
3.2 Major Players of Stevia Extracts
3.3 Stevia Extracts Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.1 Production Process Analysis
3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Stevia Extracts
3.3.3 Labor Cost of Stevia Extracts
3.4 Market Distributors of Stevia Extracts
3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Stevia Extracts Analysis
3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain
3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time
3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally
4 Global Stevia Extracts Market, by Type
4.1 Global Stevia Extracts Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Stevia Extracts Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.3 Global Stevia Extracts Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
4.3.1 Global Stevia Extracts Value and Growth Rate of Dried
4.3.2 Global Stevia Extracts Value and Growth Rate of Leaves
4.3.3 Global Stevia Extracts Value and Growth Rate of Powder
4.3.4 Global Stevia Extracts Value and Growth Rate of Liquid
4.4 Global Stevia Extracts Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)
5 Stevia Extracts Market, by Application
5.1 Downstream Market Overview
5.2 Global Stevia Extracts Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.3 Global Stevia Extracts Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
5.3.1 Global Stevia Extracts Consumption and Growth Rate of Pharmaceutical (2015-2020)
5.3.2 Global Stevia Extracts Consumption and Growth Rate of Food and Beverage (2015-2020)
5.3.3 Global Stevia Extracts Consumption and Growth Rate of Bakery (2015-2020)
5.3.4 Global Stevia Extracts Consumption and Growth Rate of Confectionary (2015-2020)
5.3.5 Global Stevia Extracts Consumption and Growth Rate of Dairy Products (2015-2020)
5.3.6 Global Stevia Extracts Consumption and Growth Rate of Table Top Sweeteners (2015-2020)
5.3.7 Global Stevia Extracts Consumption and Growth Rate of Snacks and Packaged Food (2015-2020)
6 Global Stevia Extracts Market Analysis by Regions
6.1 Global Stevia Extracts Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
6.1.1 Global Stevia Extracts Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Global Stevia Extracts Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 North America Stevia Extracts Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.3 Europe Stevia Extracts Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.4 Asia-Pacific Stevia Extracts Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.5 Middle East and Africa Stevia Extracts Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.6 South America Stevia Extracts Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7 North America Stevia Extracts Market Analysis by Countries
7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market
7.2 North America Stevia Extracts Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
7.2.1 North America Stevia Extracts Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Stevia Extracts Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
7.3 United States Stevia Extracts Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.4 Canada Stevia Extracts Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.5 Mexico Stevia Extracts Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8 Europe Stevia Extracts Market Analysis by Countries
8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market
8.2 Europe Stevia Extracts Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
8.2.1 Europe Stevia Extracts Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2.2 Europe Stevia Extracts Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
8.3 Germany Stevia Extracts Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.4 UK Stevia Extracts Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.5 France Stevia Extracts Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.6 Italy Stevia Extracts Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.7 Spain Stevia Extracts Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.8 Russia Stevia Extracts Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9 Asia Pacific Stevia Extracts Market Analysis by Countries
9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market
9.2 Asia Pacific Stevia Extracts Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Stevia Extracts Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Stevia Extracts Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
9.3 China Stevia Extracts Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Stevia Extracts Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.5 South Korea Stevia Extracts Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.6 India Stevia Extracts Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.7 Southeast Asia Stevia Extracts Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.8 Australia Stevia Extracts Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
…continued
